Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Cigar-shaped comet may actually be an alien probe, scientists suggest

Dyllan Furness
By
Asteroid `Oumuamua
An artist’s rendition of the first interstellar comet, Oumuamua, which some scientists now think may be an alien probe.

Last November, astronomers detected an outer-space object unlike anything detected before. The visitor, dubbed Oumuamua (pronounced “oh-MOO-ah-MOO-ah”), arrived from interstellar space, beyond the bubble-like region that demarcates the sun’s domain. Its unusual origin story wasn’t the only thing that set Oumuamua apart from other comets and asteroids — it was also strange in shape; highly elongated, like a cosmic cigar.

Well, this week, the story of Oumuamua got a little bit weirder. According to researchers from the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, the outer-space object may not be an comet after all. In a paper set to be published next week in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, astrophysicists Avi Loeb and Shmuel Bilay claim Oumuamua could be, “a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization.”

Yes, really.

“Oumuamua deviates from a trajectory that is solely dictated by the Sun’s gravity,” Loeb tells Digital Trends. “This could have been the result of cometary outgassing, but there is no evidence for a cometary tail around it. Moreover, comets change the period of their spin and no such change was detected for Oumuamua. The excess acceleration of Oumuamua was detected at multiple times, ruling out an impulsive kick due to a break up of the object. The only other explanation that comes to mind is the extra force exerted on Oumuamua by sunlight. In order for it to be effective, Oumuamua needs to be less than a millimeter in thickness, like a sail. This led us to suggest that it may be a light-sail produced by an alien civilization.”

“I welcome other proposals,” Loeb added, “but I cannot think of another explanation for the peculiar acceleration of Oumuamua.”

Let’s break this down. Loeb is saying that the Oumuamua doesn’t exhibit the type of characteristics seen in other comets and asteroids. Not only is it the first-ever interstellar asteroid or comet detected by astronomers while passing through the solar system, its shape is strange, its acceleration is unexpected, and a cometary tail — the signature trail of particles seen behind shooting stars — is conspicuous in its absence.

The light-sail Loeb thinks may power Oumuamua is not unlike technology being developed currently here on Earth. In fact, Loeb is an adviser on Breakthrough Starshot, an ambitious mission to develop and deploy this technology. So, if the idea seems far-fetched, it’s not unthinkable.

If nothing else, Loeb hopes this story serves as a vehicle to make the Search for Extraterrestrial Life Institute (SETI) more mainstream through evidence-based science.

“Looking ahead, we should search for other interstellar objects in the sky,” Loeb said. “Such a search would resemble my favorite activity with my daughters when we vacation on a beach, namely, examining shells swept ashore from the ocean. Not all shells are the same, and similarly only a fraction of the interstellar objects might be technological debris of alien civilizations. But we should examine anything that enters the solar system from interstellar space in order to infer the true nature of Oumuamua or other objects of its mysterious population.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards
Boring Company's first photo
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk shows off Boring Company’s ‘disturbingly long’ tunnel beneath LA

Elon Musk has tweeted a trance-inducing video showing a ride through the Boring Company's test tunnel that's set to be officially unveiled in December 2018. Musk described the 2-mile-long tunnel as "disturbingly long."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Emerging Tech

Our favorite home weather stations make your smartphone’s app obsolete

Those weather apps aren’t really telling you what’s happening outside. Know the real weather report in your backyard with these top home weather stations.
Posted By Ed Oswald
SpaceX Starlink, Elon Musk
Emerging Tech

SpaceX Starlink: Here’s everything you need to know

SpaceX Starlink is the name of Elon Musk's ambitious plan to blanket the globe with high speed broadband internet via a network of satellites. Here's everything you need to know about it
Posted By Patrick Daniels
history of 3d printing milestones 1865 will me ruq
Emerging Tech

Layer by layer: The brief and building history of 3D printing

3D printing is one of the most revolutionary technologies today allowing anyone to turn an idea into a physical product. Here are the landmark events that brought it to where it is in 2018.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
useful 3d printed household items pen holder
Emerging Tech

20 things you’ll never have to buy again if you own a 3D printer

Modern 3D printers might not be in every household yet, but the internet is already filled with millions of designs for ready-to-print objects. Here, we've rounded up a few of our current favorites.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Coolest Corporate Headquarters
Emerging Tech

The 10 coolest corporate headquarters in the world, ranked

Coolest corporate headquarters doesn't seem like it should be a thing, but in modern business hip and employee friendly HQ's are becoming more of a norm. Come check out our list of the coolest.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
tech summit brings ideas and challenges of building smart cities tel aviv israel the mobility
Emerging Tech

Driverless cars can only take you so far. This is how smarter cities are being built

Companies and municipalities came together at the annual Smart Mobility Summit, to share new technologies for building smarter cities. They also offered insight into the challenge cities face.
Posted By John R. Quain
gm is getting into ebikes and wants you to help name them ebike
Outdoors

GM is getting into ebikes, and it wants you to help name them

General Motors has just unveiled its first-ever electric bikes and has launched a $10,000 public contest to help name them. Tip: It's probably not worth suggesting "Bikey McBikeface."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Best AI Movies
Emerging Tech

Silver screen machines: These are the all-time best movies about A.I.

There are some great tech documentaries out there, but sometimes you just need a good feature film. But which one to choose for the discerning A.I. fan? Look no further than our list.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
cern antimatter gravity 201808 267 37
Emerging Tech

New CERN experiments probe puzzling questions about antimatter

In a new series of antimatter experiments, CERN researchers aim to unravel one of the many unknowns of antimatter — whether it falls in response to gravity at the same rate as ordinary matter, or if it instead behaves peculiarly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Whether you fly for fun or filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle