Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Forget ice! This off-grid cooler uses the sun’s rays to chill your food

Luke Dormehl
By

A few years ago, the Coolest Cooler burst onto Kickstarter and quickly raked in more than $13 million to bring it to market. While lengthy delays turned into a controversial project, a new type of cooler just landed on a crowdfunding platform with its own goal of reinventing the humble food and drink chiller. And this one promises to be with customers in just a few months.

This time around, however, it’s taking a somewhat different approach. While the Coolest Cooler focused on party features like in-built Bluetooth speakers, the GoSun Chill’s innovation involves its method of keeping food chilled. Rather than relying on anything as boring as ice, it uses brushless compressor motors and lithium-ion batteries for cooling. You can charge it using a power cord, or — more impressively — using solar panel charging to keep your beverages icy. Where else could you use the sun’s rays to cool things down? Heck, you can even use the excess power from the detachable 144wh Powerbank to charge your devices multiple times.

“Portable fridges have demanded large power needs and must be plugged into a running vehicle — typically trucks — or a generator,” Patrick Sherwin, CEO of manufacturer GoSun, told Digital Trends. “GoSun’s engineers brought together an efficient brushless compressor with a compact, high output battery pack to create a cooler that never needs ice. With the flexible solar panel or solar table, you can continue to power the GoSun Chill, so you don’t need to resupply throughout the day.”

gosun chill cooler chilldisplay 03

GoSun isn’t known for its coolers. Its best-known products are the opposite of a cooler: Its solar ovens, which have shipped more than 30,000 units, including 1,500 to the American Red Cross. Pushing the fuel-free frontier, GoSun now wants to offer the next step in what it says as its dream of an outdoor kitchen. “The GoSun Chill provides both cooling and power for devices, plus it is compatible with our latest hybrid solar and electric oven, the GoSun Fusion,” Sherwin continued.

Although GoSun Chill is cool (no pun intended) from a technological point of view, there are other reasons to consider it, too. While it’s similar in size to a standard cooler, the 40-liter cooler can fit 40% more food and drink inside, since there’s no ice using up valuable internal space.

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. However, if you’re happy to take the risk, head over to Indiegogo and pledge your cash. Prices start at $549 for the early bird model with solar panel, while a version without the solar tech comes in at $479. Shipping is set to take place in August.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

The best weapons in Destiny 2, and where to find them
june oven review front wide feat
Product Review

June's second-gen smart oven is still too dumb to be trusted with your dinner

The June oven has an internal camera, temperature probe, app, and other smart features. Unfortunately, these can’t fully replace human senses yet, and you’ll still need to trust your instincts when it comes to cooking.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
JBL-Flip-4
Home Theater

Get loud with the best outdoor speakers to rock your party in any weather

From rugged, solar-powered backwoods listening companions to floating pool party jam boxes, the best outdoor speakers partner with your lifestyle to let you listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
Outdoors

From camping to road trips, these are the best coolers available

Every home needs a cooler. From lightweight softpacks to heavily insulated models, there are so many options to choose from. To help narrow down which cooler is best for you, we've found the absolute best coolers on the market.
Posted By Kraig Becker, Rick Stella
best laptop cooling pad
Computing

If your laptop has an overheating problem, check out these great cooling pads

Check out the best laptop cooling pad models (equipped with fans and USB ports) for keeping your on-the-go gaming or work laptop cooled down -- especially if it tends to overheat at the worst moments.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
spacex resupply iss mission falcon cropped
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launch to resupply ISS finally goes off after several delays

After a number of delays, the SpaceX mission to resupply the International Space Station has launched. Originally scheduled for April 30, the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket had to be put on hold due to several electrical problems.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bioprinting vascular networks 0502 miller lmori lg 209hf37 1
Emerging Tech

Breakthrough in bioprinting could enable 3D printing of replacement organs

A technique for bioprinting tissues allows scientists to create vascular networks like those used in the body to transport blood, air, and other fluids, in an important step towards the 3D-printing of replacement organs.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
hubble legacy field mosaic s spectacular wide view of the universe
Emerging Tech

See 265,000 galaxies in the epic Hubble Legacy Field mosaic

A stunning new mosaic of images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an incredible 265,000 galaxies, stretching back to the early universe 500 million years after the Big Bang.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight mars sunrise sunset pia23201 hires 1
Emerging Tech

See the sun rise and set on another planet in these InSight images

NASA's InSight lander has captured a view of the sunrise and sunset on Mars in a pair of images. The lander also captured an image of drifting clouds in the sky over its seismometer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa spi falsified certifications 2011 1459 1
Emerging Tech

Supplier falsifying certifications was cause of two launch failures, NASA says

In 2009 and 2011, two NASA launches failed: The Orbiting Carbon Observatory and the satellite Glory. Now a NASA investigation has determined the failures were caused by faulty materials provided by aluminum manufacturer Sapa Profiles, Inc.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
gaia satellite vlt observation pinpointing to map the milky way
Emerging Tech

Galactic mapping satellite Gaia spotted by ground-based Very Large Telescope

The European Space Agency's Gaia satellite was launched in 2013 to survey stars in our galaxy. But now the observer has become the observee, as a view of the satellite is captured by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ligo upgrades gravitational waves hanford observatory 1
Emerging Tech

Physicists may have detected first-ever collision of black hole and neutron star

Just weeks after it resumed operations, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory may have detected the first ever observed merger between a black hole and a neutron star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
momo3 interstellar technologies launch
Emerging Tech

First private Japanese rocket, MOMO-3, successfully launched this week

Troubled spaceflight company Interstellar Technologies had a success this week, when it was finally able to launch its MOMO-3 rocket into space. Two previous launches failed, but this week the launch went off successfully.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble spiral galaxy leo iconic
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures an archetypal spiral galaxy in the constellation of Leo

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an ideal example of the archetypal spiral galaxy. The NGC 2903 galaxy is located in the constellation of Leo (The Lion) as is approximately 30 million light-years away.
Posted By Georgina Torbet