Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Say Cheese: InSight lander posts a selfie from the surface of Mars

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s InSight mission to Mars touched down on the red planet’s surface at the start of the month, and now, like any good Millennial, it has commemorated its arrival at its new home by posting a selfie.

The InSight selfie is a composite of 11 different images which were taken by one of its instruments, the Instrument Deployment Camera. The lander has a robotic arm which it uses to move equipment around on the surface of the planet, and on the elbow of this arm is the camera. The many individual images captured by the camera are then sent back to Earth where they are stitched together to show the lander in its full glory.

insight lander selfie
This is NASA InSight’s first full selfie on Mars. It displays the lander’s solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna. NASA/JPL-Caltech

This image is not just for fun though, as it also gives NASA scientists important information about the area around InSight, which is known as its “workspace.” The workspace is the area of approximately 14×7 feet (4×2 meters) which is in front of the lander, and information about this area was gathered by stitching together a total of 52 different photos. The scientists can then use this visual information to help them decide where to place the spacecraft’s instruments such as the seismometer which will look for “Marsquakes” by gathering data about the vibrations coming from deep within the planet.

Moving InSight’s instruments onto the surface of Mars is a delicate process as the instruments work best when placed on level ground, and the lander is currently in a slight crater. Also, the team need to avoid rocks or other potential hazards which are bigger than half an inch or so, in order to avoid damaging the equipment. Fortunately, InSight’s Principal Investigator Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory doesn’t think that will be a problem in the area around the lander: “The near-absence of rocks, hills and holes means it’ll be extremely safe for our instruments,” he said. “This might seem like a pretty plain piece of ground if it weren’t on Mars, but we’re glad to see that.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards
anycubic photon review 3d printer feat
Product Review

This was 3D printed? With the Anycubic Photon, you can't tell

Never mind the fact that the Anycubic Photon 3D printer only costs 500 bucks. In terms of sheer print quality, this printer is on the same level as machines that cost six times as much.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

We’re going to the Red Planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

SpaceX isn't the only organization pining to visit the Red Planet. Here's a detailed list of all operational and planned missions to Mars, along with explanations of their objectives, spacecraft details, and mission proposals.
Posted By Ed Oswald
electromagnetic pulse sandia friendly leonard martinez emp
Emerging Tech

There’s a giant EMP blaster in New Mexico. Don’t worry, it’s here to protect us

An electromagnetic pulse has the potential to disable virtually all electronics within a large area. To help protect against such a threat is a new, friendly EMP emitter. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
aleph farms lab grown meat 6 s
Emerging Tech

There’s a new lab-grown meat startup on the block — and it has a secret weapon

Aleph Farms is developing lab-grown steaks with the same flavor, shape, texture, and structure as the real thing using beef cells isolated from living cows. Coming soon to a store near you?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
takeoff robotic grocery fulfilment copy of take off 3d7 p6 1
Smart Home

This A.I.-enabled tech brings cutting-edge automation to grocery stores

Takeoff Technologies is working to make grocery deliveries fast, accurate, and convenient using A.I.-enabled technology to augment robotic grocery orders that can be completed in minutes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
say hello to serve postmates cute autonomous delivery robot
Emerging Tech

Postmates’ to roll out Minion-like autonomous delivery robots in 2019

Postmates is about to employ a cute little robot to work alongside its human delivery personnel. Called Serve, the wheel-based bot can carry items weighing up to 50 pounds and has a range of 30 miles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
ecig vapor affects cells
Emerging Tech

Are e-cigarettes safe? Here’s what the most recent science says

Ecigarettes are widely regarded and advertised as a healthier alternative to cigarettes for people who are trying to kick the smoking habit. How safe are these cigarette alternatives? We went deep into the recent scientific literature to…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
lift aircraft drone rides 2019 dscf1950
Emerging Tech

Thrill-seekers will be able to pilot themselves in a giant drone as soon as 2019

Want to hitch a ride on a giant drone? The startup Lift Aircraft is gearing up to let paying customers fly its 18-rotor giant drones over assorted scenic landscapes across the U.S.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mcgill crispr 90 percent breakthrough wr 6 8 17
Emerging Tech

CRISPR gene therapy regulates hunger, staves off severe obesity in mice

Researchers from UC San Francisco have demonstrated how CRISPR gene editing can be used to prevent severe obesity in mice, without making a single edit to the mouse's genome. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Apple iPhone X FaceID TrueDepth Camera
Emerging Tech

Capture app saves money by 3D scanning objects using iPhone’s TrueDepth camera

Capture is a new iPhone app created by the Y Combinator-backed startup Standard Cyborg. It allows anyone to perform 3D scans of objects and share them with buddies. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
boston dynamics atlas robot goes jogging rec
Emerging Tech

Rise of the Machines: Here’s how much robots and A.I. progressed in 2018

2018 has generated no shortage of news, and the worlds of A.I. and robotics are no exception. Here are our picks for the most exciting, game changing examples of both we saw this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl