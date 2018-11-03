Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

“LarvalBot” underwater drone will reseed coral reefs damaged by climate change

Georgina Torbet
By

Since August 2018, the Great Barrier Reef in the ocean off Australia has had a special protector — an autonomous underwater drone called RangerBot that has monitored the status of the reef and protected the corals from the predatory crown-of-thorns starfish. But now researchers at Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Australia have announced that the RangerBot has a new mission: it is to be rechristened “LarvalBot” and will be repurposed to spread coral babies.

Scientists have collected hundreds of millions of coral spawn from the surviving corals of the Great Barrier Reef which have not yet succumbed to coral bleaching. These spawn are then reared into baby corals in special floating enclosures, and once they have grown large enough to survive on their own, they are delivered by the LarvalBot to a designated location in the reef. If necessary, many coral larvae can be distributed at once in a “larval cloud” that can blanket an entire damaged area of a reef. This technique is called larval restoration and may be reef’s best hope for the future.

The next large-scale spawning of the coral is planned for late November, and with the help of LarvalBot, the coral larvae should be able to spread up to 100 times faster than they could alone. Two or three robots will carry a combined 1.4 million larvae which they will disperse over an area of 1,500 square meters per hour per robot. This intervention is necessary because of the huge damage inflicted on coral reefs due to climate change, which has lead to massive deaths of reefs around the world and in Australia in particular. Especially concerning is the phenomenon of coral bleaching, where rising sea temperatures cause corals to lose their symbiotic algae and therefore lose their color, killing the corals outright if left unchecked.

The leader of the robotics team at QUT, Professor Matthew Dunbabin from the Institute for Future Environments, is optimistic about the possibilities of the bot technology. “This has the potential to revolutionize coral restoration on reefs worldwide,” he said in a statement shared by the university. “Whilst this is new, we have trialled the different technologies and are confident of its success.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals
Up Next

Confused about all the Amazon Echo Alexa Devices? Here's the entire lineup
bridger teton forest drone video more than just forests
Photography

See the National Forests like never before in this awe-inspiring drone video

What's the difference between a National Park and a National Forest? Drones. With no ban on drones in National Forests -- at least, not yet -- filmmakers have a way to capture the immensity of these locations with stunning results.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games -- just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PS4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google ads cryptocurrency malware hong kong lifestyle bitcoin
Emerging Tech

Bitcoin turns 10 today. Here’s how it went from play money to global phenomenon

From its birth one decade ago, Bitcoin sure has come a long way. How did it get to this point? Check out our handy potted history of the world's favorite cryptocurrency to find out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

Looking Glass owners will soon be able to get more holograms on Vimeo

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
starship technologies launch robot package delivery dsc6480 crop
Emerging Tech

Autonomous package-delivery robots are ready to steal your mailman’s job

Starship Technologies is launching a robot package-delivery service in the U.S. and U.K. For a monthly subscription, customers can get packages delivered at a time of their convenience.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
alexa smart shower speaker aqua dew
Deals

This new smart speaker lets you take Alexa into the shower

They say some of your greatest ideas or thoughts come to you in the shower. Now, you can stay connected easily while you're there. Tell Alexa to set reminders, save an idea, play music, and more; all while staying in your normal morning…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
caltech gyroscope smaller than rice download
Emerging Tech

Caltech’s tiny new gyroscope is smaller than a single grain of rice

Researchers at Caltech have found a way to shrink optical gyroscopes to a size smaller than a single grain of rice. The resulting tech could be useful for everything from gaming to satellites.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
complete works shakespeare twitter message books
Emerging Tech

To be or not to be 280 characters: All of Shakespeare’s works in a single tweet

Dan Brown novel plot point? Nope! A computer science undergraduate really has managed to hide the complete works of Shakespeare in a single tiny image that was shared in a Twitter message.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
soter technologes vaping bullying sensor mze2mtkynw
Emerging Tech

To curb teen vaping, schools across the U.S. welcome A.I. into their bathrooms

There’s a problem with both vaping and bullying at schools. A company called Soter Technologies has developed a smart bathroom sensor that is able to detect both. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl