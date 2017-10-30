Like a GoPro for guppies, Spydro captures footage from your fishing line

Why it matters to you Spydro is a fish-focused action cam which promises to make every fishing trip a learning experience.

Are you looking to make your fishing game a bit smarter? If so, a new Kickstarter campaign could be just what you’re looking for. Spydro is a smart underwater fishing action camera, designed to automatically record the moment a fish strikes, and share this with your mobile device — in glorious 30 frames per second 1080p HD.

In addition, it determine water conditions, such as salinity, temperature, and turbidity, as well as creating a fishing log with all the necessary data to help you learn the maximum amount from every fishing expedition. It’s a nifty way to not only find out more information about the conditions necessary for the perfect catch but to make fishing fun even when you don’t actually catch the fish that you’re after.

“When it comes to fishing, some of the most exciting aspects happen under the water,” Moordan Trablus, founder and creator of Spydro, told Digital Trends. “We’ve all heard tales of ‘the one that got away,’ right? Spydro helps anglers prove it. Anglers can’t see what happens underwater; they can only guess. Spydro brings a new dimension and makes this accessible to the angler. There’s no more guessing of what’s happening.”

Spydro is waterproof to depths of up to 360 feet, claims 3.5 hours of battery life, boasts night-vision shooting, and sports a built-in SD card with a marine-grade resistivity that is fully stabilized for high-speed trolling. While this isn’t the only smart fishing accessory we covered before, it does promise to be an impressively flexible one, regardless of whether you’re trolling, surf fishing, float bait, or kayak fishing. Trablus describes the ideal audience for the product as being any angler who loves fish and fishing, which sounds just about right.

The Kickstarter campaign is aiming to raise $100,000 over the next 40 days, with about 10 percent of that currently pledged. If you’re interested in getting hold of a unit, you can pre-order one for $179 for a Spydro camera, 8GB SD card, USB cable, pouch, a pair of weights, weight holder, and float. Higher price options are available for 16GB SD cards and additional accessories. Shipping is set to take place in January.