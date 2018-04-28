Google co-founder’s letter focuses on the dangers and promises of AI,.

Share

The annual Google founders’ letters provide insight into the minds that lead one of the world’s largest tech firms and this year’s letter was no different. Google co-founder and current Alphabet president Sergey Brin wrote this year’s letter. Brin briefly mentioned Etherum and the cryptocurrency boom, but one of the most interesting topics was the rise of artificial intelligence which he called the “most significant development in computing in my lifetime.”

Brin noted that when Google was first founded, A.I. and neural networks were largely forgotten viewed as little more than relics in the history of computer science. Today, however, Google and other companies use A.I. for everything from photo analysis to translation services.

“Every month, there are stunning new applications and transformative new techniques,” Brin wrote. “In this sense, we are truly in a technology renaissance.”

However, the growth of A.I. is not without its problems. In his letter, Brin discussed the fact that tech companies have a responsibility to ensure A.I. is used in an ethical manner. He also cautioned readers to be mindful of some of the downsides of advanced AI and automation such as job losses across various industries and the protection of privacy.

Brin’s letter focused heavily on Alphabet’s efforts to ensure that A.I. is used in a manner that is safe and ethical. To this end, Brin highlighted several current safety initiatives that Alphabet is involved in.

“There is serious thought and research going into all of these issues,” the letter reads. “Most notably, safety spans a wide range of concerns from the fears of sci-fi style sentience to the more near-term questions such as validating the performance of self-driving cars.”

If we had to sum up Brin’s letter in a single word, it would be responsibility. He acknowledges that Google and other tech companies have a well-earned reputation to take an optimistic, some might argue naive, view regarding the promises of technology.He goes onto admit that technology has created newfound problems for society, but believes that, overall, progress is a force for good.

“While I am optimistic about the potential to bring technology to bear on the greatest problems in the world, we are on a path that we must tread with deep responsibility, care, and humility,” the letter concludes. “That is Alphabet’s goal.”