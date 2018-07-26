Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Check out these cheesy TV ads for tech stuff from yesteryear

Trevor Mogg
By
cheesy tv ads for tech stuff from yesteryear hitachi ad
Hitachi

These days, tech firms spend millions of dollars on complex, multi-layered ad campaigns to market their latest wares. But just a few decades ago, such campaigns were as basic as the products they proffered.

We recently stumbled across an amusing 1981 TV commercial for Sony’s hugely successful Walkman cassette player. The fascinating find prompted us to dig into the video archives to track down other ads featuring a range of gadgets from yesteryear. Our research turned up some real gems, with many of the ads cheesier than a fully loaded pizza.

Sony Walkman (released 1979):

The Sony Walkman launched in 1979 and sold more than 385 million units before its demise in 2010. According to Sony, the world was a dull place before its personal music player landed on the scene. Its 1981 commercial kicks off with a somber-looking guy walking along the street in a black-and-white world.

But his life takes a turn for the better when he spots some folks having a great time — in color — across the street. He rushes over, joins in the fun, and soon realizes that the Sony Walkman is the answer to all his woes, as it helps you “see the world in a whole new light.”

Cheese Rating: 8/10

Radio Shack cell phone (released 1989):

This one’s a real shocker, and we’re not just talking about the fashions. Radio Shack’s 1989 commercial for its “transportable” phone features a device which, rather than put in your pocket, you hung over your shoulder. Because it’s massive. “Go where you wanna go,” the ad implores, though it declines to mention that you may tear a ligament in your upper body if you fail to undertake a rigorous warm-up routine before setting off.

The ad has some real fun trying to convince us about how easy it is to use the phone — check out the smiley businessman lugging it along a street as he chats to a client, and the guy in a speedboat who looks really cool with his transportable box phone thing. And the entire setup cost just $799.

Cheese Rating: 9/10

IBM Selectric typewriter (released 1961):

IBM’s Selectric typewriter commercial from the early 1960s is a truly earnest effort, the script bereft of humor, gimmicks, and silly ditties. The Selectric was a special piece of kit when it launched, as it let you “snap on and snap off” the printing ball for others containing different fonts.

The narrator helpfully points out that the ball can print as fast as your fingers hit the keys, which is kind of what you want when it comes to typing. The tagline? “A typewriter so different, only the alphabet stays the same.” Brilliant.

Cheese Rating: 4/10

Hitachi TV (released 1983):

Hitachi sells “quality” and “elegance” in this 1983 commercial featuring one of its television sets. Back then, the idea of a TV as thin as a paperback was the stuff of fantasy, so manufacturers tried to dazzle consumers with features like “cabinetry of fine wood products,” as the woman in this ad proclaims with much glee.

Sold in an era when “high definition” sounded like another picture control alongside “contrast” and “brightness,” the commercial insists the quality of Hitachi’s picture is really, really good. The commercial even tells us the sexy stuff, outlining details of its “limited warranty” that features 10 years on transistors, 2 years parts, and 1 year labor. What’s not to like?

Cheese Rating: 7/10

IBM Convertible PC (released 1986):

By 1986, IBM had apparently fired the guy it used in the Selectric ad and instead gone down the “funny” route, calling upon the services of a Charlie Chaplin lookalike to help market the IBM Convertible PC. In its day, this was a revolutionary device that was part PC, part laptop, and — tipping the scales at 12.8 pounds (5.8 kg) — part weight-training kit.

The ad shows “Chaplin” rushing from the office to his car with his Convertible PC, before driving to a business meeting where he impresses clients with his ultra-modern computer. The machine came with a monochrome display and 256KB of RAM, expandable to a whopping 640KB, and was billed as “one computer for people who really need two.” No, it didn’t sell very well.

Cheese Rating: 6/10

Atari 2600 (released 1977):

While Atari produced many ads for the Atari 2600, this particular one from 1979 features a father totally ignored by his children as they spend their whole time playing on the once-popular games console. Such a scene may well be familiar to many modern-day parents, except that these days the games are a little more advanced, and the clothes and hairstyles a little more sensible.

Atari’s ad begins with two kids playing Sky Diver, a game with all the complexity of a slip-on shoe. Dad looks on with an expression of sadness, before saying to camera: “Maybe one of these days they’ll let me play.” To prevent the 30-second ad from descending into a murky pit of misery and despair, the father turns his attention to some of the console’s amazing games, among them “basketball, football, chess, and bowling.” But just when things are looking up, his emotions take another dive when his daughter hands him her doll and offers to play.

Cheese Rating: 7/10

Nintendo Game Boy camera (released 1998):

Twenty years ago, Nintendo released the Game Boy camera, an add-on for the handheld Game Boy console. In some ways, it was a forerunner to Snapchat lenses as it let you add silly extras to your photos. Nintendo’s marketing team promised the device would turn “pho-tography” into “fun-tography,” though the camera’s 128×128 pixel sensor and black-and-white images meant that “crap-tography” may have been a more fitting description.

But credit where credit’s due, Nintendo’s high-energy commercial tries its best to generate some excitement, pointing out that you can print off your carefully composed images and stick them “wherever you want.” According to the ad, someone’s face or T-shirt are ideal places.

Cheese Rating: 8/10

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This DIY wearable lets you see the world like a dolphin does
Columbus, Ohio skyline and Scioto River at night.
Emerging Tech

For Columbus, a city is only smart if the public is behind it

Columbus, Ohio, has several smart city initiatives in the works, but the biggest challenge could be educating the public of the benefits.
Posted By John R. Quain
iron man style jetsuit now on sale gwrrichardbrowningedit 07
Emerging Tech

You can now buy a real-life Iron Man-style jetsuit … for the price of a house

Have you ever wanted to soar through the air in an Iron Man-style suit like a real-life superhero? Do you have the financial resources of a real-life Tony Stark to go along with it?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Skyscrapers along 'Broadway' in downtown San Diego
Emerging Tech

How 3,000 streetlights turned San Diego into America’s smartest city

San Diego is increasingly being recognized as the smartest city in America, and it all started when it updated its streetlights.
Posted By John R. Quain
Amsterdam City
Emerging Tech

How tech turned a 700-year-old city into one of Europe’s most futuristic

Throughout the Netherlands, large cities and small towns are implementing smart initiatives to improve quality of life. But first, it studied years of collected data.
Posted By John R. Quain
mayfield robotics kuri speech emoji motors speaks robot 930x523 head
Emerging Tech

It’s curtains for Kuri: Work ceased on robot companion project

Kuri the robot companion is no more. California-based Mayfield Robotics said on Wednesday it’s decided to cease development of the cute, wheel-based bot 18 months after it first showed it off to the public.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
segway drift w1 4
Emerging Tech

Dig out your rollerblade kneepads for Segway’s new ‘self-balancing roller shoes’

Meet the Segway Drift W1s. They're self-balancing roller shoes, and can be compared to a hoverboard that just lives on your foot. Well, I suppose it would technically be two halves of a hoverboard living on each foot.
Posted By Lulu Chang
medc smart cities detroit motown featuredimage v01
Emerging Tech

In Detroit, Motown gets its groove back

Detroit is still known for its automobile industry and Motown, but as part of the city's renaissance, it's becoming a high-tech place to do business. From infrastructure to telecom, witness its digital rebirth.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
spacex block 5
Emerging Tech

SpaceX will be launching three Block 5 rockets over the next 2 weeks

The only thing more impressive than SpaceX blastoffs may just be SpaceX landings. Elon Musk's extraterrestrial-focused company has managed to land another rocket. It will launch a total of 3 rockets in 2 weeks.
Posted By Lulu Chang
eclipse balloons life on mars artist s impression of four billion years ago
Emerging Tech

Italian researchers discover what they believe is a lake under ice cap on Mars

Scientists have discovered what is believed to be a lake located underneath the south polar ice cap of Mars, measuring about 12.5 miles across. This is the first time that a persistent, existing body of water has been found.
Posted By Lulu Chang
brain stimulation improve memory gettyimages 883861680 2
Emerging Tech

Zapping your brain while you sleep could actually improve your memory

Scientists have demonstrated a noninvasive overnight brain stimulation technique that can improve people's memories. Best of all? It won't even disturb your sleep! Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
reversing wrinkling balding mice mouse being held
Emerging Tech

Gene editing can reverse balding and wrinkling in mice — and maybe humans, too

Scientists have found a way to reverse wrinkled skin and hair loss in a mouse. The research could one day be used to halt some of the signs of aging in humans. Here's what they did.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dolphin lidar wearable img 20180715 111634688 hdr
Emerging Tech

This DIY wearable lets you see the world like a dolphin does

Lidar technology is most commonly associated with self-driving cars. This Lidar-powered wearable is a bit different, though, using the tech lets you experience life the way a dolphin would.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Astrobiologists think the moon might have hosted simple life-forms long ago

If we ever colonize the moon, we may not be the first life-forms to live there. At least, that’s the theory from researchers from Washington State University and the University of London.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
predicting policing weather forecasting gettyimages 767987195
Emerging Tech

New crime-predicting algorithm borrows from Apollo space mission tech

A new predictive policing algorithm owes a debt of gratitude to tech previously used in weather forecasting and the Apollo space missions. Here's how it could help crack down on crime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl