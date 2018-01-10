Digital Trends
Home > Emerging Tech > DJI didn’t unveil any new drones at CES, but…

DJI didn’t unveil any new drones at CES, but it’s Osmo stabilizer is pretty cool

By
Kickstarter's lasting effect on consumer tech is on full display at CES 2018
Optoma gives us the scoop on its upcoming 4K projectors and wireless earbuds
Affordable excellence makes the TCL 6-series the TV to buy in 2018
The Reliefband 2.0 looks to quell nausea with new modes and improved comfort
Peloton Tread is an internet-connected treadmill with a massive touchscreen
Tersa Steam can clean a shirt before you finish your morning coffee
Vital Moto Mod and Livermorium Keyboard Moto Mod hands-on review
Startup Genovation built a 700-hp electric Corvette for green car fans
The future of weed? Cloudious 9's Hydrology 9 combines vaping and smoking
BrainTap's headset promises mindful meditation in as little as 20 minutes
CES day 2: Our favorite images from the floor
The Pimax 8K VR headset isn't actually 8K, but it's still pretty cool
Fisker promises the EMotion EV will be as wild to drive as it is to look at
Thanks to Alexa, the Onelink will emit CO alarms and the latest Cardi B tracks
Kohler's Verdera smart mirror utilizes Alexa to upgrade your daily routine

While most of us associate DJI more with their line of popular and best-selling drones, the company actually has other products, including first-person-view (FPV) goggles and a selfie-stick-like product called the Osmo.

The Osmo Mobile 2, a stabilizer intended for use with smartphones, and the Ronin S stabilizer are the two biggest announcements at CES 2018 for DJI. Michael Perry, the company’s managing director for the North American market, stopped by the Digital Trends booth at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon to talk about these products.

With the Osmo Mobile 2, battery life is increased to 15 hours, a dramatic increase over the 4.5 hours of the first-generation stabilizer. With so many video creators turning to their smartphones to create content, the better battery power makes it possible to use the Osmo Mobile 2 for an entire day’s worth of filming without having to stop for a recharge.

Other notable features include the capability to use the stabilizer in portrait mode, and a dramatically lower price point of $129, $70 cheaper than the first-generation model. Perry told us that DJI expects the much cheaper price point to allow a broader range of consumers to take advantage of the cinematic-like qualities of stabilizers to make stunning videos.

While you may have come here hoping for a bit of drone news from DJI, you’ll be disappointed. The company instead seems to be focusing on more than just physical products. For example, since CES 2017, DJI has spent a considerable amount of time focusing on getting over what Perry calls the “intuitiveness barrier” when it comes to drones, as well as working on better camera technology.

Perry told us that DJI and the drone industry will likely make improving camera technology a priority over the next few years, versus producing drones to which you attach a GoPro or other camera.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, dji, osmo mobile, Emerging Tech
Don't Miss

The 'Forever Battery' charges your devices wirelessly from across the room
Up Next

Affordable excellence makes the TCL 6-series the TV to buy in 2018