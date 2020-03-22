  1. Emerging Tech

How to survive self isolation, according to an astronaut

By

With so many of us staying home and practicing social distancing due to the global pandemic of coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, people are thinking about how to stay sane and achieve some goals while stuck in self-isolation. To help with this, retired Canadian astronaut and national treasure Chris Hadfield has made a video offering advice on how to cope with isolation.

It’s a topic Hadfield has plenty of experience with, having served as commander of the International Space Station and having spent a total of 166 days in space, dealing with cramped conditions and limited social contact.

“I’ve spent a little time self-isolation on board a spaceship,” Hadfield began his video. “It’s an extremely dangerous environment up on board the space station, and yet we find a way to thrive and be productive that far away from our normal lives.”

He offered four tips for those struggling with self-isolation:

  1. Understand the actual risk. Hadfield said that generalized fear is not helpful and that people should look to credible sources to find out the real level of risk that they personally are facing based on their particular situation.
  2. What’s your mission? Hadfield suggested people pick a mission or think about their objectives, and try to decide what they hope to achieve and what they want to get done.
  3. Look at your constraints. As well as the need to stay away from others, consider factors like financial resources and your obligations.
  4. Take action. Once you know what you want to achieve and what your limitations are, you can start acting, whether that’s taking care of family members, learning an instrument, studying a language, reading, writing, or any other activity. “It’s a chance to do something different,” Hadfield said.

Hadfield also encouraged those who have symptoms or who have come into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case to self-isolate. Other astronauts have also called for the public to listen to scientific authorities, with Scott Kelly, the astronaut famous for being one half of NASA’s twin study, calling on people to follow the advice of the experts and linking to the official CDC webpage for the outbreak.

Hadfield summed up his video with a call for people to “Take care of yourself. Take care of your family. Take care of your friends. Take care of your spaceship.”

Editors' Recommendations

CDC’s coronavirus self-checker chatbot advises whether you need medical care

cdc microsoft coronavirus chatbot re m365cs19 studio android 0148 1536x1024 1

NASA suspends work on the James Webb Space Telescope

Artist's conception of the James Webb Space Telescope

NASA suspends work on Space Launch System and Orion, may delay moon mission

nasa sls progress update block 1b in flight tw adj 1

NASA ramps up remote working measures to tackle coronavirus

nasa ramps up remote working measures to tackle coronavirus a patch is seen at the unveiling event of orion

Learn a new language while you’re stuck at home with Rosetta Stone, now $100 off

lifetime rosetta stone membership deal free trial

3D-printed ventilator valves help out Italian hospital rocked by coronavirus

3d printed ventilator valves img 20200314 223845

SpaceX and NASA still set for historic May mission despite coronavirus

Tesla, other carmakers could repurpose factories to build ventilators

Because 2020’s not crazy enough, a robot mouth is singing A.I. prayers in Paris

Startup creates $135 coronavirus test you can take at home

MIT’s coronavirus-tracking app could be a game-changer — if it goes viral

man checking phone with mask on

Brain-stimulating implant can turn down Parkinson’s symptoms as required

antenna

Best cheap drone deals for March 2020: DJI, Parrot, and more

dji mavic air review 8

From the Arctic to Antarctica, Erika Bergman pilots submarines to the seafloor

NASA’s Perseverance rover almost ready for its trip to Mars