Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Israel’s tiny spacecraft lands on the moon today and you can watch it live

Georgina Torbet
By
Beresheet payload

The tiny Israeli spacecraft Beresheet has already made history as the first privately funded craft to enter orbit around the moon, and it made Israel just the seventh nation to put a craft into lunar orbit.

Now it will face its biggest and most historic challenge yet: On Thursday, April 11, the craft is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon.

The craft is small in size, being about the dimensions of a washing machine, but it’s big in ambitions. The aim is for the craft to pull into a closer orbit around the moon, moving from an elliptical to a circular orbit until it reaches an altitude of just 250km. Then the control room on Earth will send commands to begin the landing process.

A landing site has already been picked out, and it’s very exact: The target area is just 30 square kilometers (11.6 square miles). In order to land safely, the craft will have to fire its engines to reduce its speed from 6,000 km/h0ur (3,700 miles/hr) to effectively zero as it touches down gently on the surface. This firing process is autonomous so the team back in the control room on Earth will be watching closely, with fingers crossed that the slowing process goes smoothly.

In the last five meters (16 feet) before the craft touches down, the engines will cut out completely and the craft will freefall to the ground. If this goes well, the craft will stay on the lunar surface and collect data with instruments including a magnetometer for measuring the lunar magnetic field.

As the craft does not have thermal controls on board, it is expected that after a few days it will overheat and systems will stop functioning. But there are passive devices like the laser reflector which don’t require electrical power and which should continue working for decades to come.

In addition to scientific equipment, the craft also carries a digital time capsule which contains data like a full copy of English Wikipedia, a copy of the Torah, Israel’s national anthem and flag, and documents like children’s drawings, a children’s book about lunar exploration, and the memoirs of a Holocaust survivor.

The landing will be livestreamed and you can watch the coverage live on YouTube or via the embedded video below:

Coverage will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET today, so settle in for a lunar touchdown show!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

I had a one-night stand with a sleep robot
matrix remake report the movie feat
Emerging Tech

Are we living in a simulation? This MIT scientist says it’s more likely than not

The simulation hypothesis, which was famously probed in the 1999 film The Matrix, is the subject of a new book by Rizwan Virk, a computer scientist and video game developer who leads Play Labs at MIT. In his book, Virk endeavors to unpack…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
hera self driving spacecraft in orbit
Emerging Tech

Self-driving spacecraft could protect Earth from asteroid impacts

In case Earth is ever threatened by an asteroid, we should have a new protector to look out for us -- Hera, a self-driving spacecraft. Engineers are working on a way to let the craft maneuver itself in space, similar to an autonomous car.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ai fix satellite nasa 1200px solar dynamics observatory 1
Emerging Tech

IBM helped NASA FDL fix a satellite’s instrument using cutting-edge A.I.

How do you fix a satellite 22,000 miles above the Earth’s surface? That’s a question that NASA had to answer when it ran into problems with one of its crucial satellites. The answer? Using A.I.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
snapchat spectacles operation surgery
Emerging Tech

Chinese doctors use 5G to perform surgery from hundreds of miles away

The surgeon behind your future life-saving surgery might not have to be in the same room as you. Heck, thanks to the burgeoning 5G revolution, they might not have to be in the same state.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
facebook population density maps screen shot 2019 04 09 at 13 20 19
Emerging Tech

Facebook is using A.I. to create the world’s most detailed population maps

Using deep learning A.I., census data, and high-res satellite images, Facebook has created the most accurate population density maps ever. Here's how -- and why -- it went about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai farms illegally polluting waterways polluted water
Emerging Tech

A.I. could monitor farms from above to make sure they’re not illegally polluting

The idea of an A.I. that watches from the skies, seeking out wrongdoing, sounds like sci-fi dystopia. Actually, it describes a new tool being developed to detect farms that are illegally polluting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Bosch HBLP651LUC oven review Bosch
Smart Home

Bosch plans to harness the power of Blockchain for its next refrigerator

Bosch is teaming up with Wien Energie to create a refrigerator that runs on blockchain. The appliance will give users more control over where their power comes from and how much their fridge consumes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
googles wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in australia drone delivery
Emerging Tech

Google’s Wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in Australia

Google's Wing drone is now part of a full-fledged delivery service in North Canberra, Australia. Customers can order a range of items from local businesses using a smartphone app, with the delivery arriving in "minutes."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Drone Plane
Emerging Tech

U.K. launches $2.5M contest for tech to counter threats from rogue drones

The U.K. government has launched a $2.5 million contest to encourage the development of technology designed to counter threats posed by rogue drones at places such as airports and prisons, as well as on the battlefield.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Emerging Tech

Robot invasion: Walmart to deploy thousands of automated assistants

Walmart is planning a major rollout of thousands of robot assistants capable of performing a range of routine tasks at its stores. The idea is that they'll free up time for human workers so they can spend more time with customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
first black hole image artist s impression of the at heart m87
Emerging Tech

Seeing the unseeable: Astronomers capture historic first image of a black hole

For the first time ever, astronomers have captured an image of a black hole. The image represents a historic achievement in imaging of one of the most extreme and hard-to-observe phenomena in our universe.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Elon Musk SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
Emerging Tech

SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch delayed by 24 hours due to strong winds

The Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful rocket in current operation, will launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday in what will be its first commercial mission. Wednesday's launch was delayed by strong winds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
somnox sleep robot pillow sleeping
Emerging Tech

You can now buy the $600 Somnox robot that promises to help you sleep better

Would you sleep with a robot, if it promised to cure insomnia, and leave you better rested? That’s the idea behind the Somnox sleep robot, and we leapt into bed with it for a single night to find out if it worked.
Posted By Andy Boxall
animal ai olympics challenge feat
Emerging Tech

Animals, algorithms, and obstacle courses: Welcome to the A.I. Olympics

The upcoming Animal-A.I. Olympics will test whether the top artificial intelligence algorithms can complete intelligence tests designed for animals. At stake is a $10,000 prize for the winner.
Posted By Luke Dormehl