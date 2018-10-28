Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Mission to Mercury successfully launched by Japanese and European space agencies

Georgina Torbet
By

A spacecraft with a mission to explore the planet Mercury has been launched from French Guiana in a combined effort by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The aim of the mission is to study Mercury’s inner core and perhaps even to discover information about the formation of our solar system.

As the planet closest to the sun, Mercury has been little explored, with only two spacecraft ever visiting it before. The Mariner 10 probe passed by the planet in 1974 and again in 1975, and the MESSENGER robotic spacecraft orbited the planet between 2011 and 2015. These NASA missions succeed in capturing data and images from Mercury, but now Japanese and European scientists hope to gain more information about the least explored inner planet.

Due to its proximity to the sun and the fact that the planet spins very slowly, temperatures on Mercury are extremely variable, ranging from 427 °C (801 °F) to −173 °C (−279 °F). In addition, the planet is bombarded by solar rays leading to high levels of radiation on the surface. This makes collecting data from the planet challenging, although it is known that Mercury has a huge iron core. The current mission aims to learn more about this core through the use of probes.

The BepiColombo spacecraft that was launched is named after the Italian scientist Giuseppe “Bepi” Colombo, and was built in a partnership between the ESA and JAXA. It has an unusual design: it is a “stacked aircraft” consisting of a transport module and two orbiters. One orbiter was built by ESA, and the other by JAXA. The orbiter built by ESA has a special coating of ceramics and insulation designed by the aircraft company Airbus, which should protect it from the high temperatures and harsh conditions on the planet.

The trip to Mercury will take seven years, so we won’t be seeing results from the probes any time soon. The craft will follow an elliptical path and its journey will include one fly-by of Earth, two of Venus, and a total of six of Mercury to allow the craft to slow before the probes are released. If all goes well, the craft should arrive at Mercury in December 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups
what is a blockchain phone we asked an expert blockchainphone feature 1
Mobile

What’s the point of a blockchain phone? We asked an expert

If you’re curious about what a blockchain phone might be, then we have some answers for you. Join us as we ask an expert to unravel the mysteries of the blockchain and how it fits with a smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Emerging Tech

Should A.I cars put passengers before pedestrians? Here’s what millions said

Should a self-driving cars value the life of its driver over that of pedestrians? The results of a large scale study show what 2.3 million people from all over the world think about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
coolest cooler asks backers more money 2016 04 14 01
Emerging Tech

Don’t get burned! How to back crowdfunding projects the smart way

In the world of crowdfunding, there’s no such thing as a sure thing. There's a million reasons why a project might fail. But with this handy guide, you'll be able to spot the signs of a sketchy project and decrease your chances of getting…
Posted By Drew Prindle
SpaceX Falcon 9 with PAZ ready for launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX is gearing up to launch a used Falcon 9 rocket booster for a third time

Reusing rockets is one way SpaceX wants to make launches simpler and more affordable. With that goal in mind, it's preparing to fly one of its first stage Falcon 9 rocket boosters for a third time.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to fix repair your phone
Emerging Tech

It’s no longer illegal to ‘hack’ your electronics to repair them

New laws give customers the ability to carry out legal hacks on the software on their devices in order to carry out repairs or maintenance. That's a big win for the right-to-repair movement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Sony Aibo Robot Dog feature image
Smart Home

Can Aibo replace Fido? I fostered Sony’s robot dog for a week to find out

Can a robot dog replace a real dog? I set out to find the answer to that question by “fostering” Aibo, Sony’s robot dog. I came away from the experience with more questions than answers.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
photography news oct 26 2018 natural nd kit
Photography

Photography News: Filter your drone; outfit a Sony with its smallest ultrawide

Flying one of DJI's latest drones? Tiffen now makes filters to enhance the quality or flexibility of those on-board cameras. Venus Optics also announced the smallest in class ultrawide angle zoom for Sony E Mount.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
china solar energy 36931392 power for electric renewable from the sun farm
Emerging Tech

These are the largest solar farms on the face of the planet

Photovoltaic solar energy is the fastest-growing energy source in the world with India, China and the Middle East leading the way. With ample room to expand, the solar farms in these areas are immense. Here is a list of some of the largest…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
skeye nano drone camera
Emerging Tech

Tiny FlyCroTug drones can open doors and pull objects 40 times their weight

Tiny new drones that can pull objects of up to 40 times their own weight have been developed by scientists working in the U.S. and Switzerland. The drones can perform complex tasks like lassoing a door handle to open it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Switch controllers
Gaming

Here's how you can play your favorite PC games with a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Pebble 2
Emerging Tech

5 crazy successful Kickstarters that didn’t live up to the hype

Funding a Kickstarter project is a gamble. From the Coolest Cooler to the PonoPlayer, we've put together a list of products that received millions in funding, only to produce a lackluster product in the end.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital domain digitizes actors performers virtual 2pac3
Emerging Tech

Meet the startup resurrecting dead celebrities and digitally cloning living ones

The trend for de-aging or even digitally resurrecting old actors is becoming a major part of Hollywood. Here's how these digital thespians are created -- and what it means for the future of movies.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle