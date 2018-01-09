Digital Trends
Home > Emerging Tech > Hanson Robotics CEO talks A.I. and Sophia, his…

Hanson Robotics CEO talks A.I. and Sophia, his latest humanoid robot, at CES

By
Subscribe on YouTube
A new compact drone from UVify lets anyone control the skies
Indoor fireworks? Intel broke records with 100-drone light show at CES
Eliminate annoying Wi-Fi blind spots with Huawei's new router system
Huawei's letting the $800 Mate 10 Pro speak for itself in U.S. release
Will.i.am's company I.am+ scoops up wireless earbud maker Earin
Western Digital launches wireless SSD, ‘world’s fastest’ 256GB flash drive at CES
At CES, Harman shows how it's fighting cyberattacks on autonomous vehicles
Television talk dominates the opening salvo from CES 2018
Sony's blinding 85-inch 8K TV made us squint, while its OLED made us smile
A bit larger than a smartphone, Sony mobile projector creates a 120-inch screen
Ford will power Postmates' on-demand delivery service with self-driving cars
KodakOne uses a blockchain and web crawlers to spot stolen images
Is there an Echo in here? Toyota, Lexus add Amazon Alexa to select 2018 vehicles
Have a need for speed? Learn to race drones with Fat Shark's 101 training kit
Best Qualcomm-powered laptops of CES 2018

Whether you like it or not, artificial intelligence is here. Nowhere is it more prevalent than on the show floor at CES, an annual exhibition where robots of all shapes and size mill about as if they have nothing better to do. While many of these devices may come off as rather gimmicky given their limited scope and use cases — I’m looking at you, Aibo — some are far more intriguing. Need an example? Meet Sophia, a lifelike robot and the first android to have gained citizenship.

The brainchild of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and CEO Dr. David Hanson, Sophia was designed as a standard platform for A.I. Hanson created the Audrey Hepburn-inspired robot — who once said, “I will destroy all humans,” in an interview with CNBC — to assist with medical therapy, medical education, and customer service, and to engage in a variety of other tasks that fall within the realms of education and medical research.

Sophia doesn’t look like the typical robot found on the show floor of CES.

interview david hanson robotics sophia robot 1200x630 c ar1 91

The realistic android possesses a myriad of human-like features, including silicon skin and more than 62 facial expressions, and, as Hanson puts it, represents both the physical embodiment of a computer animation and the social embodiment of A.I. Cameras embedded within her and a machine vision algorithm enable Sophia to detect faces and even remember interactions, while her ability to walk — she can move at speeds of up to 0.6 miles per hour — and a slew of built-in gestures give her an additional means for social interaction.

With Sophia close at hand, we decided to sit down with Hanson to discuss his experience in the field and the reasons as to why he wanted to create the humanoid robot in the first place. Digital Trends content producer Jake Rossman also spoke with Sophia, who has her own take on this year’s CES.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, emerging tech, Hanson Robotics, Robots, Sophia, Emerging Tech
Don't Miss

Yuneec unveils three new drones, including updated Typhoon H Plus
Up Next

A new compact drone from UVify lets anyone control the skies