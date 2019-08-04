Emerging Tech

Extreme forces shape this planet like a football and cause metals to boil away

Georgina Torbet
By
planet heavy metals boil atmosphere stsci h p1919a f 3840x2160
This artist’s illustration shows an alien world that is losing magnesium and iron gas from its atmosphere. NASA, ESA, and J. Olmsted (STScI)

Astronomers have discovered a planet where heavy metals like magnesium and iron are being turned into gas and streaming out into space. Using the Hubble Space Telescope, they observed a planet where the metals are heated so much that instead of condensing into clouds, which is what normally happens to superheated metals, the elements are evaporating and escaping from the planet entirely.

The planet in question, WASP-121b, is located about 900 light-years from Earth. It orbits dangerously close to its star, with its atmosphere reaching a scorching 4,600 Fahrenheit, which causes the magnesium and iron from the atmosphere to boil away. The gravitational forces on the planet are so great that it is in danger of being ripped apart, and they have already formed the planet into a football shape.

The findings are important because this is the first time that astronomers have observed heavy metals escaping from a planet of this type, called a hot Jupiter. “Heavy metals have been seen in other hot Jupiters before, but only in the lower atmosphere,” lead researcher David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University explained in a statement. “So you don’t know if they are escaping or not. With WASP-121b, we see magnesium and iron gas so far away from the planet that they’re not gravitationally bound.”

Two factors contribute to this unusual finding: Firstly, the planet is large and “puffy,” meaning it has relatively weak gravity which makes it easier for the heavy metals to be stripped away. Secondly, the star around which it orbits, WASP-121, is brighter and hotter than our Sun and gives out significant ultraviolet light which heats the atmosphere. As the heavy metals rise into the atmosphere, they make it more opaque, which further contributes to the heating effect.

This shows astronomers a new mechanism through which a planet could lose its atmosphere. “The hot Jupiters are mostly made of hydrogen, and Hubble is very sensitive to hydrogen, so we know these planets can lose the gas relatively easily,” Sing said. “But in the case of WASP-121b, the hydrogen and helium gas is outflowing, almost like a river, and is dragging these metals with them. It’s a very efficient mechanism for mass loss.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

Leviton and Alarm.com partner to release new Z-wave lighting controls
hubble galaxy ngc3432 feeling edgy
Emerging Tech

Hubble image shows a glowing spiral galaxy turned on its side

A new Hubble image shows the galaxy NGC 3432, located 45 million light-years away from Earth, which appears to be a flat line. In fact, the galaxy is actually spiral shaped and we are observing it edge-on.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tess more habitable planets gj357 whole system english lq thm 0 1
Emerging Tech

Planet hunter TESS finds more potentially habitable worlds

NASA's planet-hunting satellite TESS has been hard at work lately discovery a bevy of exoplanets. The findings include GJ 357 d, a prime candidate for further exploration, which is located within the outer edge of its star’s habitable…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best movies on netflix a silent voice
Movies & TV

Who needs sunshine? Stay inside and watch the best movies on Netflix instead

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
tess satelitte new planets nasa
Emerging Tech

NASA’s TESS satellite discovered three new planets right next-door

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, affectionately called TESS, discovered three new worlds during its latest exploration. The exoplanets are the smallest, nearest known to date and orbit a star that’s just 73 light-years…
Posted By Emily Price
DJI Mavic Air Review
Emerging Tech

B4UFLY app for drone pilots gets overhaul, so it should actually work now

The FAA's original B4UFLY app for drone pilots was roundly lambasted for being confusing, slow, and glitchy when it launched in 2016. On Wednesday it rolled out an overhauled, improved app to help drone owners fly safely.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sequence rna ancient wolf snarling in snow
Emerging Tech

Biologists recovered RNA from a frozen prehistoric wolf. Don’t freak out, though

Researchers in Copenhagen have sequenced the RNA genetic information of a 14,300-year-old mummified wolf. Try and tell us this doesn't sound like the first act of a great horror movie!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
infinity smart table tennis training robot screen shot 2019 08 02 at 16 52 53
Smart Home

This robotic ping-pong trainer is basically a mechanized version of Forrest Gump

Table tennis is not a sport that’s particularly easy to practice on your own. That’s where the new Infinity Smart Table Tennis Training Robot literally comes in to play. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best electric giant road e1
Emerging Tech

Look forward to your morning commute with the best ebikes available

A proper ebike is perfect for commuting or a trek along the trailhead, with most offering pedal assistance and a long-range battery. Here are the best electric bikes available.
Posted By Rick Stella
cockroach robot withstand massive weight
Emerging Tech

Has science gone too far? This invincible robo-cockroach is impossible to squish

A speedy new cockroach-inspired roachbot can withstand weights of up to 1 million times its body weight. Here's how its creators believe it could one day be used to help save lives.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
alulu camera thermal receipt kickstarter f240c0ae0687c1f0aa4864046bbd2fa2 original
Photography

Got a bunch of old receipts? This $89 camera turns them into instant photos

Some receipts can't be recycled, but they can be used as photo paper. The Alulu is an instant camera that uses thermal receipt paper instead of film. The camera's creators say the camera creates environmentally-friendly instant prints.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Surveillance Balloon
Emerging Tech

The U.S. military is using solar-powered balloons to spy on parts of the Midwest

The U.S. military is using balloons to monitor activity across six states in the Midwest. The 25 solar-powered balloons are reportedly being used to monitor portions of Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.
Posted By Emily Price
vanmoof says its bike is impossible to steal we stole it vanmoofbike 1
Cars

We were wrong. VanMoof ebikes aren’t that easy to steal. Here’s what happened

Digital Trends ran a story about the VanMoof S2 ebike entitled “This $3,000 ebike is allegedly impossible to steal. We stole it in 60 seconds.” Digital Trends is retracting our original story after an extensive editorial review.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

See Hayabusa2 touch down on asteroid Ryugu and collect a sample

Japanese probe Hayabusa2 has been exploring asteroid Ryugu since it first touched down in February, and now the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) has shared a video of the touchdown the craft made last month.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon age apollo rocks continuingth 1
Emerging Tech

Apollo rocks show the moon is 100 million years older than previously thought

The moon is 100 million years old than we thought, according to a new study. Previously, the moon was thought to have formed 150 million years after the Solar System was formed, but the new study suggests the moon is much older.
Posted By Georgina Torbet