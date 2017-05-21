How to spend $1 million per week on your next vacation and be on Cloud 9

Why it matters to you Have you ever fantasized how you'd spend $1 million in one week? This is one extravagant option.

If you have reached the age where you can dip into your trust fund capital, or you’ve won the lottery, or maybe cashed in after your tech company IPO lock-up period, we found a way you can spend some of the money. CRN Yachts launched the 74-meter superyacht Cloud 9 earlier this year, according to Boat International, and she’s already listed for charter.

The near-243-foot yacht has a steel full displacement hull, an aluminum superstructure, and teak decks. Cloud 9 was built at CRN’s Ancona, Italy, shipyard. Rome’s Zuccon International Project designed the exterior and the London-based firm Winch Design was responsible for the interiors. She was launched during a ceremony in January.

The buyer is happy the result of the collaboration. The new owner told Boat International, “She’s beautiful. For me it is a very proud day, and for my family and my mother. It takes a lot of energy, passion and commitment to build something so magnificent.”

Cloud 9 is almost 243 feet long and just over 42 feet wide at her widest part. She is powered by two Catepillar 3516C diesel engines with a total of 5,360 horsepower.

Maximum speed is 16.5 knots and she cruises at 15 knots, which means Cloud 9 can go a bit faster than most boats her size (there aren’t too many). Her most economical cruising speed is 12 knots.

Cloud 9 has a 6,000 nautical mile range at 12 knots with her 250,000-liter fuel tanks topped off. That’s 6,904 land miles and 66,044 U.S. gallons of fuel. So put it this way, Cloud 9 can travel the distance from New York to Los Angeles, back to New York, and south to Key Largo, Florida, without refueling.

Cloud 9 has five decks plus a sundeck. When she’s chartered, as many as 12 guests are accommodated in one master suite, one VIP suite, four doubles, and two double/twin staterooms. There is also space for 22 crew members.

The vessel has a custom made limousine tender so getting to and from Cloud 9 will be classy. Onboard is a large beach club aft, a 12-meter (39-foot) pool, a gym, a deck Jacuzzi, and a side-loading garage for her impressive selection of water toys.

The toy list may be excessive, but hey, if you’re going to drop $1 million for the week, excess is expected. The inventory includes two Waverunners, two kayaks, a waterslide, a fly board, wake surf, wake skate, Seabobs, stand up paddleboards, wakeboards, water skis, kneeboards, and snorkeling and fishing equipment. On the chance that you might have the limo (oops, the tender) scoot you into town, there are four 18-inch folding bicycles.

Cloud 9 is available for charter in the Mediterranean from YachtCharterFleet. The weekly charter fee ranges from $970,000 to $993,500, depending on the season, plus expenses.

Expenses will likely put you over the $1 million mark, so be sure to inquire what they cover in advance. At a minimum, there’s probably a daily fuel and basic meal allowance including wine, in which case you’d pay for booze and any excess over the allowances. Or, the full cost of food, drink, and fuel may be on you. You also may be responsible for dockage and mooring fees, which can run in the tens of thousands.