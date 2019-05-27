Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NASA pushes ahead with Moon 2024 mission despite funding uncertainties

Georgina Torbet
By
moon 2024 update funding ppe gateway 00004 1
An illustration of the the power and propulsion element of the Lunar Gateway. NASA

The ambitious, even perhaps overly ambitious, plan for NASA to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024 is underway, with new developments coming this week. NASA announced that it aims not just to send a man back to the moon, but to send the first woman as well. And the agency announced funding plans and partnerships with the private sector companies that it will work with on the project.

The companies that will contribute to the mission, known as Artemis, include Maxar Technologies of Colorado, which will develop the power, propulsion, and communications capabilities for the lunar Gateway — a small spaceship that will orbit the moon and house living quarters and research stations for astronauts. Gateway will act as a home base for missions to the moon, and will potentially play an important role in eventual manned missions to Mars. The idea is that it can act as a stopover on the journey between Earth and Mars, allowing more efficient movement of people and supplies between the two planets. In addition, it will act as a communications relay.

The element currently being planned, power and propulsion, will produce large amounts of power from solar energy, and should be three times more powerful than current systems. The contract for developing the element will cost $375 million and ideally will be completed by late 2022.

“We’re excited to demonstrate our newest technology on the power and propulsion element,” Mike Barrett, project manager at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, said in a statement. “Solar electric propulsion is extremely efficient, making it perfect for the Gateway. This system requires much less propellant than traditional chemical systems, which will allow the Gateway to move more mass around the Moon, like a human landing system and large modules for living and working in orbit.”

NASA has had trouble securing the full funding realistically required to carry out a successful moon mission within five years, however. Uncertainty about how much funding will actually be available has left many skeptical about whether the 2024 is really achievable for a manned lunar landing. Among the uncertain: NASA administrator Jim Bridenstein.

“Not on the 2024 agenda,” Bridenstine told the New York Times when asked if he had discussed the moon landing goal with President Trump. Given the president’s mercurial nature, and the funding required for his pet projects, it’s all too easy to see funding slipping — and the moon falling further out of our grasp.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

Personal information from Grindr was accessible by Chinese engineers
matrix remake report the movie feat
Emerging Tech

What would it take to build a Matrix-level simulation of reality?

What would it take, technologically speaking, to build a real version of the Matrix? We definitely don't have the technical abilities to do that now, but we're rapidly approaching the point that we will. In this article, MIT computer…
Posted By Rizwan Virk
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch
Emerging Tech

Starlink: String of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

A day after launch, a Dutch sky-watcher recorded a remarkable video of SpaceX's Starlink satellites orbiting Earth. In the clip, the 60 internet satellites appear as a string of bright dots several hundred miles above the planet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mars2020 acoustic thermal vacuum testing pia23263 16 640x350 1
Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 spacecraft survives 8 days in a freezing cold vacuum chamber

The Mars 2020 rover, has been put through its paces in a further round of testing, undergoing acoustic and thermal vacuum tests which simulate the conditions of launch and space to check the craft can withstand extreme environments.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex launches its first batch of starlink internet satellites
Emerging Tech

SpaceX joins internet-from-space race with launch of 60 Starlink satellites

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying its first batch of Starlink satellites for its ambitious internet-from-space project. The payload, SpaceX's heaviest to date, successfully deployed an hour after liftoff.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
get your name on mars 2020 rover mars2020 sendname home
Emerging Tech

Whose name should we etch on the Mars 2020 rover? NASA wants a vote

Dream of making it to Mars? NASA has opened up a new public outreach program to let people send their names to the Red Planet, as an engraving on a silicon chip launched with the Mars 2020 rover.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
robo dog pulls plane hyq real piaggio aerospace 13951
Emerging Tech

This plane-pulling robo-dog makes Boston Dynamics’ Spot look scrawny

A robot dog created by researchers at Italy’s Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia showed off its impressive ability to pull a three-ton airplane down a runway. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
underwater volcano formation new 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists discover unexpected underwater volcano off the coast of Africa

Geologists first noticed something unusual in the Indian Ocean in November last year, when they detected a massive seismic event. Now further research has revealed that the source of the seismic activity is an enormous underwater volcano.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
jupiter magnetic field secular variation image 6943 1
Emerging Tech

Jupiter’s vast magnetic field stretches over time, driven by atmospheric wind

Jupiter has the most powerful magnetic field in our Solar System, 18,000 times as strong as Earth's. Now scientists have discovered that the field changes over time, in an effect called secular variation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
exocomets bets pictoris image 7202e beta 1
Emerging Tech

Three rare exocomets spotted in orbit around a nearby star

Scientists have spotted three exocomets, or comets outside of our Solar System, in orbit around a bright young star called Beta Pictoris in the constellation of Pictor using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanets Survey Satellite (TESS).
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Cyborg botany
Emerging Tech

Motion-sensing shrubs and robo-Venus flytraps: Inside the world of Cyborg Botany

From motion-sensing plants to a Venus Flytrap you control using a computer, Harpreet Sareen is the brains behind a weird field called Cyborg Botany. Here's why he believes it matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
asteroid flying by earth this weekend watch it online
Emerging Tech

Scientists find organic matter from outer space in 3.3-billion-year-old rocks

Scientists have located organic matter that is extraterrestrial in origin, in 3.3 billion year old rocks. This supports the theory that organic chemicals arrived on our planet aboard a meteorite and created the building blocks for life.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble messier 90 come a little closer
Emerging Tech

This galaxy, Messier 90, appears blue because it’s traveling toward us

A new Hubble image has been released showing Messier 90, 60 million light-years away in the Virgo Cluster. An unusual feature of Messier 90 is it is traveling towards the Milky Way, not away from it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet