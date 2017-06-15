Riva’s launch event for 56-foot Rivale is the party you’re sorry you missed

Why it matters to you If you don't want the yacht, at least you'll wish you had been at the party.

European yacht builders apparently don’t see any reason to skimp on the celebration of a new yacht. Ferretti Group’s Riva Yacht’s 56-foot Rivale launch party on Lake Iseo in Italy, to use a totally non-Italian expression was, “off the hook.” According to Boat International, the event’s full-out features included a three-star Michelin chef, a 16-piece band, and a top DJ for the after-hours crowd. The event was also the occasion for the reveal of a limited edition Abarth Fiat 500 695 Rivale named for the new yacht.

But the focus of the night wasn’t the car, the food, or the music and dancing. The night belonged to the new yacht. Riva’s new 56-foot Rivale is what’s described as an “open motor yacht.” At 56 feet, 7 inches long, the Rivale isn’t a superyacht, because it misses the agreed-upon demarcation by about 23 feet. But as you can see in the video just above when the sleek Rivale emerged from behind gigantic mirror-glassed boxes that had dancers both on top and at water level, it looked magnificent.

The 56-foot Rivale was designed and created by a team that included Officina Italiana Design along with the Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department. According to a Riva statement, “The goal was a boat with a unique style, excellent performance at sea, and cutting-edge technological solutions.” Riva aimed high and didn’t miss.

The GRP (glass-reinforced plastic) fast-displacement-hull yacht has a MAN V8-1000 turbo-diesel engine. With single-stage exhaust turbocharging this motor is projected to power the Rivale to a maximum speed of 35 knots and a cruising speed of 31 knots. That speed is moving right along, but if you want more a MAN V8-1200 can be substituted with dual-stage turbocharging, which raises the top speed to 38.

The Rivale’s range is estimated at 260 nautical miles with the V8-1000 engine and 240 nm with the V8-1200. The larger motor goes faster but uses more fuel from the 713-gallon tank. The numbers translate to just under 3 nautical miles per gallon with either engine

There are two luxury staterooms, each with an en-suite. There’s also a bathroom near the crew quarters — the standard configuration will accommodate one crew member.

According to Boat International, the Ferretti Group expects to build and deliver 8 to 10 56-foot Rivales a year. The starting cost is just over $2 million.