  1. Emerging Tech

SpaceX will use a different kind of stainless steel for its Starship rockets

By

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company will be making some changes to its Starship rocket prototypes, including tweaking the material used in their construction.

The first prototypes of the Starship were constructed from a stainless steel alloy called 301. This steel uses chromium and nickel in addition to iron and is corrosion resistant and cheaper than other options like carbon fiber, so it has been a favored material in aerospace design for decades. However, SpaceX intends to make some adjustments to the material for future Starship versions.

“We should be able to do better in the 2020s than they did in, like, the ’50s, you know?” Musk said during a keynote conversation at the Satellite 2020 conference, as reported by space.com. “So, I think we’ll start switching away from 301 maybe in the next month or two.”

Musk did not specify exactly what type of alloy the company will be using in future, though it seems likely that it will be a slightly different version of stainless steel.

Musk has big plans for the Starship. The aim is to create a rocket capable of eventually carrying humans to Mars, with up to 100 passengers on board each flight. And earlier this week, Musk announced he intends for the new SpaceX factory in Boca Chica, Texas to produce one Starship rocket every 72 hours.

That fast rate of Starship production will be required if Musk is to achieve his lofty goals of carrying hundreds or even thousands of people to Mars. The aim is for the Starship to be reusable in a fast, efficient manner, with each individual Starship capable of being launched up to three times per day.

The Starship is designed “to be relaunched an hour after landing, with zero nominal work,” Musk said. “The only thing you expect to change on a regular basis is propellant.”

SpaceX has already had success with creating a partially reusable rocket, the Falcon 9, with several of its first stages having been reused multiple times in a succession of launches.

Making rockets reusuable is key to making space travel more affordable both for private companies and for space agencies like NASA that have contracts with SpaceX.

Editors' Recommendations

New SpaceX factory will build a Starship rocket every 72 hours, Elon Musk claims

SpaceX Starship Prototype

Blue Origin offers a peek at its enormous next-gen rocket nose cone

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket

Tesla will build a factory in America’s heartland to manufacture the Cybertuck

Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk insists Starlink will cause zero issues for astronomers

Starlink satellites ready to deploy.

ISS gets a new research platform, Bartolomeo, attached to its exterior

A visualization of the Bartolomeo platform attached to the International Space Station.

Crops in space: ISS-grown lettuce given the green light

crops in space iss grown lettuce given the green light iss044e033362 veggie1 1

Expect more cashier-free stores as Amazon starts selling its Go technology

New Google and Adidas smart insole can turn your soccer moves into FIFA rewards

Want to link two screens as a single display? A new Apple patent may allow it

Algorithm lets swarms of robots work together to create shapes without colliding

The best robotic lawn mowers for 2020

Digital Trends Live: Apple Watch 6 rumor, PlayStation 5 specs, and more

episode 333 https hypebeast com image 2020 01 sony interactive entertainment president ceo reveals ps5 features info 1

New antibacterial coating kills germs with the help of regular indoor lights

Smartphone toilet screen 1

The best Bluetooth trackers for 2020

This awesome drone station could be coming to a hospital near you