Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NYPD has added a bunch of quadcopters to its crime-fighting kit

Trevor Mogg
By

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is to start using drones for some of its work in the city.

Joining more than 900 other state and local police, fire, and emergency units across the country that are already making use of drones, the NYPD’s kit comprises 11 DJI Mavic Pro quadcopters, 2 DJI Matrice 210 RTK quadcopters, and 1 DJI Inspire 1 quadcopter.

The department will deploy the remotely controlled flying machines for a variety of operations, including search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations where the location is hard to access, hostage situations, and hazardous material incidents.

They will not be used for routine patrols, traffic enforcement, immobilizing vehicles or suspects, as a weapon or equipped with a weapon, or as a search tool without a warrant.

The drones will be deployed solely by licensed NYPD officers of the Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) who have received extensive training, the police department said.

nypd adds 14 quadcopters to its crime fighting kit drone
NYPD

Commenting on the role drones are set to play in the operations of the NYPD, Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said: “As the largest municipal police department in the United States, the NYPD must always be willing to leverage the benefits of new and always-improving technology.”

He added, “Our new [drone] program is part of this evolution — it enables our highly-trained cops to be even more responsive to the people we serve, and to carry out the NYPD’s critical work in ways that are more effective, efficient, and safe for everyone.”

But the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) was quick to voice concern about the NYPD’s new drone policy, claiming that there are “no meaningful restrictions on police deployment of drones, paving the way for the NYPD to build a permanent archive of any behavior visible from the sky.”

It added that while there are “legitimate reasons why the NYPD may need to use high-tech equipment like drones to protect our city … law enforcement needs must always be balanced with the privacy rights of New Yorkers.”

The NYPD first tested drone technology almost a decade ago, but ended the trial program in 2011.

A growing number of public safety agencies around the world are turning to drones to aid them in their work, and the machines have already proved their worth in a number of incidents. Earlier this year, for example, cops in the U.K. used a drone with a thermal imaging camera to find a lost person who was in danger of succumbing to hypothermia, while rescuers in Hawaii used the technology to help guide people to safety as lava from Kilauea volcano flowed toward their property.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

SpaceX's latest Falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records
formlabs form 2 review
Product Review

With the Form 2, 3D printing is finally as simple as it was always supposed to be

Thanks to a myriad of smart design upgrades, the Form 2 is more user-friendly than any other SLA printer we’ve ever encountered.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best electric razors 810sig8r2el
Smart Home

Here are our picks for the best electric shavers on the market today

Unlike safety razors, electric razors don't necessarily require shaving cream or water and we rounded up some of the best electric shavers for any beard length or time-saving situation on the market today.
Posted By Gia Liu
Fortnite Weapons
Gaming

Can't survive in 'Fortnite'? These god-tier guns will give you an edge

It can be difficult to figure out which Fortnite: Battle Royale weapons are appropriate in various situations. What do the rarity colors mean, and where can you find them scattered throughout the world? Our guide will prepare you for any…
Posted By Brittany Vincent, Cody Perez
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
misfit flash fitness tracker dtdeals
Emerging Tech

Keep your holiday gift list high-tech and low-budget with these gadgets

Modern technology doesn't always come cheap, but there plenty of premium devices that don't carry a premium price. Whether you're looking for a streaming device or a means of capturing photos from above, our list of the best tech under $50…
Posted By Patrick Daniels
male contraceptive gel uw school of medicine feet in bed
Emerging Tech

Breakthrough male contraceptive gel is nearly ready for the bedroom

A new male contraceptive gel is absorbed through the skin, and promises to temporarily reduce sperm count in order to avoid pregnancy. Here's how you can get involved with a clinical trial.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cmu opioid overdose wearable addiction
Emerging Tech

Wearable device spots signs of an opioid overdose, automatically calls for help

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University have developed a wearable device that’s capable of detecting an opioid overdose and sending out an alert to medical personnel. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
jet eat 3d printed vegan steak dsc 0857
Emerging Tech

Israeli startup believes it mastered the art of vegan steaks

Love meat, but worry about the impact that it is having on our planet? An Israeli startup, Jet-Eat, has created technology for 3D printing its own vegan steaks. No animal death required.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virginia tech futurehaus solar decathlon tc ec 004
Emerging Tech

Virginia Tech beats out competition, wins smart home Solar Decathlon

Modular smart homes are all the rage and now some students from Virginia Tech have won a major competition in Dubai with their Futurehaus, a modular, solar-powered, transforming smart home.
Posted By Clayton Moore
3d printed bones landmines bone
Emerging Tech

3D printing could help regrow bones of injured combat veterans

A scientist at the University of Arizona is investigating ways to mend broken bones using 3D printing and adult stem cells. The research is geared toward helping veterans who suffer combat injuries.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
3D Robotics Solo drone
Emerging Tech

How to register your drone with the FAA

Before you take to the skies with your new drone, you need to make sure it has been properly registered with the U.S. government. Check our guide for registration requirements and easy, step-by-step instructions on how to complete your…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
spacex latest falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records december 2018
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s latest Falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records

SpaceX embarked on its latest mission on Monday, December 3, setting four new records in the process. There was one disappointment, however, as its recovery ship failed again to catch the rocket fairing as it returned to Earth.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nist atomic clock december 2018 ybi blend2014 phillips
Emerging Tech

The world’s most accurate clock will lose just one second every 14 billion years

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in in Boulder, Colorado, have built an atomic clock capable of telling the time with an astonishing 18 digits of precision.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japanese robot cafe dawn screen shot 2018 12 04 at 19 49 21
Emerging Tech

The robot waiters in this Japanese cafe are controlled by people with paralysis

An innovative new Japanese popup cafe is staffed by robot waiters, controlled from home by people with paralysis. Here's everything you need to know about this unusual, intriguing project.
Posted By Luke Dormehl