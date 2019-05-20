Impossible’s new plant-based sausage is here, but only at Little Caesar’s

Share

Plant-based food startup Impossible Foods is launching its first new meat-free product since its upgraded Impossible Burger. Get ready for … The Impossible Sausage.

Created as part of a collaboration with pizza chain Little Caesars, the vegan, halal, and kosher-friendly faux sausage debuts today on the chain’s new Impossible Supreme Pizza. It’s available for a select time at 58 select Little Caesars restaurants, located in Yakima, Washington, along with Fort Meyers, Florida, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Other toppings on the pizza include mushroom, green pepper, and caramelized onions.

“Little Caesars had the foresight to recognize that the core of their meat-eating consumers would embrace an Impossible Supreme Pizza,” Impossible CFO David Lee told Fortune. “I personally engaged with them over the past year or so. … We’ve been collaborating, thinking about where they should launch, and supporting them with product as they developed their own custom seasoning.”

According to Fortune, Impossible Foods developed more than 50 different prototype sausages before it finally picked the one it wanted to roll out for its new pizza topping. The plant-based sausage boasts zero mg of cholesterol in a quarter-pound serving next to 70 mg in a meat sausage. There are also 1.5 grams of saturated fat compared to 12 g in its animal counterpart, 17 g fat compared to 29 g, and 270 calories compared to 340 calories. In other words, whether you’re in it for the ethics or the health benefits (or both, of course), the Impossible Sausage could be right for you.

“I’m confident that the Impossible Supreme Pizza will go down as one of the most surprising and satisfying menu sensations of 2019,” Little Caesar president and CEO David Scrivano said in a statement. “This is likely just the beginning of plant-based menu items from Little Caesars.”

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the Impossible Sausage launches as a product in its own right. Given how widespread the Impossible Burger is, it would seem that there is a salivating audience ready and waiting for the next-generation foodstuff to be made available.

For now, we guess interested parties will have to get a plane ride and a pizza order to try out the new plant-based creation. Hey, things could be a whole lot worse!