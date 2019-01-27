Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Could space mice help us develop anti-aging treatments here on Earth?

Georgina Torbet
By

We know that microgravity, the low levels of gravity found in space, has strange effects on plants and the way that they grow. Now new research is looking at how microgravity affects animals and in particular the way that they age.

The International Space Station (ISS) will be playing host to a group of mice to see how a stint in microgravity affects their aging. The experiment, called Rodent Research-8, is using mice to understand the physiological changes associated with aging that are caused by time spent in low gravity environments. “The objective is to expose the mice to microgravity and track physiological changes,” Michael S. Roberts, deputy chief scientist at the U.S. National Laboratory, said in a statement.

The scientists will keep one group of young mice between 10 and 16 weeks old and one group of older mice between 30 and 52 weeks old in the ISS for different periods of time between 30 and 60 days. Then they can see how active each group of mice is to determine whether some of them experienced accelerated aging. Activity is known to decline over time so it should provide a measure of aging effects.

mouse microgravity aging study david saint jacques
David Saint-Jacques, of the Canadian Space Agency, completes the Bone Densitometer calibration in support of the Rodent Research-8 investigation. NASA

This research is important because previous research has shown that spending time in microgravity can cause a range of issues like bone density loss, immune dysfunction, cardiovascular issues such as stiffening of arteries, and loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength in astronauts. These changes are similar to the aging process that happens on Earth, but sped up.

“We are trying to get down to the molecular basis for what is happening,” Roberts said. “To use mice or other organisms as models for studying humans, we need to understand whether the effects of space exposure have the same causes and outcomes as conditions in humans on Earth. We want to see if the same things happen in mice and whether the rate of change is affected by the age of the mouse at exposure.”

Not only could this research help protect astronauts from the deleterious effects of space travel, it could even pave the way to lessening the effects of aging on Earth by developing countermeasures and therapies that protect astronauts and people with age-related health conditions.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers
space tourism latest new shepard mission shows how its ride might look blue origin 23 jan 2019
Emerging Tech

Blue Origin’s latest mission shows how space tourism might look

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company is aiming to launch a space tourism service, and on Wednesday, January 23, its latest successful test mission gave us a look at how one of those thrilling 10-minute rides might look.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
science attempts to settle a long running dispute among brits tea trevor mogg
Smart Home

Science attempts to settle a long-running dispute among Brits

It's an issue about which every Brit has a strong opinion; one that can lead to lively conversations, impassioned debates, even heated arguments. In a worst-case scenario, it can descend into a slanging match full of expletives.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
winds damage spacex mars spaceship
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s prototype Mars Starship topples over in heavy winds

SpaceX's first tests of its Mars spacecraft suffered a setback today when the nosecone of the company's Starship craft was damaged in a heavy wind storm. The incident took place in south Texas.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
boeing flying taxi first test flight av
Emerging Tech

Boeing enters the autonomous flying taxi race with first successful test flight

Boeing has completed the first test flight for its very own vertical takeoff and landing electric air taxi. The flying demo took place this week at an airport outside of Washington DC.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
micro robot changes shape to move around human body 2216x1244
Emerging Tech

Tiny medical microrobots can shape-shift to navigate through your insides

Researchers have developed microrobots that are able to change shape to better navigate around the inside of the human body. They could one day be used for delivering drugs or performing surgery.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ibm probabilistic ai huntingtons diseases doctor seeing patient
Emerging Tech

IBM’s latest A.I. can help doctors detect how quickly a disease is progressing

IBM has developed a probabilistic A.I. that can be used to predict how a range of diseases -- including diabetes, Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s -- are likely to develop.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

The Coolpad Surf is the first hot spot that uses T-Mobile's 600MHz band

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
coolest objects in space pia19808 main tight crop monday
Emerging Tech

NASA makes last ditch attempt to revive dormant Mars rover Opportunity

The Mars rover Opportunity has been inactive for seven months since a huge dust storm prevented recharging via solar panels. The NASA team is trying a series of final attempts to contact the rover before the Martian winter sets in.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
planetary nebula image a fleeting moment in time
Emerging Tech

Image shows the dramatic and beautiful last breath of a dying star

The European Southern Observatory has captured an image of a galactic phenomenon known as a planetary nebula. The glow of planetary nebula ESO 577-24 will last only a short time -- 10,000 years, which is extremely brief in cosmic terms.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
jaxa space junk failure
Emerging Tech

Could satellites be 3D-printed in order to reduce space junk?

Scientists are concerned about detritus orbiting our planet left over from artificially created space objects. Now a researcher has spoken out about how satellite design could be improved to reduce space junk and make construction cheaper.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ecig vapor affects cells
Emerging Tech

Are e-cigarettes safe? Here’s what the most recent science says

E-cigarettes are widely regarded and advertised as a healthier alternative to cigarettes. How safe are these cigarette alternatives? We went deep into the recent scientific literature to find out.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
top tech stories 07 09 2016 saturn and titan 0001
Emerging Tech

Where did Titan’s thick, nitrogen-rich atmosphere come from?

There's a mystery about Titan, Saturn's largest moon, that has been puzzling astronomers for many years -- where did its thick, nitrogen-rich atmosphere come from? Titan is the only moon in our Solar System to have such a thick atmosphere.
Posted By Georgina Torbet