Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

White dwarf start unexpectedly emitting bright ‘supersoft’ X-rays

Georgina Torbet
By

The discovery of a white dwarf star emitting supersoft X-rays calls into question the conventional wisdom about how X-rays are produced by dying stars.

When stars run out of fuel after millions of years they shrink down to a smaller size and become much fainter, in a phase known as a white dwarf. The mass of the star remains the same but the size becomes much smaller, so these dwarfs have very strong gravity. White dwarfs are often found in pairs called binary systems, and their strong gravity means that they can pull matter away from their companion stars.

One such system has been identified by NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory project, which found unusual X-ray emissions coming from the binary system containing a white dwarf called ASASSN-16oh. Normally, a star would be expected to produce low-energy X-rays, called soft X-rays. But the ASASSN-16oh white dwarf is emitting X-rays that are much brighter than expected, earning it the unusual classification of being a source of “supersoft” X-rays.

The supersoft X-rays suggest that the white dwarf must have a temperature of several hundred thousand degrees, which is hotter than normal stars. However, this high temperature is only found at certain points on the surface of the star. Astronomers believe this may be because ASASSN-16oh is pulling material away from its companion red giant at a fast rate, and this matter gets hotter and hotter as it spirals towards the white dwarf. The hot gas settles on the accretion disk (the disk of matter swirling around the star), where it eventually merges with the surface of the star and produces X-rays. However, because this process happens at a varying rate, there are some times when the matter flows more quickly and the star temporarily produces brighter X-rays.

chandra white dwarf supersoft xray
An illustration of a white dwarf star drawing matter from a red giant. NASA

It was previously believed that supersoft X-rays were only observed when nuclear fusion was occurring in white dwarfs. But in the case of ASASSN-16oh, the uneven distribution of the X-rays in addition to the optical light given out being too faint indicate that fusion is not happening in this star. “Our result contradicts a decades-long consensus about how supersoft X-ray emission from white dwarfs is produced,” Thomas Nelson from the University of Pittsburgh told NASA. “We now know that the X-ray emission can be made in two different ways: by nuclear fusion or by the accretion of matter from a companion.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters
robot janitors will soon be scrubbing floors at your local walmart janitor
Emerging Tech

Robot janitors will soon be scrubbing the floors at your local Walmart

Hundreds of robot janitors will soon be working at Walmart stores across the U.S. The company says the autonomous floor scrubbers will free its human staff from monotonous tasks so they can spend more time helping customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
optimizer smart implantable pulse generator heart mze4mzc4mq
Emerging Tech

This implant goes beyond pacemakers, helps aging hearts beat more vigorously

The FDA's advisory committee has voted to recommend an innovative pacemaker-style gadget be approved in the U.S. The Optimizer Smart Implantable Pulse Generator boosts performance, strength, and pumping ability of weakened heart chambers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
synthetic material thinner as stretched image1 lce
Emerging Tech

This exotic new material somehow gets thicker when stretched

Scientists at the U.K.’s University of Leeds have discovered a synthetic material which actually gets thicker the more it’s stretched. Here are some of the things it could be used for.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
smart sensor wildfires detection wildfire
Emerging Tech

Early-detection system for wildfires could save many states from big burns

When it comes to dealing with the growing problem of raging wildfires, a new wireless smart sensor system could help spot burgeoning blazes before they rage out of control. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the five best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Black Diamond and Petzl to Coast here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh, Kelly Hodgkins
elon musk announces free rides in first boring company tunnel pod
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk to unveil tunnel elevators and autonomous pods on December 18

We'll soon learn if Elon Musk's high-speed tunnel plan is a serious effort at ending traffic jams or little more than a fancy theme park ride. A big unveiling event is coming on December 18, a week later than originally planned.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nasa mars mission delayed 2 years insight
Emerging Tech

Hear the sounds of wind on Mars from InSight’s latest audio recording

NASA's InSight craft has captured the sound of the wind blowing on the surface of Mars. The audio file was picked up by the air pressure sensor and the seismometer which detected vibrations from the 10 to 15 mph winds in the area.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the wildest, most elaborate Rube Goldberg machines ever built

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and other that do ... nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best tech toys for kids
Emerging Tech

The 20 best tech toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Looking for the perfect toy or gadget for your child? Thankfully, we've rounded up some of our personal favorite tech toys, including microscopes, computer kits, and a spherical droid from a galaxy far, far away.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
columbus mayor talks progress in smart city goals circuit 5
Features

Has Columbus, Ohio raised its IQ yet? A progress report from the mayor

Two years ago, the city of Columbus in Ohio received $40 million to pursue smart city initiatives. So, what’s happened since then? We spoke with its mayor, Andrew Ginther, to discuss progress and what’s ahead.
Posted By John R. Quain
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle