Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Probes exploring Earth’s hazardous radiation belts enter final phase of life

Georgina Torbet
By

A pair of small robotic spacecraft called the Van Allen probes have been exploring the radiation belts around Earth to learn about how particles move through the belts and how the belts are affected by geomagnetic storms. Now the probes are moving into the final phase of their exploration, coming closer to Earth to gather more data before burning up safely in the atmosphere without creating space debris.

The probes were launched in August 2012 to explore the band of hazardous charged particles that make up the Earth’s radiation belts. These doughnut-shaped belts consist of energized protons and electrons which are trapped by Earth’s magnetic fields, and which move at a high speed. The belts are considered hazardous because the particles create radiation which can cause problems with the electronics on board satellites, and they could even affect the health of astronauts who pass through them on their way into space. Though they are dangerous, the belts can also be beautiful — they are what causes auroras in the night sky like the famous Northern Lights.

The radiation belts are highly dynamic, and their size, shape, and intensity can all change depending on factors like solar activity. Scientists wanted to learn more about how the belts change in response to environmental factors, so the Van Allen probes were launched as a two-year mission to collect data on the processes happening within the belt. The mission was designated as a two-year duration because it was believed that was the maximum that a craft could be operational in the harsh radiation environment. But remarkably, the probes have proved hardier than anyone could have hoped and have been operational for seven years now.

“The Van Allen Probes mission has done a tremendous job in characterizing the radiation belts and providing us with the comprehensive information needed to deduce what is going on in them,” David Sibeck, mission scientist for the Van Allen Probes at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a statement. “The very survival of these spacecraft and all their instruments, virtually unscathed, after all these years is an accomplishment and a lesson learned on how to design spacecraft.”

Both of the twin probes will gradually be moved to a new orbit, sitting around 190 miles (306 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface to collect more data until they run out of fuel. After about fifteen years, the probes will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, gathering some final data on oxygen in the upper atmosphere before safely disintegrating.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently
global good brings life saving tech to developing countries feature 10
Emerging Tech

Global Good wants to rid the world of deadly diseases with lasers and A.I.

Global Good, a collaboration between Intellectual Ventures and Bill Gates, aims to eradicate diseases that kill children in developing nations. It tackles difficult problems with high-tech prototypes.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
persondoesnotexist new face generating ai screen shot 2019 02 15 at 19 16 58
Emerging Tech

A.I.-powered website creates freakishly lifelike faces of people who don’t exist

No, this isn't a picture of a missing person. It's a face generated by a new artificial intelligence on the website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com. Here's how the impressive A.I. works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
researchers create quad core computer from four rat brains mem 3
Emerging Tech

China’s mind-controlled cyborg rats are proof we live in a cyberpunk dystopia

Neuroscience researchers from Zhejiang University, China, have created a method that allows humans to control the movements of rats using a technology called a brain-brain interface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
maven orbiter communications realy mavenbeautyshotverticallimb 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s MAVEN orbiter has a new job as a communication relay for Mars 2020

NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) orbiter has been collecting atmospheric readings but now is taking on a new job as a data relay satellite for the Mars 2020 mission that launches next year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars volcanoes liquid water still 0400 1
Emerging Tech

Underground volcanoes could explain possible liquid water on Mars

Last year scientists discovered there could be liquid water on Mars. Now a research team argues that for there to be liquid water, there must be an underground source of heat -- and they believe underground volcanoes could be responsible.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
eHang 184, most expensive drones
Emerging Tech

The 10 most expensive drones that you (a civilian) can buy

OK, these drones may be a bit beyond your budget: Check out the most expensive drones in the world, from industrial giants to highest-end filming tools.
Posted By Ed Oswald, Tyler Lacoma
river of stars gaia esa 201834950 fig1 1
Emerging Tech

A river of stars one billion years old flows across the southern sky

Astronomers have identified a river of stars flowing across our galaxy and covering most of the southern sky. The estimated 4000 stars that comprise the stream were born together and have been moving together for the last one billion years.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
top tech stories 05 08 2016 vaping
Emerging Tech

Of all the vape pens in the world, these 5 are the best

Vaping concentrates has become significantly more popular, especially among those that use cannabis for medicinal purposes. But don’t use just any vape pen: we found these five devices to be our favorites in 2018.
Posted By Ed Oswald
microsoft posts tutorial creating terminator hud using hololens
Computing

The HoloLens 2 will be announced at MWC. Here's what we know about it so far

The HoloLens 2 is ripe for an announcement. Here's what Microsoft has revealed so far, what's likely in store for the next generation HoloLens, and everything that we know about this mixed reality headset.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
mars landing heavy vehicles web reentry propulsion nasa artistpia14834 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Descending at an angle could be key to landing heavier craft on Mars

Landing on Mars is a challenge: The heavier the craft, the more difficult a safe landing becomes. Scientists propose using retropropulsion engines and angling the craft to create a pressure differential to land heavier crafts in the future.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
antbot polarized light navigation 192456 web 1
Emerging Tech

Ant-inspired walking robot navigates without GPS by using polarized light

What do you get if you cross Boston Dynamics and Ant-Man? You get Antbot, a robot from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) which uses ant-like navigation to move around without the aid of GPS.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight heat probe placed pia23046 1041 1
Emerging Tech

InSight’s heat probe will dig 16 feet beneath the surface of Mars

New images from NASA's InSight mission to Mars have confirmed that the lander succeeded in setting the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package instrument onto the surface, from where a self-hammering spike will burrow downwards.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ceres cryovolcanoes white spots 1074 pia22480 hires 1
Emerging Tech

White spots on Ceres are evidence of ancient ice volcanoes erupting

Scientists are pouring over data collected by NASA's Dawn mission to learn about the dwarf planet Ceres and the bright white spots observed at the bottom of impact craters. They believe that these spots are evidence of ice volcanoes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle