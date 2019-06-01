Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Astronomers are worried SpaceX satellites could soon put an end to stargazing

AJ Dellinger
By
elon musk starlink space simulation img2

SpaceX successfully launched 60 satellites last month that will become part of a larger network designed to provide internet to all reaches of the globe. The company’s Starlink constellation of satellites isn’t the only of its kind. Other companies including OneWeb, Samsung, and Boeing have plans to build their own satellite internet clusters. Facebook and Amazon have also suggested they may explore the idea. While these man made constellations may finally help deliver internet connectivity to rural and underserved areas, they may also have the adverse effect of cluttering the sky. Astronomers are worried that satellite clusters may soon block out our view of the stars, according to the New York Times.

As more and more satellites start to crowd the sky — something that, to be fair, was already happening — our view of space may start to only reach as far as those vessels orbiting the planet. In the case of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, the solar panels equipped to keep them operating end up delivering a reflection of the sun’s light back to earth. Company CEO Elon Musk has promised this won’t be a problem, claiming that they will go dark when stars are visible.

Others are not so sure about those claims. Alex Parker, a planetary astronomer and the director of the Project for Exploration Science Pathfinder Research for Enhancing Solar System Observations (ESPRESSO), has raised concerns about the brightness of the Starlink satellites in particular. “I know people are excited about those images of the train of SpaceX Starlink satellites, but it gives me pause,” he wrote on Twitter. “They’re bright, and there are going to be a lot of them. If SpaceX launches all 12,000, they will outnumber stars visible to the naked eye.”

Parker explained that, according to a model he produced, as many as 500 Starlink satellites will be visible during a midsummer’s midnight in Seattle. Carlos Niederstrasser, a rocket scientist and master systems engineer at Northrop Grumman, conducted his own analysis and reported that as many as 18 satellites would still visible at midnight in some high altitude locations.

Following many reported sightings of the Starlink satellites — including ones that claim the vessels produce as light as bright as Polaris, the North Star, when traveling overhead — Musk promised to address some of the concerns. But he also appeared somewhat dismissive of the complaints. “There are already 4900 satellites in orbit, which people notice [about] zero percent of the time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Starlink won’t be seen by anyone unless looking very carefully & will have [about] zero percent impact on advancements in astronomy.”

Others still have doubts.  Another report from Spaceweather.com said that the SpaceX crafts create light flares 50% brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. If those issues go unaddressed or are exacerbated, the results could be noticeable to more than just astronomers and people who watch the skies for a living. Astronomer Tyler Nordgren told the New York Times that Starlink and other satellite constellations like it have “the potential to change what a natural sky looks like.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

Google's DeepMind A.I. defeats human opponents in Quake III Capture the Flag
Close-up of ant on a stick | GPS
Emerging Tech

Will GPS ever become obsolete? Meet the ant-inspired tech that could replace it

GPS is today’s go-to navigational system and it’s great until it doesn’t work. Researchers at universities and some of the world’s top tech companies are developing advanced navigational techniques designed to fill in the gaps when…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
comet water earth wirtanen 16 1
Emerging Tech

Water on Earth could have an interstellar origin, according to comet data

New research shows that water carried aboard comets may originate from the same source as water in the Earth's oceans, suggesting that water could have been carried to our planet on comets.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
chinas new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph china unveils 600 kph prototype in qingdao
Cars

China’s new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph

China has unveiled a prototype maglev train capable of speeds of up to 372 mph (600 mph). After extensive testing, the high-speed passenger train should go into commercial production in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch
Emerging Tech

Starlink: String of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

A day after launch, a Dutch sky-watcher recorded a remarkable video of SpaceX's Starlink satellites orbiting Earth. In the clip, the 60 internet satellites appear as a string of bright dots several hundred miles above the planet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung ai deepfake videos software
Emerging Tech

Samsung’s new A.I. software makes generating fake videos even easier

Samsung has developed new A.I. software that can create somewhat convincing fake videos from just a few images of a person. Potentially, it could even work with a single image of a face.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon 2024 update funding ppe gateway 00004 1
Emerging Tech

NASA pushes ahead with Moon 2024 mission despite funding uncertainties

The ambitious plan for NASA to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024 is underway, with new developments coming this week. But the project remains troubled due to uncertainty about how much funding will actually be available
Posted By Georgina Torbet
How Tamagotchi shaped technology
Emerging Tech

The Tamagotchi Effect: How digital pets shaped the tech habits of a generation

Ahead of their attempted comeback, we take a look at how Tamagotchis helped shape the lives and tech views of an entire generation of kids, now well into their twenties and thirties.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button crosswalk
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
parrot anafi drone in air
Emerging Tech

Parrot to build small surveillance drones for U.S. soldiers on the battlefield

Quadcopters are set to play an increasing role on the battlefield after French drone maker Parrot and five other firms were selected by U.S. officials to develop compact aircraft for soldiers' reconnaissance missions.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
china preschool health check robot walklake
Emerging Tech

Robots are used to carry out daily health inspections at schools across China

China has installed health-checking robots at more than 2,000 preschools across the country. The robot uses cameras and an infrared thermometer to look for signs of possible disease in kids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nasa rocket flying
Emerging Tech

NASA nabs $125 million in funding to develop nuclear rocket propulsion

NASA has been given $125 million to develop nuclear thermal propulsion systems for its future spacecraft. The hefty sum was part of a total $22.3 billion of funding awarded to NASA.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
caltech co2 recycler space reactor
Emerging Tech

Caltech’s new CO2 recycler could be a game-changer for space exploration

Researchers at Caltech have developed a special reactor that can transform carbon dioxide into molecular oxygen. Here's why that's so exciting for future space travel to places like Mars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robots caregiving for the elderly tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

The promise and pitfalls of using robots to care for the elderly

There's something dystopian about the idea of a future in which robots care for the elderly. But a number of new projects suggest a world of caregiving robots may be just what the doctor ordered.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
curiosity clay samples water
Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover finds evidence that water once existed on the surface of Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has found the highest amounts of clay in any sample so far, providing evidence there was once water in the region. The rover also snapped a selfie as it explored the clay-bearing unit.
Posted By Georgina Torbet