  1. Emerging Tech

Boeing acknowledges 49 ‘gaps in testing’ in NASA Starliner test flight failure

By

Following Boeing’s failed orbital flight test of its Starliner capsule in December, NASA has announced it has produced a list of 61 “corrective actions” which Boeing will follow to ensure the Starliner can fly successfully in the future. The agency will also be initiating an Organizational Safety Assessment, to check for underlying issues with Boeing’s processes.

The actions suggested by NASA’s review board include steps to fix the specific software issues that failed to function properly during the orbital flight test, which included a problem with the timing during the launch process and a problem with the service module de-orbit burn while returning to Earth. The actions will also address how software testing is performed and how Boeing’s software and hardware teams work together.

As an example, part of the Starliner software had four “logical conditions” which represent different ways the software could operate. However, not all four of the conditions were tested. In the future, Boeing has committed to testing all logical conditions in its software. Boeing also acknowledged that it had delegated too much authority to the software board and that software changes should have gone to the higher engineering board for approval.

NASA announced it will also be adding a focused software lead role, embedding more software experts in the Boeing team, and strengthening its Boeing oversight team.

Boeing performed its own audit of its software testing process, which identified 49 “gaps in testing.” John Mulholland, vice president and manager of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner Program, stressed this did not mean that there were 49 errors in the code, but rather 49 places in which testing was not sufficiently thorough to identify potential errors.

NASA also officially recognized the problems that occurred during the test flight represented a “high visibility close call.” Douglas Loverro, associate administrator of NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, acknowledged that “we could have lost the spacecraft at two points during the mission” but also emphasized that the designation “is the lowest level of call, so it’s not in the category of mishaps. It’s in the close call category. We can all agree that this was a close call.”

As for the future of the Starliner, Loverro said he didn’t yet know if there would be a second uncrewed test flight of the Starliner. He did say that Boeing will come back to NASA with a plan for how it will address the issues, and NASA will evaluate the plan before deciding whether another test flight is necessary

The review process and improvement are “going to get us back flying with the best possible spacecraft, as our astronauts don’t deserve anything less,” a Boeing representative said.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch SpaceX launch its 20th resupply mission to the ISS today

SpaceX's Dragon lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 4, with research, equipment, cargo and supplies that will support dozens of investigations aboard the International Space Station.

SpaceX to send tourists to the space station in 2021 … for a crazy price

international space station astronauts return home after undocking of sts 132

Launching little: Inside Rocket Lab’s ingenious plan to democratize space

rocketlab 3d printed rockets rocketlab2

Boeing admits to ‘gaps’ in its testing of troubled Starliner capsule

Starliner

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut, apply to NASA now

nasa astronaut applications artemis jsc2020e000607 cropped

NASA offers some tips on how to become a space traveler

astronaut mobile game contest

Best cheap drone deals for March 2020: DJI, Parrot, and more

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here’s everything you need to know

In China’s hospitals, robots are helping to halt the spread of coronavirus

Boston Dynamics’ clever Handle robot gets an autonomous co-worker

Scientists want to grow new human skin using freeze-dried jellyfish from Mexico

jellyfish

Coronavirus could meet its match with Folding@Home’s crowdsourced computing

Catalog DNA Data Storage

Researchers build the world’s most sophisticated lab model of the human body

Anthony Atala Printing a Human Kidney on Stage

How a puzzle game could help scientists find a coronavirus cure

How tech has impacted archaeologists’ hunt for long-lost civilizations