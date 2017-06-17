Horizontal lines make it almost impossible to count the Jubilee’s decks

Why it matters to you You'll save yourself a lot of decisions if you have your superyacht delivered in turn-key condition.

Get your order or your reservations in early if you’re in the market to buy or charter a superyacht. Superyacht sales and charters are hot markets today. The 110-meter Jubilee, the largest superyacht ever built in Holland, was launched by Oceanco Yachts in February and is finishing sea trials now, according to Boat International.

Jubilee was ordered by Burgess Yachts, a London-based superyacht sales and charter company with locations worldwide. Turin-based Lobanov Design was in charge of the yacht’s exterior styling, which includes unique horizontal lines that give a visual effect of more than her six decks. Freemantle, Western Australia-based Sorgiovanni Designs designed the interior, but no photographs have been yet revealed to the public. Owner representation by Burgess was continuously involved.

According to an Oceanco release, for the first time in yacht building, Jubilee was ordered as “a fully turn-key project, completely outfitted at delivery including all owner’s supplies, tenders, spares, watersports equipment, china, crystal, silverware, table linen, sheets, loose furniture, cushions, etc.”

Jubilee can accommodate 31 guests in 15 doubles and one single cabin. In addition, there is an entirely private owner’s deck. There’s crew space for 45 to attend to the needs of the ship and the guests.

Amenities include a large pool deck with a built-in aquarium, a substantial beach club aft, and main deck port and starboard balconies adjacent to the dining room and lounge. There is also a forward certified helicopter deck for an Augusta GrandNew, an 8-passenger light helicopter that by itself has an $8.1 million price tag. It’s not clear whether the helicopter is included with the yacht’s “turn-key” status.

Jubilee has a steel full displacement hull, aluminum superstructure, and teak deck. Power is supplied by two 4,828 hp MTU 20V 4000 M73L diesel engines rated for continuous operation with a heavy load. The yacht has an 18.5-knot maximum speed and a range of approximately 5,000 nautical miles at its 14-knot cruising speed.

Once Jubilee finishes her sea trials, she’ll be available for sale and is already listed on the Burgess site. The price is not listed, other than “On Application,” meaning you have to be, or seem to be, a potential buyer. Given the list prices of somewhat similar superyachts, you probably should figure the price will be somewhere between $1.5 and $2 billion. That’s a lot of money, but don’t forget sheets and table linens are included.

Assuming Jubilee will be available for charter after she’s purchased, which is usually the case, the price will likely be just over $1 million a week plus all expenses. Figure another 20 to 40 percent for expenses; more if your guests demand things like having special booze flown in for dinner.

Superyachts take 3 to 5 years from start to finish. Jubilee was announced in 2012.

At 110 meters (360 feet and 11 inches), Jubilee will be the 29th largest superyacht in the world once she’s put in service, based on Boat International’s list. Two other yachts on the list, Lürssen’s Ona and Radiant, currently holding spots 29 and 30 on the list are the same length as Jubilee, but each has a 16.3-meter beam, while Jubilee has a 16.4-meter width so she’s larger.

So the 110-meter Jubilee was Holland’s and Oceanco’s largest built superyacht, but the distinction won’t last. In late February, soon after Jubilee’s launch for sea trials, Oceanco announced Amara, a 120 meter (392 foot) “resort” yacht. No launch date has been set, but figure 2021 or even 2022 to be safe.