Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

SpaceX small satellite launch delayed once again for additional inspections

Georgina Torbet
By

SpaceX was scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California this weekend, but the launch had to be delayed in order to conduct extra inspections of the craft. SpaceX now hopes to go ahead with the launch on Monday instead. The company announced the delay in a tweet: “Standing down from tomorrow’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional inspections of the second stage. Working toward a backup launch opportunity on December 3.”

The Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express mission plans to enter low Earth orbit carrying 64 miniature satellites for a number of customers as part of a rideshare mission arranged by Spaceflight, a Seattle company which coordinates launches for small satellite users. The satellites come from a variety of places including the U.S. government, private companies, and research institutions. If the launch is successful, this would mark the most satellites ever deployed from a U.S. rocket. However, it is not the most satellites ever deployed from an international rocket launch — that honor goes to the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission launched on February 15, 2017.

This is not the first time that the SpaceX launch has been delayed, due to either the craft requiring additional inspections or weather conditions like high winds at altitude which made launching impossible. The launch is aiming to use the same Falcon 9 rocket which they have used before, and this will mark the third mission to use the first stage booster. This is important as reusing rockets is one way that the company plans to make space travel more accessible for the non-astronaut masses. This goal won’t be achieved for some time, though CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk said that he thinks a re-use of the same rocket for consecutive trips within 24 hours could be possible by 2019.

To watch the launch when it hopefully goes ahead on Monday, you can head to SpaceX’s YouTube channel where they will be streaming the event live, beginning about 15 minutes before liftoff. The launch needs to happen during the primary launch window period which begins at 10:32 a.m. PST, or 18:32 UTC, and ends at 11:00 a.m. PST, or 19:00 UTC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters
unpopular social media sites that are still around unsplash
Emerging Tech

Soon you can immortalize yourself as an A.I. chatbot. But should you?

Until we can upload our consciousness to a computer, death is going to remain a real thing. But could tech provide other ways of letting us continue talking to deceased loved ones?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars flowing water red
Emerging Tech

NASA’s InSight lander successfully touches down on Mars

Later today, NASA will attempt to safely touch down its unmanned InSight lander on Mars. For the event, the space agency will be providing some handy live coverage for you to watch.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
blockchain drone ship water readings robonomics on volga
Emerging Tech

Russia goes all-in on buzzwords, builds solar-powered blockchain drone boat

A new Russian solar-powered drone boat is designed to take smart sensor readings and save them to the Ethereum blockchain. Why? To battle the effects of water pollution, of course.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex mrsa delivery iss
Emerging Tech

Scientists are beginning to worry about bacteria found in Space Station toilet

Scientists are beginning to worry about five new strains of microbes found in the toilet on the International Space Station. They are similar to recently discovered multi-drug resistant bacteria on Earth.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
worst tech product names swagtron hoverboard feat
Emerging Tech

Next time, try saying it out loud first. 9 of the worst tech product names

When it comes to marketing a product, a name carries a lot of weight. Unfortunately, in an effort to be unique, companies can get a little overzealous with their naming structure. These are the worst product names in recent history.
Posted By Chris DeGraw
coolest objects in space pia19808 main tight crop monday
Emerging Tech

Curiosity has found an intriguing shiny object on the surface of Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered an intriguing shiny object on the surface of Mars called Little Colonsay. The object is believed to be a meteorite, as Curiosity has discovered meteorites on the surface of Mars before.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
nasa mars mission delayed 2 years insight
Emerging Tech

InSight mission to Mars has touched down inside a cozy sandbox

NASA has shared more details about the landing of its InSight mission to Mars. The lander avoided rocks and other hazards and has touched down inside a crater, sitting at a slight angle.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
supernovae ocean supernova mem5
Emerging Tech

Kepler telescope data sheds brilliant new light on dying star

Using data from the now retired Kepler Telescope, researchers have examined a supernova called SN 2018oh and have gathered the most detailed information ever about the death of a star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Monoprice Delta Pro review
Product Review

Monoprice built the only 3D printer we wouldn't mind in our living room

Monoprice’s Delta Pro 3D printer comes packed with just about every high-end feature you could ever want -- and even a few you probably didn’t know about. But it all comes at a price
Posted By Drew Prindle
Switch controllers
Gaming

Here's how you can play your favorite PC games with a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Asteroid `Oumuamua
Emerging Tech

‘Oumuamua isn’t alone: More interstellar objects found in our solar system

The 'Oumuamua space object made headlines when it was revealed to originate from outside of our Solar System, and now a new paper argues that there could be hundreds of 'Oumuamua-sized interstellar objects in our Solar System.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iss cimon video aboard the
Emerging Tech

Video shows ‘Alexa in space’ aboard the International Space Station

The European Space Agency has released a video showing CIMON, a voice-powered A.I. robot, interacting with the ISS crew for the first time. Unfortunately, things don't always go too smoothly between CIMON and the astronauts.
Posted By Georgina Torbet