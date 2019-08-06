Emerging Tech

NEC’s passenger drone takes to the skies in somewhat cautious test flight

Trevor Mogg
By

Fancy commuting to work in your own personal flying machine? Japanese tech firm NEC believes the idea is not as far-fetched as it might sound, and has been developing a passenger drone with such an aim in mind.

In a bold bid to reach its goal, NEC has partnered with Cartivator, a Japanese tech startup backed by Toyota, among others.

This week NEC offered a demonstration of the drone-like vehicle, which can best be described as an over-sized quadcopter with enough space for one or two people.

The trial flight took place in the city of Abiko, just outside Tokyo. A video posted on YouTube shows a team of engineers wearing hard hats looking on as the battery-powered aircraft rises slowly off the ground, reaching an altitude of about 10 feet.

The pilotless flight took place inside a cage-like structure, as any unfortunate “flyaway” event with a machine this size would be sure to scare the bejeezus out of anyone who saw it hurtling by. It was also tethered to the ground, just to be sure.

The passenger drone, which weighs around 150 kg, stayed airborne for about 40 seconds, hovering in the same position for most of that time. It all seemed to go smoothly, which teases the possibility of a piloted flight before too long.

The creators of the aircraft believe its technology could one day help to reduce traffic congestion in the nation’s busiest cities.

“Japan is a densely populated country and that means flying cars could greatly alleviate the burden on road traffic,” Kouji Okada, one of those involved in the project, told Bloomberg. “We are positioning ourselves as an enabler for air mobility, providing location data and building communications infrastructure for flying cars.”

Following further development, Cartivator hopes to be in a position to mass produce the passenger drone in 2026, though regulators will of course have the final say about where and when it can fly.

NEC and Cartivator aren’t the only ones hoping to revolutionize the way we move around our towns and cities, with a slew of other operators around the world developing battery-powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft of various shapes and sizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
awesome tech you cant buy yet sonny portable bidet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding ebikes and ‘the iPod of bidets’

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

See Hayabusa2 touch down on asteroid Ryugu and collect a sample

Japanese probe Hayabusa2 has been exploring asteroid Ryugu since it first touched down in February, and now the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) has shared a video of the touchdown the craft made last month.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon age apollo rocks continuingth 1
Emerging Tech

Apollo rocks show the moon is 100 million years older than previously thought

The moon is 100 million years old than we thought, according to a new study. Previously, the moon was thought to have formed 150 million years after the Solar System was formed, but the new study suggests the moon is much older.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tess more habitable planets gj357 whole system english lq thm 0 1
Emerging Tech

Planet hunter TESS finds more potentially habitable worlds

NASA's planet-hunting satellite TESS has been hard at work lately discovery a bevy of exoplanets. The findings include GJ 357 d, a prime candidate for further exploration, which is located within the outer edge of its star’s habitable…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
frozen water moon pole cover new earth high brightness2 1
Emerging Tech

There may be frozen water on the moon, new study suggests

A new study suggests that there could be thick deposits of frozen water on the moon, located in craters near the lunar pole. This could be important for future lunar exploration, providing a water source for astronauts.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
planet heavy metals boil atmosphere stsci h p1919a f 3840x2160
Emerging Tech

Extreme forces shape this planet like a football and cause metals to boil away

Astronomers have discovered a planet where heavy metals like magnesium and iron are heated so much that instead of condensing into clouds, they are evaporating and escaping from the atmosphere entirely.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
soft robots light magnets capture
Emerging Tech

Soft robots can be formed into firm shapes using light and magnets

Soft robots may be the future, but some applications require a stiff material which will hold its shape. Now, scientists have come closer to overcoming this challenge by creating soft robots which can be reconfigured into firm shapes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble galaxy ngc3432 feeling edgy
Emerging Tech

Hubble image shows a glowing spiral galaxy turned on its side

A new Hubble image shows the galaxy NGC 3432, located 45 million light-years away from Earth, which appears to be a flat line. In fact, the galaxy is actually spiral shaped and we are observing it edge-on.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
3d map milky way milkywaymap
Emerging Tech

3D map of the Milky Way depicts our galaxy’s twisted disk

Astronomers have created a 3D map of our entire galaxy, pinpointing stars called Cepheids which pulsate and can be used to track distance and changes in space. When put into a map, the data show how the Milky Way twists at its edges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata
Emerging Tech

Someone just flew across 21 miles of open water on a jet-powered flyboard

Franky Zapata has become the first person to fly across the English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard. The French inventor made the crossing in 22 minutes, reaching speeds of 110 mph in what was his second attempt at the record.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the boring company
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to tunnel beneath another country

Elon Musk wants to tunnel beneath China. It’s OK, it’s nothing sinister. Rather, it’s part of a plan to take his Boring Company's subterranean transportation efforts beyond the U.S.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata
Cars

Flyboard Air inventor plans to unveil 250-mph flying sports car by 2020

After designing a hoverboard and crossing the English Channel with it, Franky Zapata plans to develop a flying car capable of cruising at up to 250 mph. The 40-year-old Frenchman has already started testing prototypes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lightsail 2 future space travel 20170724 ls earth f840 1561151727 1
Emerging Tech

What Bill Nye’s solar sail means for the future of space travel

The unique spaceship LightSail 2 was recently able to fly through space powered solely by sunlight. This could have profound effects on the future of space travel, making it possible to visit other planets and even other solar systems.
Posted By Georgina Torbet