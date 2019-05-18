Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

See the impact site where Beresheet crashed into the moon

Georgina Torbet
By
beresheet impact site content m1310536929r m1098722768l ratio 1
Left: Beresheet crash site. Right: A comparison of images taken before and after the crash, enhanced to show the subtle changes in the brightness of the surface. NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

SpaceIL’s Beresheet spacecraft might not have made the final hurdle to land on the moon, but it could still make a contribution to scientific knowledge. An image of the site of the crash has been captured by a NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and is being analyzed for information about the lunar soil.

The LRO is an unmanned spacecraft which orbits the moon at an altitude of between 50 and 200km (31 to 124 miles). It was original launched to assist with tasks like locating an appropriate landing site for missions to the moon, but now mostly focuses on scientific work like gathering temperature maps and high resolution images.

The images above were gathered by the LRO’s Narrow Angle Cameras (NAC). There are two NACs on the LRO, which capture panchromatic images at a 0.5 meter scale over a 5km (3.1 mile) swath. These are accompanied by a Wide Angle Camera (WAC) which captures images at a scale of 100 meters per pixel in seven color bands over a 60km (37 mile) swath. The data from both sets of cameras is then fed to the Sequence and Compressor System (SCS). Together, the NACs, WAC, and SCS form the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera which captures detailed images of the surface of the moon.

In the case of the Beresheet impact images, it is not clear if the impact created a crater in the surface or not. “At the scale of the NAC image we cannot detect a crater; perhaps there is one but it is simply too small to be seen,” Dr. Mark Robinson for Arizona State University explained in a statement. Alternatively, he said, the craft could have impacted the surface at a low angle which produced a gouge rather than a crater. Or perhaps because the craft was so small and fragile and was not traveling at a very high speed, it disintegrated on impact and didn’t produce a crater at all.

Even though the Beresheet landing was not successful, it could still give scientists valuable insights into the lunar environment. It is classified as a small impact event, like two previous spacecraft which impacted the Moon: GRAIL which impacted in 2012 and LADEE which impacted in 2014. These events can help scientists understand how the lunar soil, or regolith, changes over time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Google Street View Vehicle equipped with pollution tracking tech
Emerging Tech

Google wants to map the world's air quality. Here's how.

For the past several years, a growing number of Google’s Street View cars have been doing more than just taking photos. They’ve also been measuring air quality. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japan next generation shinkansen is its coolest bullet train yet alfa x
Emerging Tech

Japan’s latest bullet train begins trial runs that will see it reach 248 mph

Japan’s has started testing its next-generation bullet train. Trial runs of the Alfa-X will see the vehicle reach speeds of 248 mph, while new anti-quake technology will make it the safest bullet train yet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
teaching drones to soar like birds aloft launch
Emerging Tech

Soaring on air currents like birds could let drones fly for significantly longer

Birds are sometimes able to glide by catching rising air currents, known as thermals. This energy-saving technique could also be used by drones to allow them to remain airborne longer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2020 volkswagen id3 will influence full lineup of evs id 2
Cars

Volkswagen is launching a full range of EVs, but it doesn’t want to be Tesla

Volkswagen is preparing to release the 2020 ID.3 - an electric, Golf-sized model developed for Europe. It sheds insight into the brand's future EVs, including ones built and sold in the United States.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

Get ready to waste your day with this creepily accurate text-generating A.I.

Remember the text-generating A.I. created by research lab OpenA.I. that was supposedly too dangerous to release to the public? Well, someone just released a version of it. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university washington ear infections app infection
Emerging Tech

Think your kid might have an ear infection? This app can confirm it

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new A.I.-powered smartphone app that’s able to listen for ear infections with a high level of accuracy. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
could ai based surveillance predict crime before it happens us technology artificial intelligence
Emerging Tech

San Francisco won the battle, but the war on facial-recognition has just begun

San Francisco has become the first city in America to ban facial recognition. Well, kind of. While the ruling only covers certain applications, it's nonetheless vitally important. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Abort
Emerging Tech

SpaceX calls off Starlink launch just 15 minutes before liftoff

High winds above Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in a mission that would have marked the first major deployment of the company’s Starlink internet satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Starlink Launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX scraps second effort to launch 60 Starlink satellites

Wednesday's planned SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites was pushed back due to bad weather. Thursday's launch has also been postponed, so the company said it will try again next week.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uv activated superglue heart surgery
Emerging Tech

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts

Scientists at China's Zhejiang University have developed a UV-activated adhesive glue that is capable of efficiently healing damage to organs, including the heart. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dsc 0935
Emerging Tech

USC’s penny-sized robotic bee is the most sci-fi thing you’ll see all week

Engineers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles have built a bee-inspired robot that weighs just 95 grams and is smaller than a penny. Check it out in action here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
purdue university hummingbird robot humminbird feat
Emerging Tech

Purdue’s robotic hummingbird is nearly as nimble as the real thing

A team of engineers in Purdue University’s Bio-Robotics Lab have developed an impressively agile flying robot, modeled after the hummingbird. Check it out in all its robotic hovering glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone autonomous dodge football hqdefault 1
Emerging Tech

Watch this drone dodge an incoming soccer ball autonomously

Most drones aren't very good at avoiding incoming objects. But now a team from the University of Zurich has developed a drone which can dodge, swoop, and dive to avoid an incoming football.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best hurricane trackers
Emerging Tech

Experts warn 5G could interfere with weather forecasts, reducing accuracy by 30%

Experts and officials have warned that interference from 5G wireless radios could seriously compromise the ability to forecast weather, including the prediction of extreme weather events like hurricanes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet