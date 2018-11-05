Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

New CERN experiments probe puzzling questions about antimatter

Dyllan Furness
By
cern antimatter gravity 201808 267 37
ALPHA CERN

What happens when you take a bit of antimatter and drop it? That’s the question being probed in a new series of antimatter gravity experiments being conducted by the European Organization for Nuclear Research, more commonly know as CERN, where outstanding antimatter experiments are just another day in the office. The goal to unravel one of the many unknowns of antimatter — whether it falls in response to gravity at the same rate as ordinary matter, or if it instead behaves peculiarly.

You may remember this puzzling fact from high school physics class: When you drop two objects with different masses in a vacuum (that is, in the absence of friction) they’ll each descend at exactly the same rate. When dropped in a vacuum, a feather and a bowling ball both accelerate at a rate of 9.81 meters per second squared. But how does antimatter react?

“[It’s a] very simple, very basic question,” Jeffrey Hangst, spokesperson for one of the experiments, ALPHA, said in a video accompanying the news release. “But we don’t know the answer.”

In order to answer this question, the CERN researchers have developed two experiments called ALPHA-g and GBAR.

ALPHA-g has a lot in common with CERN’s ALPHA experiment, which binds antiprotons with positrons to create neutral antihydrogen atoms. A magnetic trap is then used to capture the neutral antihydrogen atom and shine microwaves or a laser light onto them to determine their internal structure.

The new ALPHA-g experiment uses a similar instrument, but one that’s positioned vertically, rather than horizontally, so that they can measure where the atoms are vertically once the magnetic trap is deactivated and Earth’s gravity takes hold. By recording the position, the researchers will be able to determine the effect that gravity has on the antihydrogen atoms.

ALPHA-g is the product of years of research to produce sufficient amounts of neutral antimatter, or antimatter that doesn’t have a charge. The CERN team can now produce and capture up to 1,000 antihydrogen atoms at once in its ALPHA-2 machine.

Where the ALPHA-g experiment takes on a familiar form, the GBAR experiment will pose a unique experience for the CERN researchers. GBAR will generate antihydrogen ions with one antiproton and two positrons, by using antiprotons from the ELENA deceleration ring and positrons sourced from a small linear accelerator. Once the antihydrogen ions are produced, they will be trapped and chilled to extremely low temperatures, before a laser light is used to strip them of one positron and turn them into neutral antiatoms. By then releasing the antiatoms from a height of 20 centimeters, the researchers will measure how they react.

“We are hoping that we’ll get the chance to make the first gravity measurements with antimatter, but it’s a race against time.” Patrice Pérez, spokesperson for GBAR, said. “The GBAR experiment is using an entirely new apparatus and an antiproton beam still in its commissioning phase. We hope to produce antihydrogen this year and are working toward being ready to measure the gravitational effects on antimatter when the antiprotons are back in 2021.”

After some initial tests, the researchers are now racing to get their experiments commissioned before CERN’s accelerators are deactivated for a two-year maintenance period in the next few weeks.

By revealing the effects of gravity on antimatter, researchers may be able to shed light on a quantum theory of gravity or even begin to explain why the universe seems primarily made up of matter and not its opposite.

Don't Miss

20 things you’ll never have to buy again if you own a 3D printer
floating farm netherlands beladon nl feature image
Emerging Tech

To make more room for livestock, the Dutch will moove cows to a floating farm

A Dutch company is developing a floating dairy farm, which they hope to use as a proof-of-concept for future agricultural systems. The farm will use automated cleaning and milking robots, while recycling waste into fertilizer.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

Scientists confirm supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy

New data from the Very Large Telescope confirms what scientists have believed for some time now: that there is an enormous supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A* at the center of our galaxy.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Apple iPhone 8 reviews camera sample forest
Emerging Tech

Autonomous drones perform search and rescue without the need for GPS

Researchers at MIT have developed an autonomous drone that can explore densely forested areas and produce collaborative maps. The drones could be used to find lost hikers who cannot be seen by helicopters or traditional drones.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
muji sensible4 shuttle bus gacha
Emerging Tech

Muji and Sensible 4 collaborate on ‘friendly’ autonomous shuttle bus design

Design brand Muji and autonomous driving company Sensible 4 have combined forces to design the world's first autonomous shuttle bus for all weather conditions. The Gacha shuttle will be unveiled to the public in Finland next year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
types of artificial intelligence ai explained 05
Emerging Tech

Replaced by robots: 10 jobs that could be hit hard by the A.I. revolution

According to one study, 47 percent of current jobs in the United States could be automated within the next two decades. Here are 10 examples of the kind of employment that refers to.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Our favorite home weather stations make your smartphone’s app obsolete

Those weather apps aren’t really telling you what’s happening outside. Know the real weather report in your backyard with these top home weather stations.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Boring Company's first photo
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk shows off Boring Company’s ‘disturbingly long’ tunnel beneath LA

Elon Musk has tweeted a trance-inducing video showing a ride through the Boring Company's test tunnel that's set to be officially unveiled in December 2018. Musk described the 2-mile-long tunnel as "disturbingly long."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
SpaceX Starlink, Elon Musk
Emerging Tech

SpaceX Starlink: Here’s everything you need to know

SpaceX Starlink is the name of Elon Musk's ambitious plan to blanket the globe with high speed broadband internet via a network of satellites. Here's everything you need to know about it
Posted By Patrick Daniels
history of 3d printing milestones 1865 will me ruq
Emerging Tech

Layer by layer: The brief and building history of 3D printing

3D printing is one of the most revolutionary technologies today allowing anyone to turn an idea into a physical product. Here are the landmark events that brought it to where it is in 2018.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
useful 3d printed household items pen holder
Emerging Tech

20 things you’ll never have to buy again if you own a 3D printer

Modern 3D printers might not be in every household yet, but the internet is already filled with millions of designs for ready-to-print objects. Here, we've rounded up a few of our current favorites.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Coolest Corporate Headquarters
Emerging Tech

The 10 coolest corporate headquarters in the world, ranked

Coolest corporate headquarters doesn't seem like it should be a thing, but in modern business hip and employee friendly HQ's are becoming more of a norm. Come check out our list of the coolest.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
gm is getting into ebikes and wants you to help name them ebike
Outdoors

GM is getting into ebikes, and it wants you to help name them

General Motors has just unveiled its first-ever electric bikes and has launched a $10,000 public contest to help name them. Tip: It's probably not worth suggesting "Bikey McBikeface."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tech summit brings ideas and challenges of building smart cities tel aviv israel the mobility
Emerging Tech

Driverless cars can only take you so far. This is how smarter cities are being built

Companies and municipalities came together at the annual Smart Mobility Summit, to share new technologies for building smarter cities. They also offered insight into the challenge cities face.
Posted By John R. Quain
Best AI Movies
Emerging Tech

Silver screen machines: These are the all-time best movies about A.I.

There are some great tech documentaries out there, but sometimes you just need a good feature film. But which one to choose for the discerning A.I. fan? Look no further than our list.
Posted By Luke Dormehl