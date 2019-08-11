Emerging Tech

The sun shakes the solar system with interplanetary shocks

Georgina Torbet
By

The sun shakes the solar system by sending out dramatic interplanetary shocks, and NASA has observed these shocks for the first time.

NASA’s Magnetospheric Multiscale mission (MMS) consists of four spacecraft which have been in orbit around Earth since 2015, moving through our planet’s magnetosphere to study a phenomenon called magnetic reconnection. The phenomenon only occurs in plasma, which includes the ionized gas which is found throughout most of space, and in the presence of magnetic fields. Sometimes, when magnetic field lines are close to each other in plasma, the lines can reconfigure into a new form and let out a burst of energy.

sun interplanetary shock mms inspace 1
Illustration of the four MMS spacecraft in orbit in Earth’s magnetic field. NASA

The energy given out by magnetic reconnection can be significant, with heat and kinetic energy exploding outwards from the origin point. But scientists still aren’t sure what triggers a magnetic reconnection event. The aim of the MMS is to observe Earth’s magnetic fields closely to learn more about sites where reconnection occurs.

Now MMS has learned about one such trigger for magnetic reconnection, which is solar wind. As the sun burns through fuel, it periodically releases streams of charged particles called solar wind. These streams can be fast or slow. “When a fast stream of solar wind overtakes a slower stream, it creates a shock wave, just like a boat moving through a river creates a wave,” according to NASA. This shock wave propagates out from the Sun and into the Solar System, and when it hits the Earth’s magnetic field it can cause the magnetic reconnection effect.

The MMS was fortunate to catch a shock as it happened, as the four craft need to be close together to detect accurately, and shock zips past the spacecraft in just half a second. MMS has an instrument called the Fast Plasma Investigation which takes measurements up to 6 times per second, so it was able to capture the shock. On January 8 this year, MMS detected two clumps of ions from the solar wind in quick succession, indicating that a first clump was from a shock and the second clump has bounced off the shock.

Now scientists have observed a powerful shock in action, they are confident they will be able to detect weaker shocks in the future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
drl racer4 kickstarter beauty012 4 1
Emerging Tech

You can get your hands on the Drone Racing League’s latest aerial speedster

The Drone Racing League's latest aerial speedster is capable of accelerating from 0 to 90mph in less than a second. Here's how you can get your hands on one to put through its paces.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 01 1
Emerging Tech

These smart batteries recharge in under 2 hours and outlast standard lithium-ion

Pale Blue lithium polymer smart batteries can be fully recharged in less than two hours more than 1,000 times with a unique USB charging method. A Pale Blue battery replaces more than 1,000 alkaline cells and offers more consistent output.
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch nasas orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power nasa engine test
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power

NASA is planning to send astronauts to the moon again in just a few years from now. But there's plenty of work ahead if it's to stick to its 2024 mission plan, including testing the propulsion system of its Orion spacecraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
astro next generation spacesuit ilc dover upper torso
Emerging Tech

Meet Astro, the next-gen spacesuit designed for the moon, Mars, and beyond

The company responsible for designing the classic spacesuits for NASA’s Apollo program has just unveiled its next-gen prototype astronaut suit for future space missions. Meet the Astro.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung speaker phone
Emerging Tech

Clever new language-learning app lets you practice speaking with an A.I. tutor

Many people would like to be able to speak another language. But being self-conscious about making mistakes can put plenty of people off. Could this new speech-recognition app help?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon scout delivery robot program
Emerging Tech

Amazon and Postmates’ delivery robots heading to more sidewalks in the U.S.

More and more companies are developing autonomous wheel-based robots in an effort to expand their last-mile delivery operations. Amazon and Postmates are two such players aiming to get the most out of the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
A deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg
Emerging Tech

Why tech companies are ill-equipped to combat the internet’s deepfake problem

How do you solve a problem like deepfakes? Here's why it's such a major challenge for tech companies -- and whether or not there's any way of actually answering it to people's satisfaction.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars 2020 vision pia23314 1024x768 1
Emerging Tech

Engineers test Mars 2020 rover’s vision, find it is 20/20

NASA's Mars 2020 rover has been been given an unusual eye exam to test the cameras it will use to see and navigate around the Martian surface. To test the cameras, the engineers used an image testing board covered in a grid of dots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble jupiter image s colourful palette
Emerging Tech

Hubble images Jupiter, our Solar System’s most beautiful planet

Arguably our Solar System's most beautiful planet, Jupiter, has been imaged in stunning detail by the Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows more intense colors than previous images, showing off dramatic cloud formations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
seagull nebula image the rosy glow of a cosmic
Emerging Tech

Beautiful emission nebula is 100 light-years wide and shaped like a seagull

The stunning Seagull Nebula is so named because its shape suggests a bird with wings spreading out across space. The nebula is massive, spanning 100 light-years across, and was captured by the VLT Survey Telescope.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity mro clay data pia23346 1280x800 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover celebrates its 7th birthday by investigating a clay mystery

The Mars rover Curiosity just celebrated its seventh birthday since it landed in 2012. And it's recently drilled its 22nd hole in the Martian rock. Curiosity is now halfway along its path through a region called the "clay-bearing unit."
Posted By Georgina Torbet
space radiation brain damage spaceradschool01 011 1
Emerging Tech

Space radiation can damage mice’s brains and cause anxiety, study shows

Space radiation is known to cause sickness and increase the lifetime risk of cancer in astronauts, and now scientists have shown that exposure to radiation can cause damage to the brains of mice and affect their behavior.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
snowball planet host life earth 1
Emerging Tech

Icy snowball planets may not be as inhospitable to life as previously thought

Astronomers have long assumed that, in order to be habitable, an exoplanet should be a rocky planet within the habitable zone. But a new study suggests that even icy planets could be capable of supporting life.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
alma trove ancient galaxies 207908 web 1
Emerging Tech

Telescope array discovers a trove of ancient, massive galaxies

Huge, billion-year-old galaxies have been hiding in plain sight. Astronomers discovered 39 ancient, massive galaxies which were hard to find because the light they give off is very faint, and they are obscured by dust.
Posted By Georgina Torbet