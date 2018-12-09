Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Full-fledged drone delivery service set to land in remote Canadian community

Trevor Mogg
By

While some drone delivery efforts appear to be little more than a box dangling on the end of a string connected to a store-bought quadcopter, a growing number of companies are getting serious about putting in place full-fledged platforms that include not only specially made flying machines, but also air traffic control systems to ensure safety in the sky.

One such outfit is Drone Delivery Canada (DDC), which has just signed a deal with a remote First Nation island community to begin drone deliveries in the spring of 2019. Local officials have given the service the green light after two years of testing.

Moose Cree First Nation, located close to James Bay about 500 miles north of Toronto, will use the service to deliver medicine supplies, food, and mail from the town of Moosonee to purpose-built depots on Moose Factory island (pop. 1500), located across the water about 1.5 miles away. Traditional transportation between the two communities includes an ice road in the winter and boats in the summer.

The autonomous drone can carry a payload of up to 5 kilograms (11 pounds), with the consignment placed inside a box located at the base of the flying machine.

Described as DDC’s most expansive effort to date, the Moose Factory project involved leading engineers in the drone industry, as well as personnel from Transport Canada and the National Research Council, with the aim of building a complete infrastructure solution for drone delivery.

DDC gained permission to fly along a pre-approved route inside active airspace and will operate the service according to Canadian aviation regulations. Flights are monitored by DDC’s proprietary flight management system back at its headquarters in Toronto, and also by a mobile command center in Moosonee.

Stan Kapashesit, Moose Cree First Nation’s director of economic development, Kapashesit told CBC he hopes the project will prove beneficial to the cost of living while also providing an economic boost to the communities through job creation and training opportunities.

DDC boss Tony Di Benedetto said his company’s technology has the potential to help similar isolated communities.

“It’s really about trying to service communities that lack infrastructure, where basic goods are very difficult to obtain, and when you can obtain them it is very, very expensive,” he told CBC.

Tough regulations mean that full-fledged drone delivery operations in urban areas are still a ways off, but launching such services for quieter locations like Moose Factory is a useful way to test and develop the technology, and can provide a stepping stone to more advanced services along the lines of those proposed by ecommerce giant Amazon.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters
synthetic material thinner as stretched image1 lce
Emerging Tech

This exotic new material somehow gets thicker when stretched

Scientists at the U.K.’s University of Leeds have discovered a synthetic material which actually gets thicker the more it’s stretched. Here are some of the things it could be used for.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
smart sensor wildfires detection wildfire
Emerging Tech

Early-detection system for wildfires could save many states from big burns

When it comes to dealing with the growing problem of raging wildfires, a new wireless smart sensor system could help spot burgeoning blazes before they rage out of control. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the five best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Black Diamond and Petzl to Coast here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh, Kelly Hodgkins
elon musk announces free rides in first boring company tunnel pod
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk to unveil tunnel elevators and autonomous pods on December 18

We'll soon learn if Elon Musk's high-speed tunnel plan is a serious effort at ending traffic jams or little more than a fancy theme park ride. A big unveiling event is coming on December 18, a week later than originally planned.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the wildest, most elaborate Rube Goldberg machines ever built

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and other that do ... nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
columbus mayor talks progress in smart city goals circuit 5
Features

Has Columbus, Ohio raised its IQ yet? A progress report from the mayor

Two years ago, the city of Columbus in Ohio received $40 million to pursue smart city initiatives. So, what’s happened since then? We spoke with its mayor, Andrew Ginther, to discuss progress and what’s ahead.
Posted By John R. Quain
Best tech toys for kids
Emerging Tech

The 20 best tech toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Looking for the perfect toy or gadget for your child? Thankfully, we've rounded up some of our personal favorite tech toys, including microscopes, computer kits, and a spherical droid from a galaxy far, far away.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
nasa mars mission delayed 2 years insight
Emerging Tech

Hear the sounds of wind on Mars from InSight’s latest audio recording

NASA's InSight craft has captured the sound of the wind blowing on the surface of Mars. The audio file was picked up by the air pressure sensor and the seismometer which detected vibrations from the 10 to 15 mph winds in the area.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Hubble Dark Matter
Emerging Tech

New experiment casts doubt on claims to have identified dark matter

A South Korean experiment called COSINE-100 has attempted to replicate the claims of dark matter observed by the Italian DAMA/LIBRA experiment, but has failed to replicate the observations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
chandra white dwarf supersoft xray
Emerging Tech

White dwarf star unexpectedly emitting bright ‘supersoft’ X-rays

NASA's Chandra Observatory has discovered a white dwarf star which is emitting supersoft X-rays, calling into question the conventional wisdom about how X-rays are produced by dying stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet