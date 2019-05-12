Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

The earliest galaxies shone brightly in the young universe

Georgina Torbet
By
spitzer bright young galaxies galaxies20190508b 16 1
This artist’s illustration shows what one of the very first galaxies in the universe might have looked like. High levels of violent star formation and star death would have illuminated the gas filling the space between stars, making the galaxy largely opaque and without a clear structure. James Josephides (Swinburne Astronomy Productions)

Observations from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope have shown the earliest galaxies in the universe were brighter than previously thought, shedding light onto the way that the universe evolved.

The new study has revealed that the earliest galaxies formed in our universe were much brighter than galaxies are today. This enhanced brightness was specific to certain wavelengths of infrared light, but it applied to a large number of galaxies in this early period of less than 1 billion years after the Big Bang.

“We did not expect that Spitzer, with a mirror no larger than a Hula-Hoop, would be capable of seeing galaxies so close to the dawn of time,” Michael Werner, Spitzer’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a statement. “But nature is full of surprises, and the unexpected brightness of these early galaxies, together with Spitzer’s superb performance, puts them within range of our small but powerful observatory.”

The findings give more information about a period of transition in the early universe called the Epoch of Reionization. This was the time at which the smooth substance of the universe, called the intergalactic medium, began to form into the first luminous sources such as stars, galaxies, and quasars. Before this, light struggled to cross space as is was blocked by the hydrogen, so the universe was generally opaque.

This change happened between 100 million and 200 million years after the Big Bang, and scientists are still not quite sure what caused the birth of the earliest stars. At some point the hydrogen gas that made up the intergalactic medium began to coalesce into stars, which then formed galaxies. This is known as reionization because electrons were stripped away from the hydrogen, forming hydrogen ions.

“These results by Spitzer are certainly another step in solving the mystery of cosmic reionization,” Pascal Oesch, an assistant professor at the University of Geneva and a co-author of the study, said in the same statement. “We now know that the physical conditions in these early galaxies were very different than in typical galaxies today. It will be the job of the James Webb Space Telescope to work out the detailed reasons why.”

The findings are published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers
Up Next

Respawn will serve temporary bans to piggy-backing Apex Legends players
harness crowds to solve world challenges urban rivers trash robot feat
Emerging Tech

Chicago’s trash-eating river robot is a glimpse into the future of crowdsourcing

From controlling a trash-picking robot on the Chicago River to discovering new planets, our hyper-connected world is giving the public a host of new tools to help solve some giant problems.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google defends fair use on youtube against dmca
Emerging Tech

Changing some code on YouTube could help lower its carbon footprint

The idea of saving the planet by changing a bit of code on YouTube sounds crazy. But it could actually make a surprising amount of difference to the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 126 circle home plus
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google I/O wrap-up, Lyft and Uber strike, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the Google I/O conference, the Lyft and Uber strike, Amazon’s New York Go store, Germany’s electric delivery truck highway, Japan’s successful rocket launch, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Pilot Era
Photography

With Android built in, Pilot Era stitches 360 in 8K, no computer necessary

Developed by a software company, the Pilot Era can handle 8K 25 fps 360-degree stitches internally, without a computer. Stepping down to 4K brings the frame rate up to 60 fps and allows for live-streaming to Facebook and YouTube.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
university sussex bristol metamaterial shaping sound fig set up02
Emerging Tech

Like a lens for audio, these metamaterial bricks bend, focus, and amplify sound

Want to beam an audio message to just one member of a crowd? An intriguing new metamaterials project from researchers in the U.K. could deliver exactly that. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
blue origins jeff bezos shows off moon lunar lander
Emerging Tech

Jeff Bezos unveils Blue Moon lander in grand plan to return to lunar surface 

"It's time to go back to the moon." So said Blue Origin and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos on Thursday night as he unveiled Blue Moon, a lander that he says will journey to the lunar surface by 2024.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

In China, a deep brain stimulation implant is being used to treat addiction

Researchers in China have implanted a deep brain stimulation device into a person’s brain to treat their addiction to methamphetamine. Here's how it's reportedly worked out so far.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex falcon 9 rollout 1
Emerging Tech

Historic SpaceX Falcon 9 core to go on public display in Houston

Soon visitors to the Space Center Houston will be able to see one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets that was used twice for NASA-commissioned missions. The Falcon 9 core will go on display later this summer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight solar panels wind pia23203 main slider after 16 1
Emerging Tech

InSight’s solar panels get a spring cleaning from Martian winds

Winds on Mars might have caused the demise of the Opportunity rover, but they could also extend the life of the InSight mission. Scientists are now studying the way wind can blow dust off solar panels and affect power generation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
flexible leech robot
Emerging Tech

This soft and flexible leech-inspired robot can climb walls

A robot called the Longitudinally Extensible Continuum-robot inspired by Hirudinea (LEeCH) is made from a shower hose with two suction cups attached and can elongate and bend its body to climb walls, just like a leech.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
microalgae life support system photobioreactor 1
Emerging Tech

Microalgae could be key to efficient life support system in space

Current life support systems used in space use chemical reactions to create water and oxygen and recycle carbon dioxide. But a new system could use algae to produce oxygen, water, and even food.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars water cycle original 1557386654 1
Emerging Tech

Mars has its own water cycle, explaining why it lost its water over time

Billions of years ago, Mars used to have water on its surface. But over time, this water was lost. Now scientists have created a simulation of how water vapor moves through the atmosphere and which could explain why Mars lost its water.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hummingbird ai drone 200543 web 1
Emerging Tech

Tiny drone uses A.I. to learn from nature’s best pilot, the hummingbird

One of nature's mist skilled and maneuverable fliers is the hummingbird. Now scientists have used machine learning algorithms to study the way these birds fly in order to replicate their abilities in drones.
Posted By Georgina Torbet