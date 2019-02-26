Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Boaty McBoatface’s new Antarctic mission will be its toughest yet

Luke Dormehl
By
boaty mcboatface third mission gettyimages 981143280
Matt Cardy/Stringer/Getty Images

Boaty McBoatface’s Third Voyage sounds more like the closing entry in a Pixar movie trilogy than it does an impressive oceangoing feat set to take place later this year. In fact, it refers to the upcoming third mission for Autosub Long Range, the vessel nicknamed “Boaty McBoatface” as the consolation prize in a British public vote.

The challenging mission will see Boaty explore the ocean cavity beneath Thwaites Glacier in the Amundsen Sea sector of western Antarctica. Set to take place this fall, the mission will examine the effects of warming ocean waters on the glacier. This melting could trigger an unstable retreat of the West Antarctic ice sheet, which may result in sea levels rising by more than two meters. Data gathered by the good ship McBoatface will be used to produce more robust forecasts of future sea level rise.

“As with the previous mission where Autosub Long Range was sent beneath an Antarctic ice shelf, the major challenge is that presented by the presence of the ice shelf itself,” Peter Davis, a physical oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey, told Digital Trends. “Once Autosub Long Range has entered the ice shelf cavity, there is no ability for it to communicate with the ship, nor is it able to surface to find its location via GPS. Therefore it must accurately navigate for the duration of its mission, ensuring it will exit the cavity and be recovered to the supporting research vessel. Whilst in the cavity it must also think for itself, avoiding any obstacles presented by the seabed and the ice base.”

Adding to Boaty’s headaches is the freezing ocean temperatures, which will severely impact the autonomous vessels’ battery life. As a result, the mission must be precisely planned to ensure that the vehicle retains enough power to complete its scientific objectives, while also being able to navigate and propel itself.

“By sending Autosub Long Range beneath Thwaites Glacier, we are sampling a critical area of the ocean that cannot be reached using traditional observation methods from ocean-based research ships,” Davis continued. “The information it gathers will give a unique picture of the ocean conditions within the ice shelf cavity. Autosub Long Range will measure the temperature and the salinity of the ocean beneath Thwaites Glacier, as well as the current speeds and the amount [of] turbulence in the water. These observations will help us better understand how Thwaites Glacier is responding to the changing climate, as well as what processes are setting the rate at which it is melting from beneath.”

Don't Miss

The biggest bridges in the world
dji mavic 2 pro zoom review xxl
Product Review

DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom review

After flying both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for over a week, we’re convinced that these are two of the best drones that DJI has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers pax 3 vaporizer inhand5 800x534 c
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Smoking is out, and vaporization is in. We've put close to a dozen vaporizers through our testing process, and there's some clear winners. From flower to concentrates, these are the best performing models on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Felix 3D Printer Nozzle
Emerging Tech

Layer by layer: The brief and building history of 3D printing

3D printing is one of the most revolutionary technologies today allowing anyone to turn an idea into a physical product. Here are the landmark events that brought it to where it is in 2018.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Ember Wave
Emerging Tech

Warm up or cool down with the press of a button on the wrist-worn Embr

We review the Embr Wave, a personal heating and cooling wearable designed by a team of MIT engineers that’s now on Kickstarter. Our thoughts? It’s a little bit addictive.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Mavic 2
Emerging Tech

A New York man has been arrested after allegedly shooting down a Mavic drone

Two folks on Long Island were recently using a Mavic drone to search for a missing dog. When the signal went blank, they assumed a bird had attacked it mid-flight. But cops have now charged a man with shooting it down.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile won't roll out its 5G service until the second half of 2019

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best apps for cats crazy cat head
Computing

ThisPersonDoesNotExist has spawned a host of amazing copycat sites

After the success of the face-generating website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, the same A.I. is being used to create everything from imaginary Airbnb listings to creepy fake cats. Check them out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
seoul robot museum maa rsm r04 publiclobbyzone
Emerging Tech

South Korea is getting a world-class robot museum that will be built by robots

A new history of robotics museum in Seoul, South Korea, is being built by robots. Here's an overview of how the Robot Science Museum project is coming together. And when you can visit.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d printed food waste upprinting 2019 lk 03 web
Emerging Tech

3D printing snacks from food waste? Sounds gross, but it’s actually brilliant

The startup Upprinting Food has a way to help solve the world's waste problem. It aims to give old food a fresh lease of life by turning into a material which can be used for 3D printing new food.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
biggest bridges
Emerging Tech

Gaze at the biggest, tallest, longest, and most impressive bridges in the world

Humankind has built bridges for the better part of the last millenia, but in the 20th and 21st Century, we've taken bridge building to the next level. These iconic structures are among some of the biggest, longest, tallest and most…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Best tech toys for kids
Emerging Tech

These tech-centric toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Looking for the perfect toy or gadget for your child? Thankfully, we've rounded up some of our personal favorite tech toys, including microscopes, computer kits, and a spherical droid from a galaxy far, far away.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
spacex to send mannequin space station in major crew capsule test crewdragon iss
Emerging Tech

SpaceX crew capsule will carry a mannequin on its first trip to space station

SpaceX is gearing up to send its Crew Dragon capsule on its first test mission to the ISS this weekend. There are no crew on board yet, but the capsule will gather data using a sensor-laden mannequin, and also carry ISS supplies.
Posted By Trevor Mogg