Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

A milestone in the history of particle physics: Why does matter exist?

Georgina Torbet
By
tech projects
CERN’s Large Hadron Collider CERN

Antimatter is a strange beast. Physicists believe that for every particle that exists in our universe, there is an antiparticle which is identical but has the opposite charge. But when antimatter meets matter, both particles are annihilated in a flash of energy. This leads to a tricky conundrum: if matter and antimatter were both produced in equal amounts by the Big Bang, why is there so much matter around us today, and so little antimatter?

Antimatter does occur naturally in radioactive processes, such as when Potassium-40 decays. In a delightful factoid, CERN researcher Marco Gersabeck writes this means that “your average banana (which contains Potassium) emits a positron every 75 minutes.” But overall, we have observed much, much more matter in the universe than antimatter.

A new experiment from CERN may hold the answer to this decades-long puzzle. Experiments have shown that particles like mesons, which consist of one quark and one anti-quark, can spontaneously turn into anti-mesons, and visa versa — but this process happens more in one direction than the other. Anti-quarks are more likely to turn into quarks than quarks are to turn into anti-quarks, which physicists refer to as a CP violation. Over time, this means more matter accrues in the universe.

These asymmetries, as they are known, have been observed in several types of quarks. In total, there are six types or “flavors” of quark (up, down, top, bottom, strange, and charm) and asymmetries have previously been observed in strange and bottom quarks, both of which are negatively charged. Theoretical work says the only type of positively charged quarks that should show asymmetry are charm quarks — although the effect would be very small and therefore hard to observe.

The new experiment looked at particles called D mesons which are made of charm quarks. Scientists were able to observe asymmetry in D mesons by looking at the particles created in collisions in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). They looked at the full dataset from the seven years of LHC operations between 2011 and 2018, and checked for the decays of both D mesons and anti-D mesons. They found tiny but statistically significant differences between the two, providing the first evidence of asymmetry in charm quarks.

It is possible that the asymmetry observed here was not due to the same mechanism as the asymmetry of strange and bottom quarks. But even so, that would still be an exciting finding — because it raises the possibility of other types of matter-antimatter asymmetries.

“The result is a milestone in the history of particle physics,” Eckhard Elsen, CERN Director for Research and Computing, said in a statement. “Ever since the discovery of the D meson more than 40 years ago, particle physicists have suspected that CP violation also occurs in this system, but it was only now, using essentially the full data sample collected by the experiment, that the LHC collaboration has finally been able to observe the effect.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke
china clone sherlock holmes dog gettyimages 924795148
Emerging Tech

China has cloned its best police dog. Now it wants to mass-produce more

Scientists in China have cloned the Sherlock Holmes of police sniffer dogs, with possible plans to mass produce it in the future. Here's why its creators think that's a great idea.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lave tubes
Emerging Tech

Scientists use drone to map Icelandic cave in preparation for Mars exploration

Researchers from the SETI Institute and Astrobotic Technology have demonstrated a way that astronauts may be able to map Martian caves using a Lidar-equipped drone that can travel autonomously without GPS.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
cobod bod2 house printer in testing facilities
Emerging Tech

A 3D printer the size of a small barn will produce entire homes in Saudi Arabia

If you’re looking for a 3D printer that can comfortably fit on the side of your desk… well, Danish company Cobod International’s enormous new 3D house printer probably isn’t for you.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Deals

Need a ride? Amazon is slashing prices on popular electric scooters

If you’re not much of a cyclist or if you’re looking for a lazier way to zip about town, an electric scooter should be right up your alley. Two of our favorites, the foldable Glion Dolly and the eco-friendly Razor scooter, are on sale…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bennu particle plumes 3 lauretta jets 0
Emerging Tech

Unexpected particle plumes discovered jetting out of asteroid Bennu

The OSIRIS-REx craft traveled to asteroid Bennu last year and won't return until 2023. But the mission is already throwing up unexpected findings, like plumes of particles which are being ejected from the surface of the asteroid.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa proposed mission triton 529 pia00317 modest
Emerging Tech

Trip to Neptune’s moon, Triton, could inform search for extraterrestrial life

NASA has proposed sending a craft to Neptune to study its largest moon, Triton. Studying Triton could offer clues to how liquid water is maintained on planets, which may indicate what to look for when searching for life beyond our planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mars 2020 rover tests 21381 pia22109 min
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover passes its tests with flying colors

The Mars 2020 rover team has been undertaking a series of tests to see if the craft will be able to launch, navigate, and land on the Red Planet. Called Systems Test 1, or ST1, these tests represent the first test drive of the new rover.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the five best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Petzl to Tikkid, here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh, Kelly Hodgkins
wildflower seed bombs help global bee population growth use these to grow wildflowers and the flourish
Emerging Tech

A hive of activity: Using honeybees to measure urban pollution

According to a new study from Vancouver, bees could help us understand urban pollution. Scientists have found an innovative way to measure the level of source of pollution in urban environments: by analyzing honey.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iss spacewalk battery upgrade exp59 spacewalker mcclain hague 032219 1
Emerging Tech

Spacewalk a success as astronauts upgrade batteries on the ISS

The International Space Station was treated to some new batteries on Friday, thanks to two NASA astronauts who took a spacewalk for nearly seven hours in order to complete the upgrades.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asteroid ryugu first findings image 6269e 1
Emerging Tech

Asteroid Ryugu is porous, shaped like a spinning top, and is formed of rubble

The Japanese Space Agency has been exploring a distant asteroid named Ryugu with its probe, Hayabusa 2. Now the first results from study of the asteroid are in, with three new papers published.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
fermi fast pulsar discovered ctb1optical rosen 1
Emerging Tech

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a super-speedy pulsar

A super-speedy pulsar has been spotted dashing across the sky, discovered using NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and the Very Large Array. The pulsar is traveling at a breathtaking 2.5 million miles an hour.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
star cluster hp1 all 600dpi
Emerging Tech

Chilean telescope uncovers one of the oldest star clusters in the galaxy

An ultra-high definition image captured by the Gemini South telescope in Chile has uncovered one of the oldest star clusters in the Milky Way. The cluster, called HP 1, could give clues to how our galaxy was formed billions of years ago.
Posted By Georgina Torbet