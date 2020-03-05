  1. Emerging Tech

Mayflower Autonomous Ship is headed to sea to test its self-driving boat tech

By

Last year, Digital Trends wrote about an ambitious project that seeks to dispatch an unmanned autonomous ship across the Atlantic Ocean on the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower. While this first-of-its-kind journey won’t take place until the this fall, IBM and marine research organization Promare announced Thursday that the “A.I. Captain” that will power the self-steering vessel is ready to go to sea for a month of testing. This trial, which will take place on a manned research vessel off the coast of Plymouth in the U.K., will test out the onboard A.I. and edge computing system to see how well it navigates.

“The complexity and danger of the ocean is definitely the biggest challenge for this mission,” Don Scott, chief technology officer of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS), told Digital Trends. “It’s not like A.I. Captain starts performing an action and then stays along that path. To be effective, the A.I. Captain will have to constantly evaluate and reevaluate the situation, and make decisions based on the changing local and forecast environment.”

In theory, navigating at sea is comparatively easy next to, say, a self-driving car driving on a busy city street. But there’s plenty that could unexpectedly go wrong. The ocean is an ever-changing dynamic environment and the Mayflower will need to be able to deal with this level of complexity, on its own, in the middle of the ocean with intermittent connectivity.

Mayflower Autonomous Ship

“The Mayflower Autonomous Ship is the perfect situation where theory and thoughtful rumination are forced to address reality,” Scott said. “In this case, the hard reality is the open ocean. In order for MAS to succeed, we need to advance not only our knowledge and capabilities of A.I.-based autonomy and all of its composite components, but also make it work at sea.”

Rob High, chief technology officer of IBM Edge Computing told Digital Trends that a fully autonomous ship introduces a different set of challenges than a self-driving car.

“A fully autonomous ship in the middle of the ocean must be able to recover without the benefit of human intervention,” High said. “Building a ship which is able to self assess and understand the changing limits for its mission based on its evolving condition is very challenging. It will rely to a large extent on failure prediction and localized compute power. That’s where edge computing comes into play. We can think of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship as an edge device. IBM is providing the edge systems that enable it to operate independently in some of the harshest conditions of the world.”

Can it pull it off? We won’t know until September, but this at-sea testing will certainly offer more than a few clues.

Editors' Recommendations

Former Google, Uber self-driving car exec Anthony Levandowski fined $179 million

Former Uber And Google Engineer Anthony Levandowski

Waymo’s next-gen self-driving tech can see what’s happening 500 meters ahead

Waymo One

Honeywell is making a leap from thermostats to quantum computers

honeywell quantum computers computing

Boston Dynamics’ clever Handle robot gets an autonomous co-worker

Atlas and Otto 1500 robots

VR is making medical training cheaper, better, and more accessible than ever

vr medical training virti surgery simulation mediaca realities 2

Watch this SpaceX Starship prototype implode during pressure test

SpaceX Explosion

Astronomers want your help to identify thousands of black holes

SpaceX to launch NASA’s Psyche mission to a strange metal asteroid

NASA completes a high-pressure test of its Orion spacecraft emergency motor

Self-driving wheelchairs are tootling about JFK airport in British Airways test

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut, apply to NASA now

nasa astronaut applications artemis jsc2020e000607 cropped

How to watch SpaceX launch its 20th resupply mission to the ISS on Friday

SpaceX's Dragon lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 4, with research, equipment, cargo and supplies that will support dozens of investigations aboard the International Space Station.

NASA offers some tips on how to become a space traveler

astronaut mobile game contest

Launching little: Inside Rocket Lab’s ingenious plan to democratize space

Best cheap drone deals for March 2020: DJI, Parrot, and more