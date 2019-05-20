Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Impossible’s new plant-based sausage is here, but only at Little Caesar’s

Luke Dormehl
By
impossible sausage little caesars
Impossible Foods

Plant-based food startup Impossible Foods is launching its first new meat-free product since its upgraded Impossible Burger. Get ready for … The Impossible Sausage.

Created as part of a collaboration with pizza chain Little Caesars, the vegan, halal, and kosher-friendly faux sausage debuts today on the chain’s new Impossible Supreme Pizza. It’s available for a select time at 58 select Little Caesars restaurants, located in Yakima, Washington, along with Fort Meyers, Florida, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Other toppings on the pizza include mushroom, green pepper, and caramelized onions.

“Little Caesars had the foresight to recognize that the core of their meat-eating consumers would embrace an Impossible Supreme Pizza,” Impossible CFO David Lee told Fortune. “I personally engaged with them over the past year or so. … We’ve been collaborating, thinking about where they should launch, and supporting them with product as they developed their own custom seasoning.”

According to Fortune, Impossible Foods developed more than 50 different prototype sausages before it finally picked the one it wanted to roll out for its new pizza topping. The plant-based sausage boasts zero mg of cholesterol in a quarter-pound serving next to 70 mg in a meat sausage. There are also 1.5 grams of saturated fat compared to 12 g in its animal counterpart, 17 g fat compared to 29 g, and 270 calories compared to 340 calories. In other words, whether you’re in it for the ethics or the health benefits (or both, of course), the Impossible Sausage could be right for you.

“I’m confident that the Impossible Supreme Pizza will go down as one of the most surprising and satisfying menu sensations of 2019,” Little Caesar president and CEO David Scrivano said in a statement. “This is likely just the beginning of plant-based menu items from Little Caesars.”

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the Impossible Sausage launches as a product in its own right. Given how widespread the Impossible Burger is, it would seem that there is a salivating audience ready and waiting for the next-generation foodstuff to be made available.

For now, we guess interested parties will have to get a plane ride and a pizza order to try out the new plant-based creation. Hey, things could be a whole lot worse!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
purdue university hummingbird robot humminbird feat
Emerging Tech

Purdue’s robotic hummingbird is nearly as nimble as the real thing

A team of engineers in Purdue University’s Bio-Robotics Lab have developed an impressively agile flying robot, modeled after the hummingbird. Check it out in all its robotic hovering glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Starlink Launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX scraps second effort to launch 60 Starlink satellites

Wednesday's planned SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites was pushed back due to bad weather. Thursday's launch has also been postponed, so the company said it will try again next week.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uv activated superglue heart surgery
Emerging Tech

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts

Scientists at China's Zhejiang University have developed a UV-activated adhesive glue that is capable of efficiently healing damage to organs, including the heart. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dsc 0935
Emerging Tech

USC’s penny-sized robotic bee is the most sci-fi thing you’ll see all week

Engineers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles have built a bee-inspired robot that weighs just 95 milligrams and is smaller than a penny. Check it out in action here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone autonomous dodge football hqdefault 1
Emerging Tech

Watch this drone dodge an incoming soccer ball autonomously

Most drones aren't very good at avoiding incoming objects. But now a team from the University of Zurich has developed a drone which can dodge, swoop, and dive to avoid an incoming football.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best hurricane trackers
Emerging Tech

Experts warn 5G could interfere with weather forecasts, reducing accuracy by 30%

Experts and officials have warned that interference from 5G wireless radios could seriously compromise the ability to forecast weather, including the prediction of extreme weather events like hurricanes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
a i spots thousands of unidentified craters on the moon
Emerging Tech

Chang’e 4 mission may have found minerals from beneath the surface of the moon

China's Chang'e 4 mission has made a major discovery: minerals that could be from beneath the surface of the moon. The lander spotted two unexpected mineral types which match what is believed to exist in the mantle.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
beresheet impact site content beresheetimpact after box 1
Emerging Tech

See the impact site where the Beresheet spacecraft crashed into the moon

An image of the crash site of SpaceIL's ill-fated Beresheet spacecraft has been captured by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and is being analyzed for information about the moon's soil.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars curiosity fly over pia23179 hires 1
Emerging Tech

See a fly-over of Mars and track the path Curiosity will take up Mount Sharp

A new animation from NASA shows a fly-over of Mount Sharp on Mars, the location where the Curiosity rover is currently exploring. It also shows the path that Curiosity will take over the next few years.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble ngc 4485 irregular galaxy on the verge
Emerging Tech

Two galaxies play tug of war in this spectacular Hubble image

Hubble has captured evidence of a nearby galactic neighbor affecting the the shape and star production of a galaxy. The irregular galaxy NGC 4485 has been pulled into an unusual shape due to the nearby and much larger galaxy NGC 4490.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon shrinkng lro images pia23236 hires 1
Emerging Tech

The moon is shrinking as it loses heat, new images reveal

New research suggests the Moon is shrinking. NASA scientists have used data from their Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera to look at wrinkles in the surface of the Moon which are formed as it loses heat and shrinks in size.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
astrobees cube robot tests iss059e038084 1
Emerging Tech

Friendly cube robot Bumble passes its first hardware test aboard the ISS

There are some unexpected guests aboard the International Space Station (ISS): cute cube robots called Astrobees. Now the first Astrobee robot has undergone hardware tests to check whether its subsystems are working correctly.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Super Mario World
Emerging Tech

How Super Mario, Magic: The Gathering, and PowerPoint are low-key supercomputers

What if the creators of Super Mario World, PowerPoint, and even Magic: The Gathering had accidentally created tools hiding a general-purpose computer in plain sight? Turns out they have.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lilium jet electric aircraft takes flight
Emerging Tech

Lilium Jet takes flight in first test for all-electric, five-seater aircraft

German startup Lilium had a successful maiden flight for its Lilium Jet. The all-electric, five-seater aircraft, powered by 36 engines fitted under its wings, looks to travel up to 300 kilometers in just 60 minutes.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit