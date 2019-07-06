Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Installation of SuperCam Mast Unit on Mars 2020 rover is a towering success

Georgina Torbet
By
mars 2020 supercam mast unit pia23307 16 1
In this image taken June 25, 2019, engineers install the SuperCam instrument on Mars 2020’s rover. This image was taken in the Spacecraft Assembly Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Mars 2020 rover reached another milestone this week, when technicians installed its mast, the SuperCam Mast Unit. The rover already has its wheels and a robotic arm, and the next step was to add the mast.

The rover’s camera, laser, and spectrometers were installed as part of the mast unit, which is the central spire coming out of the middle of the rover and into the air, onto which instruments which require a longer view are placed. The cameras and other instruments included on the mast are capable of accurately identifying the chemical and mineral makeups of environmental targets from a distance. In fact, they can identify a target the size of a pencil point from a distance of more than 20 feet (6 meters).

“SuperCam’s rock-zapping laser allows scientists to analyze the chemical composition of its targets,” Soren Madsen, the payload development manager at JPL, explained in a statement. “It lets the Mars 2020 rover conduct its cutting-edge science from a distance.”

The suite of instruments is an updated version of the ChemCam aboard the Curiosity rover, which is used to image and examine objects from the Martian surface like rocks and other samples. The new SuperCam will perform the same tasks, analyzing rocks and soil, and in particular searching for organic compounds that could show if there was life on Mars at some point in the distant past.

The development of SuperCam was an international effort, with contributions from the U.S., France, and Spain. Construction of the last piece of hardware was completed in France before it was shipped to JPL’s facility in California for final assembly.

“SuperCam has come a long way from being a bold and ambitious idea to an actual instrument,” Sylvestre Maurice, the SuperCam deputy principal investigator at the Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planétologie in Toulouse, France, said in the same statement. “While it still has a long way to go — all the way to Mars — this is a great day for not only SuperCam but the amazing consortium that put it together.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
mit and ibm paint with neurons photo manipulation
Emerging Tech

MIT and IBM’s new A.I. image-editing tool lets you paint with neurons

Imagine Photoshop for the deep fake generation. Researchers at IBM and MIT have created an amazing demo showing how cutting-edge A.I. is going to power future image-editing tools.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
stanford smart glasses reading monitor with
Emerging Tech

Smartglasses use eye-tracking to make sure whatever you look at is in focus

Stanford University's experimental smartglasses use depth-sensing cameras and eye-tracking technology to make sure whatever you look at remains in perfect focus. Here's how they work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
stanford wind turbine efficiency 201903680 cover5
Emerging Tech

Stanford researchers create algorithm that makes wind turbines more efficient

Could an algorithm make wind turbines more productive? It sounds crazy, but according to a recent project at Stanford University, the answer is a resounding yes. Here's what they found.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
How to buy Bitcoins
Computing

Confused by cryptocurrency? Here's how to buy Bitcoin for the first time

Is it time to purchase your first Bitcoin investment? If you're ready to get involved in the cryptocurrency, we'll walk you through how to pick an exchange, how to choose the right wallet, and how to buy Bitcoin the safe way!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
cat s48c product impressions camsamp 4
Emerging Tech

Amazon worker’s A.I.-powered cat flap stops his pet from bringing in dead animals

To stop his pet cat bringing dead animals into the house, Amazon employee Ben Hamm rigged up an A.I.-powered cat flap. Here's how it works -- and how you could go about making your own.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uncanny-valley-humanoid-android-with-creator
Emerging Tech

Neuroscientists discover the part of the brain behind the uncanny valley effect

Want to know why you're creeped out by CGI humans? Neuroscientists and psychologists have identified the exact part of the brain in which the 'uncanny valley' phenomenon takes place.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Submersible Turtle diagram
Emerging Tech

The founding fathers gave us more than just independence. They gave us tech too

Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and other Founding Fathers were very interested in science and technology. In the midst of founding a nation, they also performed experiments and made innovations to gadgets.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
SpaceX
News

The Pentagon wants to build an itsy-bitsy outpost in space

The U.S. military’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is asking for submissions for a small, free-flying Orbital Outpost that the Department of Defense will use in space. The outpost needs to be capable of space assembly, microgravity…
Posted By Allison Matyus
tiny robots motor mit break ground in robotics micro 0
News

MIT’s tiny walking robot could eventually build other, bigger robots

A mobile motor created by a team at MIT could change the way we view and build robots. The robot consists of five tiny fundamental parts that have the ability to assemble and disassemble into different functional devices -- with the end…
Posted By Allison Matyus
spacex rocket fairing creates spectacular light show on return to earth
Emerging Tech

SpaceX rocket fairing creates a spectacular light show on return to Earth

SpaceX has posted a video showing a beautiful light show created by its rocket fairing as it returned to Earth. The video was shot from the fairing itself during last month's Falcon Heavy mission.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
How to take kids photos
Computing

A learning bias found in kids could help make A.I. technology better

Researchers at New York University think that a type of learning bias that is present in kids could help make A.I. better when it comes to learning tasks like understanding language.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
animal ai olympics challenge animalolympics getty 1
Emerging Tech

Animal-A.I. Olympics will test bots against the latest animal intelligence tests

The Animal-A.I. Olympics is a competition which aims to test top artificial intelligence agents by putting them through cognition tests designed for animals. Here's how you can enter.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches falcon heavy but loses core booster in crash landing launch june 2019
Emerging Tech

See last week’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch in gorgeous slow motion

SpaceX had success last week with their most difficult ever Falcon Heavy launch. Now a video shows the launch in unique slow motion, and cinematographer Ryan Chylinski spoke with Digital Trends about how the recording was made.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ibm e tongue project 48055705116 bdaf7b65de o
Emerging Tech

What’s that liquid? IBM’s flavor-identifying ‘e-tongue’ will tell you

IBM Research has developed an A.I.-assisted e-tongue, capable of identifying different liquids based on their taste alone -- whether it's bottled water, industrial products, or even bodily fluids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl