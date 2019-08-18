Emerging Tech

Parker Solar Probe makes a second orbit of the Sun, captures solar wind on video

Georgina Torbet
By
parker probe solar wind image 6588 1
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

The Parker Solar Probe, launched last year, has completed its second orbit around the Sun.

The results obtained from the mission have been very positive, according to Dr. Nicky Fox, Director of the Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters, who said in a statement: “We’re very happy. We’ve managed to bring down at least twice as much data as we originally suspected we’d get from those first two perihelion passes.”

So far, the probe has captured the first image from within the atmosphere of the sun and has made the closest-ever approach to the Sun as well. The information gathered will inform our understanding of the extreme temperatures of the Sun and how it ejects particles and plasma out into space. “Flying close to the Sun — a very dangerous environment — is the only way to obtain this data, and the spacecraft is performing with flying colors,” Parker Solar Probe project scientist Dr. Nour Raouafi said in the same statement.

One of the instruments on board the probe, the Wide-Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) is an imaging instrument that can capture visible light images of solar phenomena like solar winds, shocks, and solar ejections. It consists of two telescopes which work together to capture images. And data from the telescopes, collected during a period from November 6 to 10 2018, has been turned into a video:

In the video, the Sun is out of the frame to the left, and you can see solar winds flowing from the left to the right side. In the middle on the left side is a bright structure called a streamer, which is a dense flow of solar wind coming from near the Sun’s equator. On the right side, you can see a bright dot which is the planet Mercury, with the center of the Milky Way located to the right as well. The white streaks passing through the image are particles of dust which whip past the cameras as they record.

The next stage for the probe is another perihelion phase, before making a flyby of Venus which should happen at the end of December this year. This will give the scientists more chances to collect new data about the Sun, with the craft using the gravity of Venus to control its flight path.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
university of toronto selfie health app anura video feat
Emerging Tech

Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie

Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed an app that's able to gather vital health information about users with nothing more invasive than a 30-second selfie. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hubble nebula ngc 2022 the inky abyss
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures a beautiful cosmic jellyfish made of glowing gas

A new image from Hubble might look like a deep-space jellyfish, but it's not a sign of extraterrestrial life - in fact, it's a planetary nebula called NGC 2022, located in the constellation of Orion (The Hunter).
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa small satellite projects cme 1
Emerging Tech

NASA announces satellite projects to study the Sun using solar sailing

Small satellites can be used for all sorts of purposes, and NASA has been searching for ideas to push ahead the capabilities of the hardware. The agency has announced two new projects to demonstrate the potential of small satellites.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bennu landing sites osiris rex samplesitecandidates02 1
Emerging Tech

NASA selects landing site candidates for OSIRIS-Rex to sample asteroid Bennu

Last year, the OSIRIS-REx craft arrived at asteroid Bennu, from which it will collect a sample from the asteroid to be brought back to Earth. Now, the NASA team has selected four potential sites to choose from for the sampling mission.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Deals

Snag this fantastic unlocked Samsung Galaxy A9 for $100 less on Amazon

Samsung has given the public a wide range of phone models that span from the dirt cheap to the high-end. One of its mid-tier offerings is the Galaxy A9, a premium looking phone with lots of nifty features. Get it for $347 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ai missile c daem army gettyimages 1083578222
Emerging Tech

The U.S. Army is developing A.I. missiles that can choose their own targets

The U.S. military wants to equip itself with a new type of artificial intelligence-guided missile, which will use A.I. smarts to pursue its targets. Prototypes will be shown off in 2021.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lidar tech truck safety semi 18 wheeler sunrise on highway
News

UPS partners with TuSimple to test self-driving semi-trucks

UPS has been carrying truckloads of goods in self-driving semi-trucks since May. The vehicles are being tested in Arizona routes between Phoenix and Tucson for better service and efficiency for UPS delivery.
Posted By Allison Matyus
astro dog robot image 2
Emerging Tech

Astro the dog-inspired quadruped robot can sit, lie down, and… learn?

Move over Spot! Researchers from Florida Atlantic University have built a new dog robot called Astro. Thanks to deep learning technology, it promises to be able to learn just like a real dog.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
23andMe
Health & Fitness

We spit in a ton of test tubes to find the best and most unique DNA tests

DNA tests aren’t just limited to ancestry. You can test for your risks for certain diseases, the best workouts and diets for your health and fitness, and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
biomitech artificial tree thequotbiour
Emerging Tech

Artificial tree promises to suck up as much air pollution as a small forest

Startup Biomitech has developed an artificial tree that it claims is capable of sucking up as much air pollution as 368 real trees. It could be a game-changer for cities with limited free space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars 2020 bit carousel pia23319 1024x768 1
Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 rover now has a rotating array of drill bits for sampling Martian rock

Most the key components in the Mars 2020 rover are installed and ready to go. The next phase of construction was to install the bit carousel, an important mechanism for the gathering and sorting of samples from the Martian surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa mars rock samples apollo mars2020 20190809 16 1
Emerging Tech

NASA wants to send two more missions to Mars to collect rock samples

With its Mars 2020 mission, NASA hopes to collect samples from the surface of the planet. The challenge is how to get those samples back to Earth. Now, NASA has revealed its plans for two followup missions to Mars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet drl racer4 street feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Racing drones and robotic ping pong trainers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
apple engineer draws objects as spaceships eric geusz sriracha feat
Emerging Tech

Eric Geusz: Apple engineer by day, spaceship designer by night

An Apple software engineer by day, artist Eric Geusz spends his nights drawing everyday household objects as amazing, science fiction-style spaceships. Check out the impressive results.
Posted By Luke Dormehl