You don’t need scuba certification to use this clever crowdfunded diving system

Luke Dormehl
By

Trying to find Nemo? Well, look no further than Kickstarter. That’s where you’ll come across a new portable diving system called Nemo, which looks like it should be a whole lot of fun. Nemo takes the form of a super-compact, surface-supplied-air (SSA) diving system that allows users to dive beneath ocean waves (or use it in their swimming pool) without having to worry about carrying a bulky tank on their back. Instead, wearers are attached to a colorful battery-powered air compressor that floats on the surface and relays air to the diver via a 10-foot hose.

“What makes it so great is how portable it is: The entire system weighs just 10 pounds and measures fewer than 12 inches on all sides,” creator Blake Carmichael told Digital Trends. “Two Nemos can fit in a carry-on suitcase, and we’ve even designed a feature-rich backpack specifically for Nemo, making travel a breeze. Another thing that makes Nemo so unique is our patent-pending smart reg, which monitors the diver’s breathing in order to conserve battery power.”

Yasmin Santos, who handles marketing for Nemo, told us that the project has so far attracted the support of everyone from boaters, kayakers and paddle-boarders to treasure hunters. “We’ve also received a ton of messages about using Nemo in physical and occupational therapy sectors as a tool for aquatic therapy, as well as equipment for underwater exercise,” she said. “Those are two demos we hadn’t thought of, which tells you just how versatile Nemo can be.”

nemo diving system kickstarter ssa reef
Nemo

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. However, Nemo does have some credibility behind it in the form of parent company Brownie’s Marine Group, which has more than 30 years of experience in surface-supplied-air diving systems.It’s also worth noting that, as enjoyable as this looks, you should still make sure you know what you’re doing before using it. Nemo may be more approachable than plenty of other diving technologies, but diving always carries an inherent risk.

Prices for Nemo start at $399, which represents a $300 discount on the eventual retail price. It comes with everything you need to get started — including the Nemo,a  battery pack and charger, harness, flotation tube, dive flag, and safety training program. Shipping is set to take place in January 2019.

