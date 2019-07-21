Emerging Tech

China’s space station, Tiangong-2, has burned up in the atmosphere

Georgina Torbet
By

China’s small space station, Tiangong-2, has burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere as part of a planned deorbital maneuver.

 It was launched in 2016 as a test bed for space technologies and was originally only scheduled to be in space for two or three years. But it survived longer than expected and has continued to be a venue for testing and for occasional manned missions. It has spent a total of nearly 1,000 days in space.

The space station weighed eight tons, making it relatively small by station standards. The space station’s planned deorbit was executed by putting it into a controlled descent into the atmosphere, where it broke up into small pieces. This space debris fell to Earth, landing in the the ocean in a region of the South Pacific

Chinese astronauts visited Tiangong-2 (which translates to Heavenly Palace-2) to perform scientific experiments in low gravity and to test out tools and equipment for tasks such as orbital refueling. But because the station was so small, especially compared to the International Space Station, it was apparently not the most comfortable of environments for the astronauts. Stays on the station were limited to one month.

Tiangong-2 was the successor to Tiangong-1, which was launched in 2011 and had an unplanned deorbit last year. Tiangong-1 was 10.4 meters (34 fee) long and weighed nearly 8.75 tons, and it was destroyed when its orbit decayed, causing it to break up into small pieces. Although this did cause some orbital debris to fall to Earth, as up to 10% of the station could survive re-entry, the pieces didn’t fall on populated areas.

Tiangong-2 is planned to be replaced by a new Chinese space station, which the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) announced it intends to launch beginning with the core Tianhe-1 module in 2020. Two experimental modules for the station will be sent into orbit in 2021 and 2022, with manned missions and cargo spacecraft missions planned for 2021 and 2022 as well.

China intends to increase its rate of manned missions from the current one every two or three years up to five per year, an ambitious goal. The space agency is currently increasing recruitment for astronauts to man all of the planned future missions.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
why lunar landing conspiracies flourish online moon training nasa feat
Emerging Tech

Dark side of the moon: Why lunar landing conspiracies flourish online

Social media platforms seemed lovely at first, places to share dumb jokes and the minutiae of everyday life. Those sites have an underbelly, however, and have been a breeding ground for conspiracy theories.
Posted By Will Nicol
vr lullaby machine brainwaves pluginhuman interdream 03 s
Emerging Tech

Trippy VR demo reads your brain waves to create sleep-inducing visuals

Struggle to get to sleep? Researchers in Australia have been experimenting with ways to combine a person’s brain activity with virtual reality to create a kind of VR lullaby machine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex starship super heavy rocket 2021 bfr clouds b norcs 1
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starship can land on the moon by 2021

SpaceX boss Elon Musk said recently that he believes its Starship spacecraft can land on the moon by 2021, adding that he hopes his company can help to build a "permanently occupied lunar base" there.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
preserving the history of apollo 11 on earth and in space collins cm sim ksc jun 19 1969 s69 38202
Emerging Tech

Life after launch: Inside the massive effort to preserve NASA’s space artifacts

The Apollo 11 mission put a man on the moon, but NASA didn’t necessarily preserve every step of the process. Researchers are trying to rescue the history on Earth and on the moon.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
spacex crew dragon splashdown crewdragonsplashdown
Emerging Tech

Watch SpaceX’s parachute tests for its soon-to-be-manned Crew Dragon capsule

SpaceX is currently developing its Crew Dragon capsule to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. Now, a new video shows the parachute systems for the capsules being tested.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
smart sensor wildfires detection wildfire
Emerging Tech

A.I. cameras could help stomp out wildfires before they become disastrous

This summer marks one year since California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire season ever. Could cutting-edge technology help avoid future incidents? One startup thinks so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Jacqueline Cochran standing outside of a P-40 Warhawk Fighter Plane
Emerging Tech

How pioneering pilot Jackie Cochran helped and hurt the Women in Space Program

Before Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space, Jackie Cochran funded the Women in Space Program. The pioneering woman pilot never realized her dream of venturing into space.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Lunar Lander concept shown by Jeff Bezos
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff! Here are all the moon missions happening in the next decade

The next 10 years are poised to be the most significant in lunar history in decades. What do we have to look forward to? Check out this handy guide to the coming decade of moon missions.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
modern tech indebted to apollo program items feat
Emerging Tech

From the moon to mass production: 10 pieces of modern tech indebted to Apollo

This article is part of Apollo: A Lunar Legacy, a multi-part series that explores the technological advances behind Apollo 11, their influence on modern day, and what's next for the moon. You may have heard that freeze-dried food was…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Photo of an astronaut on the moon by NASA taking photos with a Hasselblad camera during the Apollo missions
Photography

50 years later, the first camera on the moon is still collecting lunar dust

The cameras aboard Apollo 11 captured some of history's most iconic images, including shots of Earth and footprints on the lunar surface. To commemorate the first moon landing, we look back at how Hasselblad's stripped shooters came to be.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
mars 2020 rover one year pia23311 16 1
Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 rover enters its final year of engineering before launch

The countdown has begun for the last year of development before the Mars 2020 launches between July 17, 2020 and August 5, 2020. Progress on finalizing the rover is right on track, according to NASA.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars gale crater life curiosity rover beauty shot pia19839 full 1
Emerging Tech

Could Mars’ now-barren Gale Crater lake have once supported life?

The Gale Crater is the site of an ancient lake which existed for millions of years. But even after the lake disappeared, groundwater could have remained for billions of years. Now, a team of scientists is searching for clues of life there.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble spiral galaxy symmetry a beautiful whorl
Emerging Tech

Practically perfect in every way: Hubble shows galaxy with amazing symmetry

This week's Hubble image shows the spiral galaxy NGC 2985, located over 70 million light-years away. Hubble scientists describe NGC 2985 as having near-perfect symmetry, showing tightly wound spiral arms which converge in the center.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Cars

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wearable chargers and A.I.-enhanced keyboards

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle