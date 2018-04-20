Celebrate 4/20 with the dopest weed gadgets in the observable universe

The 20th of April is here and you’re probably asking yourself one thing, “Where did I leave the eye drops?”

Jokes aside, 4/20 annually sees marijuana enthusiasts across the world planning extravagant cannabis-themed celebrations centered around the simple act of igniting that aromatic herb, and inhaling. And as the weed industry grows, so too does the demand for ingenious gadgets designed to enhance or simplify the smoking experience. At Digital Trends, we love all kinds of technology, so we thought it would be fun to put together a list of the coolest cannabis-related gadgets on the planet. Sit back, relax, and scroll on down to find out which weed gizmos we thought were the most dope — pun intended.

Pax 3 Bill Roberson/Digital Trends The third iteration of Pax Labs’ eponymous handheld vaporizer is as sleek and subtle as ever, and it’s still effective for covert smoke sessions. What was dubbed by The New York Times as “the iPhone of vaporizers” lives up to its reputation, dealing out stealthy hits of THC — or CBD, if that’s your bag — in stylish fashion. The PAX 3, available in black, gold, rose gold, and silver, heats up in just about 20 seconds, and this time around it’s capable of vaping concentrates, not just flower. The included half-pack oven means you don’t have to load huge bowls anymore, increasing the vape’s efficiency, and terpene profiles still come through extremely well. Multiple strength settings allow you to crank up the heat when a load has already been partially smoked, and the Vapor smartphone app allows you to do cool stuff like dim the lights (for maximum secrecy) or boost the heat.

Puffco Peak First revealed at the 2018 CES conference in Las Vegas, the Puffco Peak made an impression on the industry. Perhaps the world’s first “smart dab rig,” the Peak is a battery-powered gizmo with four different heat settings which heats up in 20 seconds, effectively eliminating the need for propane or butane-based torches. It charges in two hours and lasts for 30 dabs (a number which increases if you’re in “sesh mode,” which keeps the nail hot). You can pre-load the Peak and place the glass cap on before heating up. The Peak is compact at just 7 inches and comes with a carrying case. Never has dabbing been simpler or more enjoyable. The Peak is sold out right now, but when it comes back into stock, it will run you $380. That may sound steep, but there is really nothing else like it.

The Magical Butter Maker Landlords and neighbors aren’t always enamored with the smell of weed. If you’re risking eviction or arrest by smoking in your house, it’s probably a good idea to explore some other methodologies. Enter the Magic Butter Maker, which “magically” turns your bud, trim, and shake into THC-infused butter, oil, or tincture. All you have to do is throw in some herb along with butter or oil — whatever you want to infuse — and, in less than a day, you’ll have cannabutter or tincture at the ready for use in cooking or other applications. The best part? The MBM doesn’t emit the nasty smell that usually accompanies the cannabutter creation process. Plus, it will save you money by effectively turning low-grade trim into high-potency edibles. What’s not to like? Keep in mind: Purchasing from Amazon won’t include a warranty (you need to go through the official site for that), and the machine can get loud at times, so stash it in the garage while it’s working. We recommended decarboxylating your bud before throwing it in the machine.

Hydrology9 Many users prefer vaporization to other methods because it’s safer, cleaner, and easier on your lungs. On the other hand, some prefer to smoke out of a bong (or “water pipe,” as it were) because of the smooth water filtration. The Hydrology 9 — from Cloudious 9 — offers the best of both worlds, functioning as a compact, portable … vape-bong? Built from anodized aluminum and borosilicate glass, the Hydrology 9 vaporizes flower at its base before filtering the vapor through a water chamber. It’s a truly futuristic device — both conceptually and aesthetically — and it is designed to be easy to clean, too. For 4/20, you can get a Hydrology 9, a leather carry pouch, and a replacement cylinder tube all for $200 (it usually retails for $250).

Wisp Vaporizing System For experienced users, the concept of a weed Keurig is kind of silly. After all, you really don’t need such an elaborate setup to get high and if it’s anything like the coffee version, it’s probably inefficient and wasteful. That said, the Wisp system could be a godsend for someone who isn’t comfortable with loading fat bowls into a giant bong or rolling up a Backwoods. Simply pull out the vapor bottle (which has a bag in it, like the Volcano), open the little weed pod, affix it to the bottle’s base, reinsert the bottle, and press the cloud icon. In a matter of minutes, you will have a pre-vaporized single-serving hit waiting for you. The coolest part? Like with a Keurig, you can get different “flavors” (read: strains) of cups for different purposes. The Wisp could be a perfect introductory product for an older person with arthritis, or something similar. Right now, the Wisp is on sale for just $99 using a promo code (the sale expires at midnight on April 21). There’s a catch, though: Right now, you can only get the Wisp pods if you live in Massachusetts. The website leads us to believe the list of states will grow in the future, though.

Leaf Most of the gadgets on this list are fun little weed-related toys. The Leaf “plug-n-plant” grow system, though, is a bit more serious. For $3,000 you can start your very own grow operation in a 4-by-2-foot box. The automated Leaf box functions as a miniature grow house, where you can fit two plants to yield four to five ounces of bud. The box contains an autonomous climate control system and an automatic nutrient dosing system, so you don’t even have to tend to the plants yourself — just throw ’em in and wait. The BIOS 200W LED system ensures that plants will receive the correct amount of “sunlight” each day, while a mounted HD camera allows you to view the plants’ progress at any point. There’s even a mobile app where you can source grow recipes from the community, in case you’d prefer a more hands-on approach. You don’t even have to use it for weed; this bad boy can grow tomatoes, wheatgrass, kale, or nearly any other crop that’ll fit in the box. It’s not exactly a cheap toy for 4/20, but it’s very, very cool.

Grobo One If the Leaf doesn’t strike your fancy, perhaps the Grobo One will? Just like Leaf, this automated grow box system comes complete with full-spectrum LED lighting, automatic watering, pH control, and nutrient feeding, an odorless carbon filter, and a fluid glass pane which toggles between transparent and opaque at the press of a button. Everything gets controlled via the Grobo app, which offers real-time statistical feedback to help you follow the progress of your plants. The app also comes pre-loaded with several recipes — you know, in case you ever want to grow something that’s not pot — and it gives you information on day-to-day growth, temperature, humidity, and nutrient levels. Right now, Grobo is up for pre-order with units shipping in the fall.