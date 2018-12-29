Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Researchers find a way to ‘see’ dark matter using faint intracluster starlight

Georgina Torbet
By

The mystery of dark matter has been a challenge for scientists, who know that the substance must exist in our universe but have been unable to find a way to identify it. As it does not give out any kind of electromagnetic radiation, dark matter can only be detected due to its gravitational effects. Now two astronomers from the University of New South Wales, Australia and the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, Spain, have come up with a method to “see” dark matter by looking at the distribution of starlight in galaxy clusters.

The astronomers used data from the Hubble telescope to look at a faint source of light called intracluster light, which is caused by the interactions of galaxies. When two galaxies interact, stars can be ripped away from their home galaxy and float freely within the cluster, giving off faint light. It is known from mathematical models of clusters that the majority of the mass of the cluster is made up of dark matter, and these free-floating stars end up in the same location that the dark matter is believed to be found. “These stars have an identical distribution to the dark matter, as far as our current technology allows us to study,” one of the researchers, Dr. Mireia Montes, explains.

This means that the intracluster light given off by these isolated stars could be used as an indicator for the location of dark matter as the stars follow the gravity of the cluster. This would be a much more efficient way of tracing dark matter than other methods like gravitational lensing as it only requires the use of deep imaging like that provided by Hubble.

In addition to providing a way to track dark matter, this work could also be useful in understanding what sort of substance it is. “If dark matter is self-interacting we could detect this as tiny departures in the dark matter distribution compared to this very faint stellar glow,” another researcher, Dr. Ignacio Trujillo says. If it is the case that dark matter self-interacts, that would be a significant step forward in our understanding of what it is and how it interacts with regular matter.

The next step for the researchers is to use the Hubble data to see if their method works for other clusters as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The world's first jetpack racing league is poised to take off in 2019
drone delivery testers reveal main gripe about service google wing
Emerging Tech

Drone delivery testers reveal their main gripe about such a service

Anyone who has been close to a quadcopter won't be surprised to discover what it is that people seem to be most concerned about when it comes to the idea of drone delivery services.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
doomba roomba doom levels rand1
Emerging Tech

Doomba uses your Roomba data to build new ‘Doom’ maps. You’re welcome

One enterprising game developer recently decided to repurpose his Roomba vacuum's mapping data to create custom levels of the classic first-person shooter Doom. Because why the heck not?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is the hyperloop hyperlooptt capsule unveil
Emerging Tech

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveils its new Quintero One capsule

The Hyperloop, Elon Musk's intriguing idea for a transportation system, could revolutionize mass transit as we know it. But questions about its financial and political feasibility loom large.
Posted By Will Nicol
lidar fujitsu judging gymnastics
Emerging Tech

Self-driving car tech will soon help to judge gymnastics competitions

Fujitsu has developed a new lidar-based system which can calculate the exact angle of joints and limbs in gymnastics routines to take the guesswork out of judging. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
penn state 3d print porous tissues tissue
Emerging Tech

The key to 3D printing bone and cartilage? Seaweed

A team of researchers at Pennsylvania State University found a new way to 3D print lab-made porous tissues, such as bone and cartilage. Here's what makes their advance so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Most significant science new and breakthroughs of 2018
Emerging Tech

From solar probes to A.I. art, these breakthroughs changed the course of 2018

2018 as a whole was equal parts weird, worrying, and wonderful. The same can be said of the science that happened this year. Here’s our recap — in no particular order — of the most outstanding scientific breakthroughs, news, and…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
limbitless prosthetic arms halo league of legends limbitlesshaloarm
Digital Trends Live

We talked to Limbitless about giving gaming-themed prosthetic arms to kids

The nonprofit organization Limbitless creates free bionic arms for children to use like they would a traditional arm. Digital Trends talked to Limbitless about its arms and partnerships with game franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
3D Robotics Solo drone
Emerging Tech

Straighten up and fly right: How to register your drone with the FAA

Before you take to the skies with your new drone, you need to make sure it has been properly registered with the U.S. government. Check our guide for registration requirements and easy, step-by-step instructions on how to complete your…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
jetpack aviation racing test flight screen shot 2018 12 28 at 08 42 15
Emerging Tech

The world’s first jetpack racing league is poised to take off in 2019

Are you ready to enter the world of jetpack racing as a spectator sport? Jetpack Aviation recently carried out a pair of test flights to prove its concept. Check out what happened.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vr alzheimers experience elderly hands
Emerging Tech

An experimental drug could help fight memory loss in Alzheimer’s patients

An experimental drug that was developed to treat depression could also help battle the memory-loss effects associated with Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from UCLA have discovered.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wax hand fools vein reading system 1545934215834
Emerging Tech

No vein, no gain: Wax hand beats the latest vein-recognition systems

Forget Face ID, the next frontier of biometric security tech could involve reading your vein prints. Or could it? Not if this system-fooling fake wax hand has anything to say about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl