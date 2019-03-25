Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This sleek new exoskeleton makes walking easier, fits under your clothes

Luke Dormehl
By
vanderbilt ankle exoskeleton figure 2 proof
Vanderbilt University

When it comes to robotic exoskeletons, many of the rigs on the market put the fact that users are wearing a mobile robot front and center. These are tools like LG’s SuitBot, supportive robot tech that’s as noticeable as having a muscular personal trainer spotting your every exercise in the gym. And why not? If the goal of these exosuits is to help workers carry out heavy lifting tasks in places like warehouses, a conspicuous wearable robot is just another type of uniform to be worn on the job.

But how about supportive tech that is designed to be utilized in everyday life, such as helping elderly people to walk when they have age-related impaired lower-leg muscle strength? In these scenarios, customers may well seek a lightweight, low-profile alternative; preferably one that can be worn under everyday clothing. That’s what mechanical engineering researchers from Vanderbilt University have created with a new ankle exoskeleton developed to help people to walk without fatiguing — and, crucially, without restricting natural motion or drawing attention to itself.

“In this project, we created a spring-powered exosuit — an unmotorized, soft exoskeleton — that can reduce loading on a person’s calf muscles as they ambulate,” Professor Karl Zelik, who worked on the project, told Digital Trends. “The device uses a novel under-the-foot clutch mechanism that we invented, and an extension spring that acts in parallel with the user’s calf muscles. As a person walks, some of the force that typically goes through their muscles is redirected and goes through the assistive spring instead. This reduces the muscle force and effort needed to walk.”

Zelik notes that the low cost (it can be produced for under $100) device weighs only one pound, is quiet, and contains no motors, batteries, or other components that protrude out from the body. To his knowledge, this is the first ankle exoskeleton that can be fully concealed under everyday clothing.

“We performed a series of characterization tests on the device itself to show it works, and then we tested it in human subject experiments in our instrumented motion analysis lab,” he continued. “In these laboratory experiments, we demonstrated that our prototype can reduce loading on the calf muscles, and can assist biological ankle function across a wide range of speeds.”

In addition to older people or those with disabilities, Zelik suggested that there are other potential audiences for the technology. These include runners or hikers, as well as those whose jobs involve large walking distances, such as postal workers or soldiers. The team is currently working toward possible commercialization of this and other types of “mechanized clothing.”

A paper describing the research was published in IEEE Transactions on Neural Systems and Rehabilitation Engineering.

Don't Miss

A milestone in the history of particle physics: Why does matter exist?
cobod bod2 house printer in testing facilities
Emerging Tech

A 3D printer the size of a small barn will produce entire homes in Saudi Arabia

If you’re looking for a 3D printer that can comfortably fit on the side of your desk… well, Danish company Cobod International’s enormous new 3D house printer probably isn’t for you.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Deals

Need a ride? Amazon is slashing prices on popular electric scooters

If you’re not much of a cyclist or if you’re looking for a lazier way to zip about town, an electric scooter should be right up your alley. Two of our favorites, the foldable Glion Dolly and the eco-friendly Razor scooter, are on sale…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bennu particle plumes 3 lauretta jets 0
Emerging Tech

Unexpected particle plumes discovered jetting out of asteroid Bennu

The OSIRIS-REx craft traveled to asteroid Bennu last year and won't return until 2023. But the mission is already throwing up unexpected findings, like plumes of particles which are being ejected from the surface of the asteroid.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa proposed mission triton 529 pia00317 modest
Emerging Tech

Trip to Neptune’s moon, Triton, could inform search for extraterrestrial life

NASA has proposed sending a craft to Neptune to study its largest moon, Triton. Studying Triton could offer clues to how liquid water is maintained on planets, which may indicate what to look for when searching for life beyond our planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars 2020 rover tests 21381 pia22109 min
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover passes its tests with flying colors

The Mars 2020 rover team has been undertaking a series of tests to see if the craft will be able to launch, navigate, and land on the Red Planet. Called Systems Test 1, or ST1, these tests represent the first test drive of the new rover.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the five best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Petzl to Tikkid, here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh, Kelly Hodgkins
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
wildflower seed bombs help global bee population growth use these to grow wildflowers and the flourish
Emerging Tech

A hive of activity: Using honeybees to measure urban pollution

According to a new study from Vancouver, bees could help us understand urban pollution. Scientists have found an innovative way to measure the level of source of pollution in urban environments: by analyzing honey.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iss spacewalk battery upgrade exp59 spacewalker mcclain hague 032219 1
Emerging Tech

Spacewalk a success as astronauts upgrade batteries on the ISS

The International Space Station was treated to some new batteries on Friday, thanks to two NASA astronauts who took a spacewalk for nearly seven hours in order to complete the upgrades.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asteroid ryugu first findings image 6269e 1
Emerging Tech

Asteroid Ryugu is porous, shaped like a spinning top, and is formed of rubble

The Japanese Space Agency has been exploring a distant asteroid named Ryugu with its probe, Hayabusa 2. Now the first results from study of the asteroid are in, with three new papers published.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
fermi fast pulsar discovered ctb1optical rosen 1
Emerging Tech

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a super-speedy pulsar

A super-speedy pulsar has been spotted dashing across the sky, discovered using NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and the Very Large Array. The pulsar is traveling at a breathtaking 2.5 million miles an hour.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
star cluster hp1 all 600dpi
Emerging Tech

Chilean telescope uncovers one of the oldest star clusters in the galaxy

An ultra-high definition image captured by the Gemini South telescope in Chile has uncovered one of the oldest star clusters in the Milky Way. The cluster, called HP 1, could give clues to how our galaxy was formed billions of years ago.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
milky-way-galaxy
Emerging Tech

Astronomers discover giant chimneys spewing energy from the center of the galaxy

Astronomers have discovered two exhaust channels which are funneling matter and energy away from the supermassive black hole at the heart of our galaxy and out towards the edges of the galaxy, dubbed galactic center chimneys.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tech projects
Emerging Tech

A milestone in the history of particle physics: Why does matter exist?

If matter and antimatter were both produced in equal amounts by the Big Bang, why is there so much matter around us and so little antimatter? A new experiment from CERN may hold the answer to this decades-long puzzle.
Posted By Georgina Torbet