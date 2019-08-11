Emerging Tech

Dead planets give off ghostly radio waves which we should be able to detect

Georgina Torbet
By
dead planets white dwarfs radio waves colliding iii 1
An artist’s impression of a white dwarf sitting in the center of the remnant of a planetary system. Mark A. Garlick /space-art.co.uk/University of Warwick

Dead planets orbiting dead stars can give off ghostly radio wave emissions that are detectable from Earth, allowing us to track planets even billions of years after their stars have run out of fuel.

Astronomers from the University of Warwick have proposed we could “tune into” radio waves given off by the cores of exoplanets that orbit around white dwarfs. A core is created when a planet orbits a star which has burned through its fuel and stripes away its outer layers, leaving a chunk of rock which can survive for a long time.

These cores can be spotted by looking for the magnetic field between a core and the white dwarf it orbits. The core has metallic elements in it, so it acts as a conductor and together the core and white dwarf create a circuit. Radiation from the circuit is emitted into space as radio waves, we which should be able to detect on Earth.

“There is a sweet spot for detecting these planetary cores: A core too close to the white dwarf would be destroyed by tidal forces, and a core too far away would not be detectable,” lead author Dr. Dimitri Veras explained in a statement. “Also, if the magnetic field is too strong, it would push the core into the white dwarf, destroying it. Hence, we should only look for planets around those white dwarfs with weaker magnetic fields at a separation between about 3 solar radii and the Mercury-Sun distance.”

There is an open question about exactly how long a core can survive. Modelling suggests that cores can live as long as 100 million years, and maybe even up to a billion years.

The team plans to test the theory by using radio telescopes like the Arecibo in Puerto Rico and the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia to searching for cores orbiting white dwarfs. “Nobody has ever found just the bare core of a major planet before, nor a major planet only through monitoring magnetic signatures, nor a major planet around a white dwarf,” Veras said. “Therefore, a discovery here would represent ‘firsts’ in three different senses for planetary systems.”

The findings are published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 01 1
Emerging Tech

These smart batteries recharge in under 2 hours and outlast standard lithium-ion

Pale Blue lithium polymer smart batteries can be fully recharged in less than two hours more than 1,000 times with a unique USB charging method. A Pale Blue battery replaces more than 1,000 alkaline cells and offers more consistent output.
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch nasas orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power nasa engine test
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power

NASA is planning to send astronauts to the moon again in just a few years from now. But there's plenty of work ahead if it's to stick to its 2024 mission plan, including testing the propulsion system of its Orion spacecraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
astro next generation spacesuit ilc dover upper torso
Emerging Tech

Meet Astro, the next-gen spacesuit designed for the moon, Mars, and beyond

The company responsible for designing the classic spacesuits for NASA’s Apollo program has just unveiled its next-gen prototype astronaut suit for future space missions. Meet the Astro.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung speaker phone
Emerging Tech

Clever new language-learning app lets you practice speaking with an A.I. tutor

Many people would like to be able to speak another language. But being self-conscious about making mistakes can put plenty of people off. Could this new speech-recognition app help?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon scout delivery robot program
Emerging Tech

Amazon and Postmates’ delivery robots heading to more sidewalks in the U.S.

More and more companies are developing autonomous wheel-based robots in an effort to expand their last-mile delivery operations. Amazon and Postmates are two such players aiming to get the most out of the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mars 2020 vision pia23314 1024x768 1
Emerging Tech

Engineers test Mars 2020 rover’s vision, find it is 20/20

NASA's Mars 2020 rover has been been given an unusual eye exam to test the cameras it will use to see and navigate around the Martian surface. To test the cameras, the engineers used an image testing board covered in a grid of dots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
A deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg
Emerging Tech

Why tech companies are ill-equipped to combat the internet’s deepfake problem

How do you solve a problem like deepfakes? Here's why it's such a major challenge for tech companies -- and whether or not there's any way of actually answering it to people's satisfaction.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hubble jupiter image s colourful palette
Emerging Tech

Hubble images Jupiter, our Solar System’s most beautiful planet

Arguably our Solar System's most beautiful planet, Jupiter, has been imaged in stunning detail by the Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows more intense colors than previous images, showing off dramatic cloud formations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
seagull nebula image the rosy glow of a cosmic
Emerging Tech

Beautiful emission nebula is 100 light-years wide and shaped like a seagull

The stunning Seagull Nebula is so named because its shape suggests a bird with wings spreading out across space. The nebula is massive, spanning 100 light-years across, and was captured by the VLT Survey Telescope.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity mro clay data pia23346 1280x800 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover celebrates its 7th birthday by investigating a clay mystery

The Mars rover Curiosity just celebrated its seventh birthday since it landed in 2012. And it's recently drilled its 22nd hole in the Martian rock. Curiosity is now halfway along its path through a region called the "clay-bearing unit."
Posted By Georgina Torbet
space radiation brain damage spaceradschool01 011 1
Emerging Tech

Space radiation can damage mice’s brains and cause anxiety, study shows

Space radiation is known to cause sickness and increase the lifetime risk of cancer in astronauts, and now scientists have shown that exposure to radiation can cause damage to the brains of mice and affect their behavior.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
snowball planet host life earth 1
Emerging Tech

Icy snowball planets may not be as inhospitable to life as previously thought

Astronomers have long assumed that, in order to be habitable, an exoplanet should be a rocky planet within the habitable zone. But a new study suggests that even icy planets could be capable of supporting life.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
alma trove ancient galaxies 207908 web 1
Emerging Tech

Telescope array discovers a trove of ancient, massive galaxies

Huge, billion-year-old galaxies have been hiding in plain sight. Astronomers discovered 39 ancient, massive galaxies which were hard to find because the light they give off is very faint, and they are obscured by dust.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
virtual universe machine abell370 1
Emerging Tech

Virtual universe machine models galaxies to learn about dark matter

Researchers are discovering new facts about our universe by creating a virtual universe machine which models the way galaxies develop over time. They simulated 12 million galaxies, stretching back 400 million years after the Big Bang.
Posted By Georgina Torbet