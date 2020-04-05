  1. Emerging Tech

Hubble may have found the ‘missing link’ in black hole formation

By

Researchers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the first evidence for a type of black hole that has only been hypothesized so far.

Astronomers have found plenty of black holes which are either large, being hundreds of millions of times the mass of our sun, or small, being around five times the mass of our sun. But they have found no intermediate black holes, only indirect evidence of them, which raises questions of how black holes merge and grow from small to large.

These intermediate-mass black holes (or IMBHs) form a “missing link” in our understanding of black hole evolution, but they are particularly difficult to find. “Intermediate-mass black holes are very elusive objects,” Dacheng Lin of the University of New Hampshire, principal investigator of the new Hubble study, said in a statement, “and so it is critical to carefully consider and rule out alternative explanations for each candidate. That is what Hubble has allowed us to do for our candidate.”

artist’s impression depicts a star being torn apart by an intermediate-mass black hole
This artist’s impression depicts a star being torn apart by an intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH), surrounded by an accretion disc. This thin, rotating disc of material consists of the leftovers of a star that was ripped apart by the tidal forces of the black hole. ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser

As a starting point for their investigations, the researchers took data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Space Agency’s X-ray Multi-Mirror Mission, both of which observe the X-ray wavelength and had spotted a powerful flare of X-rays from an unknown source in 2006. By pointing Hubble toward the source of these X-rays, the team was able to see that they were generated not from the center of a galaxy, where you would expect to find a supermassive black hole, but off to one side.

It turned out that the source of the X-rays was a star cluster on the edge of the galaxy, and that the star cluster was around the size that would be expected to host an IMBH. The X-rays appear to have been emitted when an IMBH at the heart of the cluster fed on a star that strayed too close to it.

“Adding further X-ray observations allowed us to understand the total energy output,” team member Natalie Webb of the Université de Toulouse in France said in the statement. “This helps us to understand the type of star that was disrupted by the black hole.”

This research represents the best evidence yet of the identification of an IMBH. And that opens the door to answer many questions about black holes of all sizes: “Studying the origin and evolution of the intermediate mass black holes will finally give an answer as to how the supermassive black holes that we find in the centers of massive galaxies came to exist,” Webb said.

Editors' Recommendations

The largest astronomical project on the planet shut down due to coronavirus

alma trove ancient galaxies 207908 web 1

NASA wants to launch a set of six mini spacecraft to observe the sun

A new NASA mission called SunRISE will study what drives solar particle storms - giant surges of solar particles that erupt off of the Sun - as depicted in this illustration. Understanding how such storms affect interplanetary space can help protect spacecraft and astronauts.

NASA’s WFIRST telescope has a new approach to the hunt for exoplanets

Artist’s illustration of the WFIRST spacecraft.

The peaceful-looking Umbrella Galaxy has a violent, cannibalistic past

The spiral galaxy NGC 4651, captured in by the Hubble Space Telescope in an image released on March 30, 2020.

Crowdfunding in the age of coronavirus

MSR factory tour worker

Why everyone is watching livestreams of normal life amid social distancing

man at home

How risky is air travel right now? A new supercomputer model has answers

NASA reveals how many Americans applied to become an astronaut

Most art galleries are closed, but you can still tour this one — with a robot

Best cheap drone deals for April 2020: DJI, Potensic, and more

The MasterClass online courses you should be taking while you’re stuck at home

best masterclass courses masterclass2

The high-tech quest to detect COVID-19 via voice

voice assistant

Watch the James Webb Space Telescope deploy its massive origami mirror

Deployment tests like these help safeguard mission success by physically demonstrating that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is able to move and unfold as intended.

Another SpaceX Starship prototype destroyed during pressure test

IBM turned its Jeopardy-winning A.I. into the world’s smartest COVID-19 chatbot