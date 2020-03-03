  1. Emerging Tech

NASA offers some tips on how to become a space traveler

By

NASA has started accepting applications for a new generation of astronauts as it looks forward to an exciting future of crewed missions to the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.

To spread the word about the out-of-this-world job offer, the space agency posted a video (below) showing astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli answering a few questions about the application process, while also revealing some of the required skills and qualifications.

According to Moghbeli, as part of the interview, you may need to demonstrate your ability to perform the Valsalva maneuver. What the heck’s a Valsalva maneuver?, you may well ask. Well, it’s when you close your mouth, pinch your nose, and gently exhale to equalize the pressure in your ears to ease any discomfort that’s occurring (you’ve probably done it during a flight).

That’s the easy bit.

Besides the ability to pinch your nose and close your mouth at the same time, you’ll also need a master’s degree in a STEM field from an accredited institution, though the requirement for the master’s degree can also be met by:
• Two years of work toward a Ph.D. program in a related science, technology, engineering, or math field;
• A completed doctor of medicine or doctor of osteopathic medicine degree;
• Completion of a nationally recognized test pilot school program by June 2021.

Moghbeli also reveals which part of NASA’s Artemis program she’s most excited about, how many hours are needed for astronaut training, what it was like climbing into a spacesuit for the first time, and what she loves most about the job.

Successful applicants can expect to receive between $104,898 and $161,141 in annual pay, but hey, it’s a safe bet most of them would do it for nothing.

“We’re celebrating our 20th year of continuous presence aboard the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit this year, and we’re on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said recently. “For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it’s an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut.”

If you feel like a career change, head to this page to apply before the end of March 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch SpaceX launch its 20th resupply mission to the ISS on Friday

SpaceX's Dragon lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 4, with research, equipment, cargo and supplies that will support dozens of investigations aboard the International Space Station.

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut, apply to NASA now

nasa astronaut applications artemis jsc2020e000607 cropped

NASA completes a high-pressure test of its Orion spacecraft emergency motor

NASA's Orion capsule during its attitude control motor test.

Boeing admits to ‘gaps’ in its testing of troubled Starliner capsule

Starliner

Astronomers find potentially habitable exoplanet twice the size of Earth

Artist's impression of K2-18b

Mars could once have hosted oceans and life, study of meteorite crater shows

mars proton auroras water loss landscape dry wet 0 1

Hacking photosynthesis: Could artificial leaves fuel the future?

Making meat out of thin air? Impossible. But this startup does it anyway

Climate change is killing coffee farms, so Atomo is brewing it without beans

Could cellular seafood take pressure off Earth’s overfished oceans?

The hard drive of the future has been swimming through our veins all along

Catalog DNA Data Storage

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Solar bike lights and a solid-state wristwatch

awesome tech you cant buy yet resinwatch

VR is making medical training cheaper, better, and more accessible than ever

vr medical training virti surgery simulation mediaca realities 2

Watch this SpaceX Starship prototype implode during pressure test

Astronomers want your help to identify thousands of black holes