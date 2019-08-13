Emerging Tech

NASA wants your help developing autonomous robots to explore other worlds

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA is asking for your help to create the autonomous robots which could one day explore the moon, Mars, and beyond. It has launched the second phase of its Space Robotics Challenge, searching for bright ideas from the public to develop robots to assist future astronauts on long-duration missions.

The challenge invites independent teams, research organizations, private companies, and tech enthusiasts to submit their ideas for autonomous robots which could operate on other planets or moons. The first phase of the competition was to develop software which improved the autonomous capabilities of NASA’s Valkyrie humanoid robot, which was won by the Coordinated Robotics team from California in 2017. The second phase of the competition, which has just opened, challenges participants to develop software for decision-making and navigation for a team of virtual robots. Top scoring teams in the challenge will be awarded prizes from a total $375,000 purse.

“We believe the public has ideas that can help us advance the state-of-the-art in autonomous robotic operations on planetary surfaces,” Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, said in a statement. “The first phase of this competition demonstrated teams could create sophisticated autonomous software, and this second phase will push teams to pair those capabilities with tasks that will be critical to exploring the Moon and Mars.”

nasa climbing robots 3 robosimian 16 1
One of NASA’s existing robots, RoboSimian, which can walk on four legs, crawl, move like an inchworm and slide on its belly. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

“Everyday explorers now have the opportunity to design useful solutions to support deep space exploration,” Daniel Newmyer, vice president of education, Space Center Houston, said in another statement. “This challenge will continue to advance robotic technology and research that is vital to future missions.”

The competition is part of NASA’s Centennial Challenges, which aim to get the public involved in the process of technological development for advanced space systems. Previous challenges in the project include a 3D-printed habitat challenge to create housing for Mars and other deep space exploration projects, and the Cube Quest challenge to design and build miniature satellites which can operate around the moon.

The Space Robotics Challenge Phase 2 is open now, and will run until December. To submit a proposal, head to the Space Center website. The qualification round will run from March 2020 until August 2020, with the competition round running from December 2020 to June 2021. Winners will be announced in September 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

This origami-inspired kayak is so small that you could fit 3 in your trunk
Ryan Reynolds as Willy Wonka Deepfake from NextFace
Emerging Tech

The best deepfakes on the web: Baby Elon, Ryan Reynolds Wonka, and beyond

Deepfakes, the A.I.-aided face-swapping technology that threatens the future of truth as we know it, are everywhere. Here are some of the scariest, funniest, and most convincing we've seen.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
AMD CEO Lisa Ku
Computing

Can extreme ultraviolet lithography make Zen 3 much better than Zen 2?

Set to succeed AMD's immensely popular and capable Ryzen 3000 Zen 2 CPUs, Zen 3 is on the horizon with potential improvements to clock speed, IPC, and energy efficiency, all thanks to a new lithography process.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of different platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
cockroach robot withstand massive weight
Emerging Tech

Has science gone too far? This invincible robo-cockroach is impossible to squish

A speedy new cockroach-inspired roachbot can withstand weights of up to 1 million times its body weight. Here's how its creators believe it could one day be used to help save lives.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
alulu camera thermal receipt kickstarter f240c0ae0687c1f0aa4864046bbd2fa2 original
Photography

Got a bunch of old receipts? This $89 camera turns them into instant photos

Some receipts can't be recycled, but they can be used as photo paper. The Alulu is an instant camera that uses thermal receipt paper instead of film. The camera's creators say the camera creates environmentally-friendly instant prints.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Surveillance Balloon
Emerging Tech

The U.S. military is using solar-powered balloons to spy on parts of the Midwest

The U.S. military is using balloons to monitor activity across six states in the Midwest. The 25 solar-powered balloons are reportedly being used to monitor portions of Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.
Posted By Emily Price
vanmoof says its bike is impossible to steal we stole it vanmoofbike 1
Cars

We were wrong. VanMoof ebikes aren’t that easy to steal. Here’s what happened

Digital Trends ran a story about the VanMoof S2 ebike entitled “This $3,000 ebike is allegedly impossible to steal. We stole it in 60 seconds.” Digital Trends is retracting our original story after an extensive editorial review.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

See Hayabusa2 touch down on asteroid Ryugu and collect a sample

Japanese probe Hayabusa2 has been exploring asteroid Ryugu since it first touched down in February, and now the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) has shared a video of the touchdown the craft made last month.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon age apollo rocks continuingth 1
Emerging Tech

Apollo rocks show the moon is 100 million years older than previously thought

The moon is 100 million years old than we thought, according to a new study. Previously, the moon was thought to have formed 150 million years after the Solar System was formed, but the new study suggests the moon is much older.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tess more habitable planets gj357 whole system english lq thm 0 1
Emerging Tech

Planet hunter TESS finds more potentially habitable worlds

NASA's planet-hunting satellite TESS has been hard at work lately discovery a bevy of exoplanets. The findings include GJ 357 d, a prime candidate for further exploration, which is located within the outer edge of its star’s habitable…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
frozen water moon pole cover new earth high brightness2 1
Emerging Tech

There may be frozen water on the moon, new study suggests

A new study suggests that there could be thick deposits of frozen water on the moon, located in craters near the lunar pole. This could be important for future lunar exploration, providing a water source for astronauts.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet sonny portable bidet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding ebikes and ‘the iPod of bidets’

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
planet heavy metals boil atmosphere stsci h p1919a f 3840x2160
Emerging Tech

Extreme forces shape this planet like a football and cause metals to boil away

Astronomers have discovered a planet where heavy metals like magnesium and iron are heated so much that instead of condensing into clouds, they are evaporating and escaping from the atmosphere entirely.
Posted By Georgina Torbet