Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Curiosity collects first clay sample, could provide evidence of ancient water

Georgina Torbet
By
curiosity clay bearing unit sample curiosityclay
The Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover captured this mosaic as it explored the clay-bearing unit on February 3, 2019 (Sol 2309). This landscape includes the rocky landmark nicknamed “Knockfarril Hill” (center right) and the edge of Vera Rubin Ridge, which runs along the top of the scene. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The Curiosity rover’s adventures on Mars continue with an exploration of the hopefully clay-rich bedrock in a part of Mount Sharp. Curiosity previously had problems drilling into the hard Mars bedrock, but its new location in the “clay-bearing unit,” as its called, is making drilling much easier. The softer soil was no issue for Curiosity’s drill this time, and it was easily able to collect a sample for analysis.

Curiosity collected a sample of bedrock called “Aberlady” on Saturday, April 6, which the rover returned to its mineralogy lab on Wednesday, April 10. Now scientists can analyze the sample. They are particularly keen to look for traces of clay minerals, as the presence of these minerals can indicate whether there used to be water present in the region. Evidence suggests that at one point there was liquid water on the surface of Mars, and Curiosity’s samples could confirm this.

The clay-bearing unit is near to a rocky landmark named “Knockfarril Hill” and not far from the Vera Rubin Ridge where the rover was previously situated. Curiosity is currently climbing a huge mountain called Mouth Sharp, which has revealed a variety of geological features. It has found several kinds of bedrock and sand, and as you can see from the image above, there are pebbles everywhere on the surface. Scientists are still trying to work out whether these pebbles were eroded from the bedrock or came from a different source.

“Each layer of this mountain is a puzzle piece,” Curiosity Project Scientist Ashwin Vasavada of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab said in a statement. “They each hold clues to a different era in Martian history. We’re excited to see what this first sample tells us about the ancient environment, especially about water.”

Once the data from Aberlady has been analyzed, there are further plans for Curiosity. The researchers will send the rover to drill for more samples in the surrounding area to see how the rock here differs from the Vera Rubin Ridge it explored before, then the rover will explore an area higher up on the mountain which seems to contain sulfate.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
ai farms illegally polluting waterways polluted water
Emerging Tech

A.I. could monitor farms from above to make sure they’re not illegally polluting

The idea of an A.I. that watches from the skies, seeking out wrongdoing, sounds like sci-fi dystopia. Actually, it describes a new tool being developed to detect farms that are illegally polluting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Bosch HBLP651LUC oven review Bosch
Smart Home

Bosch plans to harness the power of Blockchain for its next refrigerator

Bosch is teaming up with Wien Energie to create a refrigerator that runs on blockchain. The appliance will give users more control over where their power comes from and how much their fridge consumes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
googles wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in australia drone delivery
Emerging Tech

Google’s Wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in Australia

Google's Wing drone is now part of a full-fledged delivery service in North Canberra, Australia. Customers can order a range of items from local businesses using a smartphone app, with the delivery arriving in "minutes."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Drone Plane
Emerging Tech

U.K. launches $2.5M contest for tech to counter threats from rogue drones

The U.K. government has launched a $2.5 million contest to encourage the development of technology designed to counter threats posed by rogue drones at places such as airports and prisons, as well as on the battlefield.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Emerging Tech

Robot invasion: Walmart to deploy thousands of automated assistants

Walmart is planning a major rollout of thousands of robot assistants capable of performing a range of routine tasks at its stores. The idea is that they'll free up time for human workers so they can spend more time with customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
first black hole image artist s impression of the at heart m87
Emerging Tech

Seeing the unseeable: Astronomers capture historic first image of a black hole

For the first time ever, astronomers have captured an image of a black hole. The image represents a historic achievement in imaging of one of the most extreme and hard-to-observe phenomena in our universe.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
somnox sleep robot pillow sleeping
Emerging Tech

You can now buy the $600 Somnox robot that promises to help you sleep better

Would you sleep with a robot, if it promised to cure insomnia, and leave you better rested? That’s the idea behind the Somnox sleep robot, and we leapt into bed with it for a single night to find out if it worked.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Elon Musk SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
Emerging Tech

Mission success! SpaceX delivers satellite, lands all 3 Falcon Heavy boosters

The Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful rocket in current operation, will launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday in what will be its first commercial mission. Wednesday's launch was delayed by strong winds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
animal ai olympics challenge feat
Emerging Tech

Animals, algorithms, and obstacle courses: Welcome to the A.I. Olympics

The upcoming Animal-A.I. Olympics will test whether the top artificial intelligence algorithms can complete intelligence tests designed for animals. At stake is a $10,000 prize for the winner.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit rocycle robot 1 wider shot of w conveyer belt baxter hardware photo credit jason dorfman csail
Emerging Tech

MIT’s bot sifts through trash to do your recycling for you

Engineers from MIT have developed a new recycling robot that’s capable of automating the process of sifting through tons of trash to distinguish between paper, plastic and metal items.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
unbreakable 3d printed metal guitar
Emerging Tech

Even a true rock god can’t smash this unbreakable 3D-printed metal guitar

Rock stars love to smash guitars. Geeky engineers love to build things using the latest high-tech tools. What happens when both parties meet? This "unbreakable" 3D-printed metal guitar.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Minutes before landing, Israeli moon mission suffers catastrophic failure

The Israeli spacecraft Beresheet has already made history as the first privately funded craft to enter orbit around the moon. Now, it will face its biggest challenge yet: It is scheduled to land on the moon today, and you can watch live.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
blue robot helping home folding towel
Emerging Tech

Blue the robot could help fold clothes or unload your dishes for under $5,000

Ever dreamed of having your very own helper robot? Roboticists from UC Berkeley have created a new robot to help unpack your dishwasher or fold your clothes. All for under $5,000, too!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX
Emerging Tech

The next clash of Silicon Valley titans will take place in space

By attempting o bring internet access to every last person on Earth, tech giants have a new mission. It's also one that will put them into competition with one another -- only this time in space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl