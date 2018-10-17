Ekster 3.0 lets you ask, ‘Alexa, where did I leave my wallet?’

Share

Smart wallet brand Ekster has been building a name for itself for a few years now, but its latest pocket-sized money carrier promises to be its best yet — and certainly its smartest. Called (what else?) Ekster 3.0, the company’s newest creation builds on the slimline, security conscious, RFID-blocking technology of its predecessor, while also adding a few neat touches. Not only is it slimmer than ever, available in new colors, and packed with a new card-dispensing mechanism, it also aims to solve the “lost wallet” problem. Should you find yourself unable to locate your wallet, you can now summon it using your smartphone. Heck, if you really want to show off, you can even get your smart speaker to do it, via voice control.

“Our tracking technology allows you to ring your wallet from your phone, or vice versa, when lost,” co-founder Olivier Momma told Digital Trends. “It allows you to locate your wallet on a map, and even supports Alexa and Google Assistant so you don’t need to get off that comfortable spot on the couch to discover its last seen location. This voice-controlled wallet is also the first-ever solar-powered smart wallet, meaning that you only have to place it under a lamp or the sun for 2 to 3 hours [for the battery] to last two full months.”

Since first launching in 2015, Ekster has grown from a tiny three-person startup into a successful company employing 15 people. It describes itself as the largest smart wallet brand worldwide. Its products are currently available in upward of 100 stores and web shops around the world, including big name stores like Macy’s. To be among the first people to own an Ekster 3.0 wallet, however, you’ll have to head to the project’s Kickstarter page.

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the potential risks inherent in crowdfunding projects — even when, as is the case here, you’re dealing with an established company with a proven manufacturing and distribution track record. The Ekster 3.0 starts at $40, although other price options are also available. You’ll be able to choose your color after the campaign is completed, but before delivery takes place in March 2019.