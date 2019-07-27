Emerging Tech

This pair of white dwarf stars orbit each other at record-breaking speeds

Georgina Torbet
By

Astronomers have observed two stars orbiting each other every seven minutes, making them the fastest eclipsing white dwarf binary system ever discovered. As they move around each other at such great speeds, the stars are expected to be a strong source of gravitational waves which could be observed using space-based gravitational wave detectors.

The binary system is called ZTF J1539+5027 (J1539 for short) and its two stars are nearing the end of their lives. They have shrunk down to become dense white dwarfs, rotating around each other in a dramatic ballet, orbiting each other so closely that the whole system could fit inside the planet Saturn.

The discovery is noteworthy because white dwarfs in pairs are expected to be strong emitters of gravitational waves, but few have been discovered so far. This means the J1539 system could be used to test out gravitational wave detectors like the upcoming LISA (Laser Interferometer Space Antenna), the space-based cousin to the LIGO detector.

white dwarf fast binary system image 7429 ztf j1539 5027 1
An artist’s impression of a pair of orbiting white dwarfs, ZTF J153932.16+502738.8. Caltech / IPAC

Part of the discovery was made with a remarkably old piece of equipment: the 2.1-meter telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory, which has been in continuous operation since 1964. The findings began with the powerful Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a survey using the 48-inch telescope at Palomar Observatory, which surveys the sky for interesting celestial objects every night. When the ZTF finds something of note, it is passed to other instruments like the 55-year-old telescope at Kitt Peak.

The telescope at Kitt Peak was recently upgraded with an instrument called the Kitt Peak 84-inch Electron Multiplying Demonstrator (KPED) which identifies short-period eclipsing binaries. NSF Program Officer Chris David said the observations were “further proof that cutting-edge science can be done on modest-sized telescopes like the 2.1-meter in the modern era.”

Astronomers were able to find the J1539 system by investigating a distinctive blinking pattern caused by the movements of the stars around each other. “As the dimmer star passes in front of the brighter one, it blocks most of the light, resulting in the seven-minute blinking pattern we see in the ZTF data,” Caltech graduate student Kevin Burdge explained in a statement.

The findings are published in the journal Nature.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
Emerging Tech

Watch today’s SpaceX CRS-18 Falcon 9 rocket launch to bring equipment to the ISS

SpaceX will launch its 20th Dragon spacecraft mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday evening, July 24, and you can watch the whole thing on NASA’s free livestream.
Posted By Mathew Katz
square photo studio product photography robot home run raptors
Photography

The next photo you see while shopping online may have been snapped by a robot

Can a robotic photo studio replace a professional photographer for product photography? Meet the $20,000 robot that snaps product photos for less than $10 as part of the new Square Photo Studio.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket
Emerging Tech

SpaceX forced to cancel CRS-18 Falcon 9 rocket launch due to weather

SpaceX had to once again delay its latest Falcon 9 rocket launch on Wednesday, this time due to poor weather, delaying a planned supply run to the International Space Station. The company will try again on Thursday.
Posted By Mathew Katz
spacexs first untethered starhopper launch test ends in failure july 24 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s latest Starhopper test goes up in a puff of smoke (again)

SpaceX wanted to send its Starhopper spacecraft skyward on Wednesday but had to abort the effort at the very last moment. It was only destined to travel 20 meters above the ground, but something went wrong as the engine fired.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mars 2020 manned missions pia23302 hires
Emerging Tech

Ingredient found in red wine could help astronauts thrive on the Red Planet

How do future astronauts cope physically with a nine-month journey to Mars in a cramped spacecraft, followed by extended periods on the Red Planet? Wine. Lots of wine. Well, kind of.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket
Emerging Tech

Watch as SpaceX again attempts to launch Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the ISS

SpaceX will try again to launch its 20th Dragon spacecraft mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, one day after the planned launch was scrapped due to weather. You can watch the entire event live here.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Kim Kardashian Deepfake Interview Image
Emerging Tech

Deepfake-hunting A.I. could help strike back against the threat of fake news

Deepfakes offer a terrifying glimpse at the future of fake news. At UC Riverside, researchers have developed an algorithm to spot these manipulated images with a high degree of accuracy.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s latest resupply launch to the ISS was a success against the odds

SpaceX’s latest resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been a resounding success, as one of Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rockets took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida Thursday afternoon, one day after…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
attempt to pilot a flyboard across the english channel ends in water topshot douniamag france technology transport
Emerging Tech

Attempt to pilot a flyboard across the English Channel ends in the water

It was going so well for French inventor Franky Zapata as he attempted to become the first person to fly 20 miles across the English Channel on a flyboard. But it all went wrong when he tried to make a brief stop to refuel.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sonys reon pocket is a smartphone controlled wearable air conditioner sony
Emerging Tech

Sony’s Reon Pocket is a smartphone-controlled wearable air conditioner

Sometimes it feels like there's no escaping extreme temperatures, especially when you have to venture outside and face the weather. Sony may have a solution, however, in the form of a small, wearable air conditioner.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
assistive truck driving technology in action screen shot 2019 07 26 at 15 52 10
Emerging Tech

Smart assistive driving tech allows one truck driver to control multiple trucks

Connected vehicle company Peloton Technology has developed assistive driving tech that allows one driver to control multiple trucks at the same time. Here's why it could be so useful.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars 2020 power source pia23305 1280x800 1
Emerging Tech

All systems nearing go: NASA fuels Mars 2020 rover’s plutonium power system

Preparations continue for the launch of the Mars 2020 rover, with NASA engineers now fueling its power system. The latest component to be readied is the rover's generator, the Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
machine learning app uses your smartphone camera to tell if youre alert at work closeup of eye
Emerging Tech

This groundbreaking bionic eye system restores lost vision with a retina chip

Clinical trials of a pair of smartglasses designed to help blind people to see again are currently taking place in the United States. Here's how the potentially game-changing glasses work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX's Starhopper
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s Starhopper test rocket successfully completes its first hop

SpaceX has successfully launched a test prototype of its future Starship rocket, called Starhopper. The test version of the rocket was able to hover in the air for a few seconds before it returned to the ground and landed.
Posted By Emily Price