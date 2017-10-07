Sinot Nature superyacht redefines ‘ocean view’ in a yacht for the century

Why it matters to you The big question is whether you have enough friends and family to fill the guest list.

This is the day when the ultimate boutique hotel and spa transformed into a magnificent 120-meter luxury vessel. The Sinot Nature superyacht concept defies simple definition because of its atypical design goals.

As we watched the video just above and looked through Nature’s slide deck, the yacht’s spaciousness and open ocean views commanded our attention. While luxurious and designed with impressive entertainment areas, Sinot’s focus on tranquility and peacefulness is foremost. Notice the absence of water toys or people swimming off the aft water-level deck. Nature has space for plenty of toys and has an over-sized beach club, but neither are emphasized in the concept marketing materials. What sets this superyacht apart is its use of vast spaces.

The company’s full name is Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design. Founded by designer Sander Sinot, Sinot’s marine designs emphasize natural and artificial lighting and space, detail, comfort, and fully customized furniture. Nature exists as a concept only today. Sinot presented the design at the Monaco Yacht Show in late September to VIP guests of Sinot’s longtime partner Feadship Royal Dutch Shipyards.

With its 120-meter (394-foot) length and 50.5-foot beam, Nature has an abundance of space on four main decks. The most noticeable single space is the 9,687-square-foot panorama deck. And believe it or not, that’s just one area on the ship.

The owner’s deck has a climate-controlled interior garden and retractable platforms that open to serve as semi-private beach clubs above the main deck. In addition, the forward space in the owner’s suite serves as an observatory for those who wish to search the stars without going out on the deck. The solid outer wall of the observation area retracts to allow the owner and especially fortunate guests an unobstructed forward view.

According to Yachtemoceans, Nature has a toybox with room for a full continent of ancillary transport including a 10-meter limo tender, a 10-meter sport tender, a luxury tender, two crew tenders, and eight WaveRunners.

The yacht can accommodate 18 guests in six guest staterooms, two VIP staterooms, and the owner’s suite. Guests can find their own peace and tranquility on the spa deck or hit the gym, swimming pool, sauna, waterfall, or one of the expansive sunbathing lounges.

Two decks have vast expanses of continuous windows for ocean views inside the superyacht. In many of the interior spaces the glass “walls” slide to open to the outside decks. Movement between decks is made especially elegant via a massive circular staircase in the center of the ship that reaches from the main deck to the top panorama deck.

Nature can carry up to 50 crew members to ensure that guests are well served. Crew accommodations include two double staff cabins, 18 double crew cabins, two triple crew cabins, two officer cabins, one first officer cabin, and the captain’s cabin.